ETQ, LLC: ETQ Continues its Growth Momentum in Second Quarter of 2025, Scales its Leadership Position in Quality Management

Significant Customer Deployments, Release of Quality Survey Findings and New Product Capabilities Round Out Another Growth Quarter

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced that it has achieved key milestones in the second quarter of 2025, continuing its momentum and positioning it for continued strong growth and success. Milestones include the expansion of its customer base; new functionality in its award-winning ETQ Reliance NXG® cloud-native quality management system (QMS); and the release of findings from the ETQ Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2025 survey; among other notable developments.

"Manufacturers across all sectors around the world realize that quality creates tangible and measurable business value, while minimizing much of the risk encountered during economically uncertain times," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "The key milestones we've achieved in the second quarter of 2025 are living proof of that realization, and the powerful role ETQ has played in helping manufacturers reduce the cost of quality, ensure optimal quality and compliance at scale and gain brand reputation leadership in their respective markets."

New and Existing Customers Fuel ETQ's Growth

In the second quarter of 2025, ETQ expanded its global customer base with new customer wins across the heavy industry, life sciences, general manufacturing, food & beverage, electronics, aerospace and other sectors. New customers include AALTO HAPS, ACC, Alkegen, Industrial Electric Manufacturing, Placon, Smiths Interconnect and W.L. Gore and Associates.

ETQ also saw existing customers extend the impact of ETQ Reliance® on their businesses to achieve optimal quality and compliance at scale, expand into new geographies and facilities and integrate additional applications. A sample of these customers includes A.O. Smith, Bekaert SA, Celsius, Charter Manufacturing, Danisco U.S., Hitachi Energy, Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Institut Straumann AG, Kingspan, Linamar, MediSystem, Medline Industries, Univercells and Zoox.

New Version of ETQ Reliance NXG, Powered by Snowflake is Launched

In May 2025, ETQ released a new version of ETQ Reliance NXG, featuring an enhanced, next-generation Quality Data Lake (QDL) now powered by Snowflake, a world leading cloud-based data warehousing platform. The new ETQ QDL provides an analytics-ready database. With cutting-edge Snowflake data cloud technology, customers can more easily access, manage, share and analyze their quality management data to draw more value through richer, actionable insights.

Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2025 Affirms Growing Role of Quality

During the quarter, ETQ shared the results of its second annual ETQ Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing survey, which revealed the opportunities and challenges of today's manufacturers. These include a persistent labor shortage, as well as a growing reliance on automation, AI and predictive analytics to help offset the shortage. In a major shift from last year's survey, respondents also confirmed that quality has become a strategic driver to corporate revenue and business growth, as opposed to a more tactical process.

In line with last year's survey, the ETQ Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2025 also revealed issues which continue to plague manufacturers around the world, including stubborn product recalls and safety incidents in the plant; and their consequences, such as damage to brand reputation, delayed product introductions, plant shutdowns and personnel lay-offs.

Octave, New Name of Hexagon Spin-Off, Introduced at Hexagon Live Conference

During the Hexagon LIVE conference in June, the company revealed the name of its planned spin-off, which will bring together ETQ, with Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence (ALI) division; Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division; and related Hexagon businesses. Operating as Octave the new business will be a pure-play software and SaaS company focused on helping customers make smarter, more data-driven decisions across their organizations. If approved by relevant stakeholders, it is the Hexagon Board's current expectation that the separation and public listing process will be completed in the first half of 2026

ETQ Shares Thought Leadership, Names Innovation Award Winner

In addition to participation at Hexagon LIVE, ETQ executives presented their insights and expertise at a variety of industry forums during the quarter, including the ASQ World Conference on Quality and Improvement, where ETQ presented alongside leaders from Hitachi Energy; and the Quality Show South. ETQ also brought together customers to showcase their quality leadership as part of its annual customer conference, which was held in conjunction with Hexagon LIVE. During the event, ETQ named the winner of its Innovation Excellence Award program, Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand and a leading provider of application-optimized LED chips and components.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety and environmental solutions for manufacturers.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

