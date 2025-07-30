Surya Oil & Gas Corp.: Surya Oil & Gas Recommences Field Operations Across Core Acreage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surya Oil & Gas Corp. ("SOGC" or the "Company") (OTCID: CNRC), formerly known as Cunningham Natural Resources Corp., today announced the recommencement of field operations across its core acreage of 38,000 acres in West Virginia. Initial work includes road and site development aimed at optimizing production from existing oil wells and preparing for future drilling activity.

SOGC is leveraging Kubera technology, a proprietary subsurface imaging technology developed by Surya Energy Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aruna Holdings LLC. As previously announced, Aruna Holdings LLC is also the Company's largest shareholder. Kubera technology enables high-precision identification of untapped hydrocarbon zones in mature fields, helping to enhance recovery rates while reducing environmental impact and surface disruption.

The Company's strategic objectives for the second half of the year include:

Improving operational uptime and well performance

Generating free cash flow to self-fund exploration

Drilling high-confidence development wells to extend reserve life

Upholding disciplined capital allocation and cost efficiency

Additionally, effective July 1, 2025, the Company upgraded to the OTCID Basic Market from the OTC Pink Current, reflecting SOGC's commitment to stronger governance and long-term growth. The OTCID tier requires timely financial disclosures, annual management certification, and ongoing compliance, providing investors with a more transparent platform. The upgrade marks a significant step for SOGC as it positions itself for potential uplisting opportunities in 2026.

As part of its efforts to broaden market visibility, SOGC has engaged Harbor Access, a strategic investor relations firm known for its work with high-growth and international issuers. This partnership is intended to enhance market visibility, strengthen communication with existing shareholders, and support outreach to prospective investors as the Company advances its expansion strategy.

Hemal Rathod, Chief Executive Officer of Surya Oil & Gas Corp. commented: "Today's site mobilization and deployment of Kubera technology to identify previously overlooked zones with strong production potential across our mature fields marks a major milestone for us. This technology-driven approach is expected to deliver a meaningful uplift in both recovery rates and operating efficiency. By focusing on targeted well work and infrastructure upgrades, we're increasing current output and positioning Surya Oil & Gas for long-term, sustainable growth, efforts that will also strengthen our balance sheet and support the next phase of our development."

About Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

Surya Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCID: CNRC), is a portfolio company of Aruna Holdings LLC, focused on advancing traditional oil and gas development alongside strategic investments in the energy and digital transition. With a global investment mandate, Surya Oil & Gas prioritizes sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation.

About Surya Energy Services, LLC

Surya Energy Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aruna Holdings LLC, operates with next generation carbon neutral oil and gas survey and production networks. Surya developed and operates its own proprietary technology under the KUBERA trademark. The Kubera platform locates hydrocarbon reserves in a socially responsible manner, with accuracy rates of up to 98% or more.

About Aruna Holdings LLC

Aruna Holdings LLC owns an 80% interest in Surya Oil & Gas Corp. Aruna maintains a diverse portfolio of affiliated business interests across the health and wellness, real estate, hospitality, oil and gas, alternative energy, and data center development sectors.

Hemal Rathod, Chief Executive Officer

Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

[email protected]

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors as outlined in our Annual Report as filed with the OTC Markets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

