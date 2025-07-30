Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2025

FAIRFAX, Va., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $2,019,348, or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net income of $2,044,233 or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2,819,240 or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $3,208,460 or $0.44 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "While proactively increasing our loan loss provision negatively impacted our bottom line results, our second quarter performance reflects strong improvement in core profitability as pre-tax, pre-provision income1 of $1.84 million increased by 35.7% compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by a 25-basis point increase in net interest margin to 2.66% and a 7.8% increase in non-interest income in the quarter compared to last year. With payoffs in problem loans, run-off in the investment portfolio, and increased core deposit inflows, we repaid higher cost brokered time deposits and borrowings to reduce cost of funds by 42 basis points compared to 2024. While loan demand remained tepid in the second quarter, the investments in our team and technology and improvement in the company's balance sheet resilience will enable us to meet current and new customer demand and achieve higher levels of loan and deposit growth as the economy stabilizes in the second half of 2025."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $2,019,348 or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net income of $2,044,233 or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2024.

Tangible Book Value per share 2 increased during the quarter to $12.01 on June 30, 2025, compared to $11.87 on March 31, 2025.

increased during the quarter to $12.01 on June 30, 2025, compared to $11.87 on March 31, 2025. Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ROAA of 0.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 0.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 3.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ROAE of 9.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 10.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Total Assets were $1.07 billion on June 30, 2025, a decrease of $18.41 million or 1.69% from total assets on December 31, 2024.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $10.59 million or 1.41% during the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $7.38 million or by 0.81% during the quarter, indicating results from our marketing efforts.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $15.58 million from the linked quarter to $126.92 million and represented 13.82% of total deposits on June 30, 2025.

The net interest margin 3 decreased in the second quarter to 2.66%, lower by 37 basis points compared to the linked quarter and increased by 25 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily related to interest income recovery during the first quarter. The change from the prior year's second quarter represents improvements in cost of funds as the Bank has decreased its use of wholesale funding.

decreased in the second quarter to 2.66%, lower by 37 basis points compared to the linked quarter and increased by 25 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily related to interest income recovery during the first quarter. The change from the prior year's second quarter represents improvements in cost of funds as the Bank has decreased its use of wholesale funding. The cost of funds was 3.19% for the second quarter, lower by 4 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 42 basis points compared to the same period in 2024, as the reduction of wholesale funding continued.

Non-interest income increased by 34.14% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 7.79% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from mortgage loans and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.

Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased by 5.49% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 4.95% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter and prior calendar quarter was primarily due to higher expenses related to data processing costs and compensation expense.

The Efficiency Ratio 4 was 77.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 69.22% for the linked quarter and 81.72% for the same period in 2024.

was 77.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 69.22% for the linked quarter and 81.72% for the same period in 2024. Uninsured deposits were 22.76% of total deposits and total liquidity 5 was 167.83% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2025.

was 167.83% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2025. Net charge offs decreased in the second quarter and were 0.01% of average loans compared to 0.03% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.45% on June 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% on March 31, 2025, and 1.49% on June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.98% on June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% on March 31, 2025, and 1.06% on June 30, 2024.

The Company had a loan loss provision of $688,865 in the second quarter, which increased the allowance for credit losses, due in part to the increase in specific reserves related to two loans, while nearly half of the increase was related to the increase in qualitative factors in the model for changes in the outlook of general economic conditions.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% compared to 0.88% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.66%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.30%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.30% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.20%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.88 million for the second quarter of 2025, lower by 10.93% compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 11.12% compared to the same period in 2024. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 2.66%, lower by 37 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 25 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.73% in the second quarter of 2025, lower by 38 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 17 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the second quarter was primarily due to non-recurring interest income being recognized in the first quarter.

Loan yields decreased by 54 basis points to 6.20% from 6.74% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 16 basis points to 4.39% from 4.55% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 17 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 53 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds decreased by 4 basis points to 3.19% from 3.23% in the linked quarter, and by 42 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in costs for time deposits and borrowings, partially offset by an increase in costs for non-maturity deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.31 million for the second quarter, an increase of 34.14% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 7.79% when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher revenue from mortgage loans and an increase in the value of investments in SBIC's.

Total Revenue 6

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 5.86% compared to the linked quarter and higher by 10.57% compared to the calendar quarter in 2024. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to non-recurring interest recognized in the first quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased by 5.49% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 4.95% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense compared to both the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to compensation and data processing expense

The Efficiency Ratio was 77.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 69.22% for the linked quarter and 81.72% for the same period in 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were unchanged in the second quarter and were 1.45% of loans held-for-investment compared to 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 0.98% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $688,865, related to specific reserves for two loan relationships, but largely due to the adjustment in qualitative factors in our model for a weakening economic outlook.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% as of June 30, 2025, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 0.88% as of March 31, 2025.

Total Assets

Total assets on June 30, 2025, were $1.07 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on March 31, 2025.

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on June 30, 2025, were $987.96 million compared to total liabilities of $999.01 million on March 31, 2025, and total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $918.25 million on June 30, 2025, compared to total deposits of $910.87 million on March 31, 2025, and total deposits of $909.53 million on December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $15.58 million during the second quarter and comprised 13.82% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $80.68 million, savings deposits decreased by $5.48 million and time deposits decreased by $52.25 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased by $15 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2025, was $84.12 million compared to $83.13 million on March 31, 2025, and stockholders' equity of $81.44 million on December 31, 2024. AOCI was relatively unchanged during the second quarter. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, was $12.01 per share compared to $11.87 on March 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share of $11.39 on December 31, 2024. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2025, was $14.39 per share compared to $14.26 on March 31, 2025, and $13.94 per share on December 31, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

In the first quarter, the Company purchased 177,692 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, but made no repurchases in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 214,400 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program. Our Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.

Capital Ratios

As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were as follows:



June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024

Total Capital Ratio 15.20 % 14.35 %



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.30 % 13.57 %



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.30 % 13.57 %



Leverage Ratio 10.66 % 10.39 %





About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers, adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the bank failures in 2023; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; whether we realize the expected impact of our investments in technology and personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 10,668,471

$ 6,456,093

$ 5,685,008 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 48,991,785

39,016,262

23,004,874 Securities Available-for-Sale 193,740,578

203,807,955

209,687,859 Securities Held-to-Maturity 19,475,547

19,852,060

20,315,651 Restricted Stock Investments 5,065,300

5,777,800

6,249,000 Loans Held for Sale 4,882,264

5,487,972

5,963,969 PPP Loans Held for Investment 133,049

137,066

159,825 Other Loans Held for Investment 742,071,827

752,664,602

767,737,719 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,188,387)

(6,592,220)

(6,534,757) Net Loans 739,898,753

751,697,420

761,362,787 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 717,599

742,588

767,773 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,567,221

3,991,413

4,155,077 Deferred Tax Asset 6,587,963

7,230,083

7,560,441 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 28,004,541

27,781,480

27,560,616 Right of Use Asset, net 1,572,800

3,361,641

1,874,403 Other Assets 12,791,140

12,428,097

16,299,753 Total Assets $ 1,072,081,698

$ 1,082,142,892

$ 1,090,487,211











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY -







Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 126,922,031

$ 142,497,191

133,665,194 Interest Bearing 552,796,334

472,115,491

$ 475,397,117 Savings Deposits 2,550,937

8,034,522

3,866,241 Time Deposits 235,975,996

288,222,304

296,603,142 Total Deposits 918,245,298

910,869,508

909,531,694 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 40,000,000

55,000,000

65,000,000 Other Borrowings 133,049

146,377

159,825 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,889,606

19,870,125

19,850,643 Accrued Interest Payable 2,014,296

1,846,477

2,445,741 Lease Liability 1,694,646

1,855,161

2,013,912 Other Liabilities 5,981,294

9,420,497

10,045,990 Total Liabilities $ 987,958,189

$ 999,008,145

1,009,047,805 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









7,002,103, 7,002,103 and 7,268,087 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 70,021

70,021

71,501 Non-Voting Common Stock: -

-



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025









and December 31, 2024 respectively)







- Additional Paid-in Capital 56,630,385

56,532,591

58,347,356 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (16,657,368)

(16,748,443)

(18,240,683) Retained Earnings 44,080,472

43,280,578

41,261,232 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 84,123,509.55

83,134,747

81,439,406 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,072,081,698

$ 1,082,142,892

$ 1,090,487,211

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,673,927

$ 11,893,288

$ 24,377,509

$ 24,176,527 Interest on Investment Securities

2,450,914

2,927,306

5,064,172

5,798,785 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

750,611

375,815

1,013,118

704,072 Total Interest Income

14,875,452

15,196,409

30,454,799

30,679,384 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

7,275,073

7,865,934

14,221,266

15,889,824 Interest on Borrowings

724,216

1,142,481

1,637,370

2,054,407 Total Interest Expense

7,999,289

9,008,415

15,858,637

17,944,231

















Net Interest Income

6,876,162

6,187,994

14,596,162

12,735,154 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

688,865

(1,167,997)

973,548

(1,195,483) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

6,187,298

7,355,991

13,622,614

13,930,637 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 797,759

745,366

1,455,072

1,282,090 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

-

287,032 Service Charges and Other Income

270,230

221,022

344,121

353,445 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

1,816

-

(13,246) Servicing Income

21,045

42,268

47,147

77,522 Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

223,061

206,796

443,925

404,760 Total Non-interest Income

1,312,094

1,217,268

2,290,265

2,391,603

















Total Revenue

8,188,257

7,405,262

16,886,427

15,126,757

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,752,761

3,544,148

7,522,296

7,279,287 Occupancy Expense

244,279

255,233

486,442

647,109 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

16,619

185,959

25,345

53,081 Insurance Expense

220,346

229,259

446,112

453,266 Professional Fees

559,904

568,765

1,030,213

1,095,339 Data and Item Processing

595,492

395,579

1,133,705

985,084 Advertising

151,676

162,354

234,791

277,352 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

314,444

276,843

628,658

586,713 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

99,819

83,617

174,548

178,617 Other Operating Expense

396,213

349,979

690,447

722,214 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,351,552

6,051,736

12,372,557

12,278,062 Income Before Income Taxes

1,147,840

2,521,523

3,540,322

4,044,178 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

347,943

477,293

721,082

835,718 Net Income

$ 799,896

$ 2,044,230

$ 2,819,240

$ 3,208,460 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.39

$ 0.44 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.39

$ 0.44 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,137,779

7,267,044

7,151,171

7,276,076 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,140,491

7,305,392

7,153,655

7,314,424

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,673,927

$ 12,703,493

$ 11,991,578

$ 12,358,391

$ 11,893,288 Interest on Investment Securities 2,450,914

2,613,258

2,798,420

2,932,219

2,927,306 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 750,610

262,507

446,184

390,373

375,815 Total Interest Income 14,875,451

15,579,258

15,236,182

15,680,983

15,196,409 Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 7,275,073

6,946,194

7,628,382

7,968,925

7,865,934 Interest on Borrowings 724,216

913,154

1,183,419

1,613,452

1,142,481 Total Interest Expense 7,999,289

7,859,348

8,811,801

9,582,377

9,008,415



















Net Interest Income 6,876,162

7,719,910

6,424,381

6,098,606

6,187,994 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses 688,865

284,683

14,922

546,439

(1,167,997) Net Interest Income after

















Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses 6,187,297

7,435,227

6,409,459

5,552,166

7,355,991 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 797,759

654,530

769,060

649,097

745,366 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 270,230

70,334

252,275

255,889

221,022 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

-

-

1,816 Servicing Income 21,045

32,442

36,090

36,752

42,268 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 223,061

220,864

212,876

211,642

206,796 Total Non-interest Income 1,312,094

978,170

1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268



















Total Revenue5 8,188,256

$ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,752,761

3,769,535

3,905,728

3,674,499

3,544,148 Occupancy Expense 244,279

242,163

233,967

233,807

255,233 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 16,619

8,726

20,951

16,648

32,420 Insurance Expense 220,346

225,766

228,224

232,774

229,259 Professional Fees 559,904

470,310

451,065

532,379

568,765 Data and Item Processing 595,492

538,213

684,698

701,865

549,118 Advertising 151,676

83,115

90,368

172,136

162,354 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 314,443

314,214

316,976

329,056

276,843 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 99,819

87,258

119,037

123,853

83,617 Other Operating Expense 396,213

281,611

417,893

374,273

349,979 Total Non-interest Expenses 6,351,552

6,020,911

6,468,907

6,391,291

6,051,736 Income before Income Taxes 1,147,840

2,392,486

1,210,853

314,256

2,521,526 Income Tax Expense 347,943

373,138

83,793

(30,663)

477,293 Net Income $ 799,896

$ 2,019,348

$ 1,127,060

$ 344,919

$ 2,044,233 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.28 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.11

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.28 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,137,779

7,283,696

7,268,087

7,263,880

7,267,044 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,140,491

7,285,900

7,324,559

7,299,553

7,305,392

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

























































(Unaudited)























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets

























































Cash $65,570,216

$750,611

4.59 %

$36,901,243

$ 262,507

2.89 %

$ 39,134,308

$ 446,184

4.54 %

$ 29,674,932

$ 390,373

5.23 %

$ 26,916,165

$ 375,815

5.62 %



























































Investments (Tax Exempt) $19,843,159

$156,555





$20,214,201

157,089





20,664,409

201,561





20,716,896

203,062





20,889,466

204,795



Investments (Taxable) $204,066,557

$2,294,359





$212,629,949

2,456,170





220,415,008

2,639,187





223,526,525

2,771,800





222,105,603

2,765,518



Total Investments 223,909,716

2,450,914

4.39 %

$232,844,150

2,613,258

4.55 %

241,079,417

2,840,748

4.69 %

244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %



























































Total Loans $755,231,852

$11,673,926

6.20 %

$764,147,542

12,703,493

6.74 %

775,756,877

$11,991,578

6.15 %

780,143,594

12,358,391

6.30 %

768,712,204

11,893,288

6.22 %



























































Earning Assets 1,044,711,785

$14,875,451

5.73 %

$1,033,892,386

15,579,258

6.11 %

1,055,970,602

15,278,510

5.76 %

1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %



















































































































































































Assets $1,100,110,176









$1,083,851,440









$ 1,110,466,582









$ 1,111,788,038









$ 1,096,367,899



































































Liabilities

























































Interest Checking $125,175,008

$979,587

3.13 %

$211,572,944

$ 929,609

1.78 %

$ 209,540,976

$ 2,092,017

3.97 %

$ 204,529,638

$ 2,268,166

4.41 %

$ 226,698,645

$ 2,476,138

4.39 % Money Market $396,798,385

$3,620,383

3.65 %

$259,289,920

1,924,822

3.01 %

257,016,702

2,412,389

3.73 %

259,041,124

2,686,977

4.13 %

230,692,880

2,480,219

4.32 % Savings $6,727,490

$1,503

0.09 %

$4,398,923

1,178

0.11 %

3,151,116

1,185

0.15 %

3,098,470

1,188

0.15 %

2,544,712

993

0.16 % Time Deposits $272,467,884

$2,673,600

3.93 %

$294,336,342

4,090,584

5.64 %

291,606,111

3,122,791

4.26 %

286,346,982

3,012,594

4.19 %

287,465,021

2,908,583

4.07 % Interest Bearing Deposits 801,168,767

$7,275,073

3.63 %

$769,598,129

6,946,193

3.66 %

761,314,905

7,628,382

3.99 %

753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %



























































Borrowings $63,255,808

$724,216

4.59 %

$78,341,429

$ 913,154

4.73 %

$ 98,205,747

$ 1,183,419

4.79 %

$ 118,452,626

$ 1,613,452

5.42 %

$ 108,848,304

$ 1,142,481

4.22 %



























































Interest Bearing Liabilities 864,424,575

$7,999,289

3.71 %

$847,939,558

7,859,347

3.76 %

859,520,652

8,811,801

4.08 %

871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %



























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 140,837,354









$139,885,803









$ 153,895,858









$ 143,171,313









$ 146,541,629



































































Cost of Funds







3.19 %









3.23 %









3.46 %









3.76 %









3.61 %



























































Net Interest Margin



$ 6,876,162

2.66 %





$ 7,719,911

3.03 %





$ 6,466,709

2.44 %





$ 6,141,249

2.32 %





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates















































(Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended











June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024









June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024





























































Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash

$65,570,216

$750,610

4.59 %

$26,916,165

$375,815

5.62 %

$47,777,734

$1,013,118

4.28 %

$27,786,013

$704,072

5.10 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

$19,843,159

$156,555





$20,889,466

$204,795





$20,027,655

$323,442





$21,093,669

$409,420



Investments (Taxable)

$204,066,557

$2,294,359





$222,105,603

$2,765,518





$208,324,597

$4,750,529





$220,619,839

$5,475,343



Total Investments

223,909,716

2,450,914

4.39 %

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %

$228,352,252

5,073,971

4.47 %

241,713,508

5,884,763

4.90 %

















































Total Loans

$755,231,852

$11,673,927

6.20 %

$768,712,204

$11,893,288

6.22 %

$759,665,068

$24,377,509

6.47 %

$770,942,060

$24,176,527

6.31 %

















































Earning Assets

1,044,711,785

$14,875,451

5.73 %

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %

1,035,795,053

30,464,596

5.95 %

1,040,441,581

30,765,362

5.95 %

















































Assets













1,096,367,899









$1,092,025,722









1,094,738,954











$1,100,110,176











































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$125,175,008

$979,587

3.13 %

$226,698,645

$2,476,138

4.39 %

$123,980,287

$1,909,186

3.08 %

$228,109,523

$4,991,453

4.40 % Money Market

$396,798,385

$3,620,383

3.65 %

$230,692,880

$2,480,219

4.32 %

$372,579,031

$6,779,987

3.64 %

$252,390,594

$5,410,303

4.31 % Savings

$6,727,490

$1,503

0.09 %

$2,544,712

$993

0.16 %

$5,569,639

$2,658

0.10 %

$2,980,478

$2,123

0.14 % Time Deposits

$272,467,884

$2,673,600

3.93 %

$287,465,021

$2,908,583

4.07 %

$283,341,703

$5,529,389

3.90 %

$274,715,231

$5,485,945

4.02 % Interest Bearing Deposits

801,168,767

$7,275,073

3.63 %

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %

785,470,660

14,221,219

3.62 %

758,195,826

15,889,824

4.21 %

















































Borrowings

$63,255,808

$724,216

4.59 %

$108,848,304

$1,142,481

4.22 %

$70,756,945

$1,637,370

4.67 %

$96,434,660

$2,054,407

4.28 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

864,424,575

$7,999,289

3.71 %

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %

856,227,605

15,858,589

3.70 %

854,630,486

17,944,231

4.22 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 140,837,354









$ 146,541,629









$ 167,639,041









$ 146,294,904

























































Cost of Funds









3.19 %









3.61 %









3.21 %









3.61 %

















































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,876,162

2.66 %





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %





$ 14,606,007

2.86 %





$ 12,821,131

2.48 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 80.83 % 82.65 % 84.43 % 87.42 % 88.20 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.29 % 0.76 % 0.41 % 0.12 % 0.75 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 3.97 % 9.95 % 5.58 % 1.70 % 10.71 % Efficiency Ratio 77.57 % 69.22 % 84.07 % 88.13 % 81.72 % Net Interest Margin 2.66 % 3.03 % 2.44 % 2.32 % 2.41 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.73 % 6.11 % 5.76 % 5.93 % 5.90 % Yield on Securities 4.39 % 4.55 % 4.69 % 4.85 % 4.92 % Yield on Loans 6.20 % 6.74 % 6.15 % 6.30 % 6.22 % Cost of Funds 3.19 % 3.23 % 3.46 % 3.76 % 3.61 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 16.02 % 11.25 % 16.51 % 15.90 % 16.44 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.51 % 22.50 % 21.55 % 22.51 % 22.76 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 167.83 % 122.33 % 162.14 % 150.84 % 150.53 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 252.65 % 292.23 % 264.35 % 264.41 % 317.68 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.85 % 7.68 % 7.47 % 7.54 % 7.24 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.64 % 7.50 % 7.27 % 7.38 % 7.01 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 90.87 % 91.12 % 91.16 % 91.47 % 91.33 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $12.01 $11.87 $11.39 $11.64 $11.11 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $14.39 $14.26 $13.94 $13.78 $13.70 Share Price Data









Closing Price $11.26 $9.90 $10.32 $11.50 $9.75 Book Value Multiple 94 % 83 % 91 % 99 % 88 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,002,103 7,002,103 7,150,055 7,133,105 7,137,030 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,137,779 7,283,696 7,268,087 7,263,880 7,267,044 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,140,491 7,285,900 7,324,559 7,299,553 7,305,392 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.66 % 10.76 % 10.39 % 10.23 % 10.28 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.30 % 14.14 % 13.57 % 13.21 % 13.05 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 14.30 % 14.14 % 13.57 % 13.21 % 13.05 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 15.20 % 14.95 % 14.35 % 14.22 % 14.01 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.26 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.78 % 1.52 % 1.49 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.25 % 1.07 % 1.06 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.78 % 1.52 % 1.49 % Provision for Loan Losses $688,865 $284,683 $14,922 $546,439 ($1,167,997) Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.12 % 1.06 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.12 % 1.06 %













FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.























CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



















































1 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending

















June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024













Net Income



$ 799,896

$ 2,019,348

$ 1,127,060

$ 344,919

$ 2,044,233













+ Provision Expense



688,865

284,683

14,922

546,439

(1,167,997)













+ Provision Expense



































+ Income Tax Expense



347,943

373,138

83,793

(30,663)

477,293





















































Pre-tax,Pre-Provision Income (non-GAAP) $ 1,836,704

$ 2,677,169

$ 1,225,775

$ 860,696

$ 1,353,529





















































2 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending

















June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024













Shareholder's Equity $ 84,123,510

$ 83,134,747

$ 81,439,406

$ 83,026,214

$ 79,303,635













Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,002,103

7,002,103

7,150,055

7,133,105

7,137,030













Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 12.01

$ 11.87

$ 11.39

$ 11.64

$ 11.11













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (16,657,368)

$ (16,748,443)

$ (18,240,683)

$ (15,296,856)

$ (18,466,282)













AOCI per share equivalent (2.38)

(2.39)

(2.55)

(2.14)

(2.59)













Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 14.39

$ 14.26

$ 13.94

$ 13.78

$ 13.70































































Quarter Ending



Year Ending Income on Tax Exempt Securities

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024







June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Tax Equivalent Adjustment

$ 123,678

$ 124,101

$ 159,233

$ 160,419

$ 161,788







$ 255,519

$ 323,442 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 32,877

32,988

42,328

42,643

43,007







67,923

85,978







$ 156,555

$ 157,089

$ 201,561

$ 203,062

$ 204,795







$323,442

$409,420







































3 Net Interest Margin



































Average Earning Assets

$ 1,044,711,785

$ 1,033,892,386

$ 1,055,970,602

$ 1,054,061,947

$ 1,038,623,438







$ 1,035,795,053

$ 1,040,441,581 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.71 %

6.10 %

5.80 %

5.98 %

5.88 %







5.90 %

5.95 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.73 %

6.11 %

5.76 %

5.93 %

5.90 %







5.95 %

5.95 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.63 %

3.02 %

2.45 %

2.33 %

2.40 %







2.82 %

2.33 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.66 %

3.03 %

2.44 %

2.32 %

2.41 %







2.86 %

2.48 %







































3 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

























































4 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending



Year Ending







June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024







June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net Interest Income



$ 6,876,162

$ 7,719,910

$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994







$ 14,596,162

$ 12,735,154 Non-Interest Income



1,312,094

978,170

1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268







2,290,265

2,391,603 Total Revenue



$ 8,188,256

$ 8,698,079

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262







$ 16,886,427

$ 15,126,757 Non-Interest Expense



6,351,552

6,020,911

6,468,907

6,391,291

6,051,736







12,372,557

12,278,062 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

77.57 %

69.22 %

84.07 %

88.13 %

81.72 %







73.27 %

81.17 %







































5 Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending

















June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024













Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 90.87 %

91.12 %

91.16 %

91.47 %

91.33 %













Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.51 %

22.50 %

21.55 %

22.51 %

22.76 %













Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits (Non-GAAP) 167.83 %

122.33 %

162.14 %

150.84 %

150.53 %













Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 252.65 %

292.23 %

264.35 %

264.41 %

317.68 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Non-GAAP) 7.85 %

7.68 %

7.47 %

7.54 %

7.24 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.64 %

7.50 %

7.27 %

7.38 %

7.01 %













on HTM Securities) (Non-GAAP)









































































5 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.





















































6 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending



Year-to-Date







June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024







June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net Interest Income



$ 6,876,162

$ 7,719,910

$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994







$ 14,596,162

$ 12,735,154 Non-Interest Income



1,312,094

978,170

1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268







2,290,265

2,391,603 Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 8,188,256

$ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262







$ 16,886,427

$ 15,126,757

Contact:

Scott Clark

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 703-667-4119

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings