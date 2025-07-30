Radware Ltd.: Radware Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $74.2 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $85 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.20 in Q2 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.09 vs. $0.04 in Q2 2024

Cash flow from operations of $14.5 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our strong Q2 performance was driven by the successful execution of our business strategy reflected by the acceleration of cloud ARR growth to 21%," said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. "We are focused on our cloud security business as our primary growth engine, expanding our partnerships, and advancing our AI innovation to further strengthen our competitive leadership in the global market."

Financial Highlights for the Second Q uarter 2025

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $74.2 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, the same as in the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") region was $27.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 22% from $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region was $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 13% from $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.



GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $459.1 million. Cash flow from operations was $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware's ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 103,842 98,714 Marketable securities 35,425 72,994 Short-term bank deposits 134,239 104,073 Trade receivables, net 22,865 16,823 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 13,732 14,242 Inventories 13,312 14,030 323,415 320,876 Long-term investments Marketable securities 56,391 29,523 Long-term bank deposits 129,215 114,354 Other assets 2,429 2,171 188,035 146,048 Property and equipment, net 15,371 15,632 Intangible assets, net 9,766 11,750 Other long-term assets 37,062 37,906 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,883 18,456 Goodwill 68,008 68,008 Total assets 658,540 618,676 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 4,096 5,581 Deferred revenues 119,732 106,303 Operating lease liabilities 4,970 4,750 Other payables and accrued expenses 55,692 51,836 184,490 168,470 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 67,757 64,708 Operating lease liabilities 12,750 13,519 Other long-term liabilities 13,801 14,904 94,308 93,131 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 758 754 Additional paid-in capital 566,286 555,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,702 1,103 Treasury stock, at cost (366,588 ) (366,588 ) Retained earnings 134,416 125,850 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 338,574 316,273 Non-controlling interest 41,168 40,802 Total equity 379,742 357,075 Total liabilities and equity 658,540 618,676

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 74,215 67,276 146,294 132,361 Cost of revenues 14,316 13,056 28,306 25,868 Gross profit 59,899 54,220 117,988 106,493 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 19,379 18,701 38,155 37,597 Selling and marketing 31,337 29,744 62,618 59,445 General and administrative 6,386 6,984 12,849 14,323 Total operating expenses, net 57,102 55,429 113,622 111,365 Operating income (loss) 2,797 (1,209 ) 4,366 (4,872 ) Financial income, net 3,662 4,417 8,537 8,025 Income before taxes on income 6,459 3,208 12,903 3,153 Taxes on income 2,237 1,544 4,337 2,711 Net income 4,222 1,664 8,566 442 Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.10 0.04 0.20 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 42,734,026 41,857,259 42,711,279 41,803,638 Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.09 0.04 0.19 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 44,510,896 43,148,129 44,364,057 43,011,501

Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 59,899 54,220 117,988 106,493 Share-based compensation 131 80 251 159 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 1,984 1,984 Non-GAAP gross profit 61,022 55,292 120,223 108,636 GAAP research and development, net 19,379 18,701 38,155 37,597 Share-based compensation 1,327 1,536 2,550 3,258 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 18,052 17,165 35,605 34,339 GAAP selling and marketing 31,337 29,744 62,618 59,445 Share-based compensation 2,700 2,609 5,776 5,160 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 28,637 27,135 56,842 54,285 GAAP general and administrative 6,386 6,984 12,849 14,323 Share-based compensation 1,445 2,077 2,924 4,472 Acquisition costs 138 192 291 412 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,803 4,715 9,634 9,439 GAAP total operating expenses, net 57,102 55,429 113,622 111,365 Share-based compensation 5,472 6,222 11,250 12,890 Acquisition costs 138 192 291 412 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 51,492 49,015 102,081 98,063 GAAP operating income (loss) 2,797 (1,209 ) 4,366 (4,872 ) Share-based compensation 5,603 6,302 11,501 13,049 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 1,984 1,984 Acquisition costs 138 192 291 412 Non-GAAP operating income 9,530 6,277 18,142 10,573 GAAP financial income, net 3,662 4,417 8,537 8,025 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,702 (298 ) 2,194 (145 ) Non-GAAP financial income, net 5,364 4,119 10,731 7,880 GAAP income before taxes on income 6,459 3,208 12,903 3,153 Share-based compensation 5,603 6,302 11,501 13,049 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 1,984 1,984 Acquisition costs 138 192 291 412 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,702 (298 ) 2,194 (145 ) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 14,894 10,396 28,873 18,453 GAAP taxes on income 2,237 1,544 4,337 2,711 Tax related adjustments 61 61 123 123 Non-GAAP taxes on income 2,298 1,605 4,460 2,834 GAAP net income 4,222 1,664 8,566 442 Share-based compensation 5,603 6,302 11,501 13,049 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 1,984 1,984 Acquisition costs 138 192 291 412 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 1,702 (298 ) 2,194 (145 ) Tax related adjustments (61 ) (61 ) (123 ) (123 ) Non-GAAP net income 12,596 8,791 24,413 15,619 GAAP diluted net income per share 0.09 0.04 0.19 0.01 Share-based compensation 0.13 0.15 0.26 0.30 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.05 (0.00 ) Tax related adjustments (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.28 0.20 0.55 0.36 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 44,510,896 43,148,129 44,364,057 43,011,501

Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 4,222 1,664 8,566 442 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,865 3,028 6,017 5,971 Share-based compensation 5,603 6,302 11,501 13,049 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (93 ) 80 (254 ) 7 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (2,324 ) 5,468 (4,114 ) 5,459 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 15 17 76 (41 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 2,171 (5,013 ) (6,042 ) (5,232 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (951 ) (199 ) (1,137 ) 406 Decrease in inventories 199 744 718 1,748 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 450 (1,627 ) (1,485 ) (221 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (1,345 ) 7,494 16,478 16,388 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 2,422 5,310 5,586 6,793 Operating lease liabilities, net 1,258 (238 ) 1,024 (617 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,492 23,030 36,934 44,152 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,660 ) (1,034 ) (3,772 ) (2,808 ) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (19 ) 19 90 (6 ) Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (13,801 ) 6,734 (40,913 ) (11,164 ) Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net (5,239 ) (13,499 ) 10,955 (9,997 ) Proceeds from other deposits - - 5,000 - Net cash used in investing activities (21,719 ) (7,780 ) (28,640 ) (23,975 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options (3 ) 3 1 3 Repurchase of shares - - - (839 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition (3,167 ) (3,077 ) (3,167 ) (3,077 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,170 ) (3,074 ) (3,166 ) (3,913 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,397 ) 12,176 5,128 16,264 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 114,239 74,626 98,714 70,538 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 103,842 86,802 103,842 86,802