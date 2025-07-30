Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2025

ATHENS, Greece, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $4.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to a net loss of $2.8 million and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.03 basic and diluted, compared to loss per share of $0.04 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2024.

Time charter revenues were $54.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $56.0 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased ownership days and was partly offset by increased average charter rates.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, amounted to $7.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $4.7 million. This compares to a net loss of $0.7 million and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.6 million for the same period in 2024. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $109.6 million, compared to $113.6 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $0.04 basic and diluted, compared to a loss per share of $0.03 basic and diluted for the same period in 2024.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company's results of operations during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The cash dividend will be payable on September 11, 2025, to all common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025. As of July 29, 2025, the Company has 115,775,463 common shares issued and outstanding and there were 16,211,330 outstanding warrants.

Fleet Employment (As of July 29, 2025) VESSEL SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES BUILT DWT 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 16,500 5.00 % Bulk Trading SA 6/May/2024 3/Aug/2025 1 2017 60,456 13,500 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 3/Aug/2025 1/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 2 2 DSI Pollux A 14,000 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 28/Dec/2023 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 13,100 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd. 8/Nov/2024 20/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026 2018 60,362 4 DSI Polaris A 15,400 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd. 20/Jul/2024 1/Jul/2025 2018 60,404 12,250 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 1/Jul/2025 21/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 5 DSI Pegasus A 15,250 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 5/Sep/2024 25/Jul/2025 3 2015 60,508 6 DSI Aquarius B 13,300 5.00 % Bunge SA, Geneva 6/Dec/2024 6/Oct/2025 - 21/Dec/2025 2016 60,309 7 DSI Aquila B 12,250 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 21/Jan/2025 1/Aug/2025 - 5/Sep/2025 4 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 15,750 5.00 % Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28/Sep/2024 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 2016 60,309 9 DSI Andromeda B 14,000 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 28/Mar/2025 15/Nov/2025-15/Jan/2026 5 2016 60,309 6 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 LETO 12,275 4.75 % Cargill International SA, Geneva 4/Apr/2025 16/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 6 2010 81,297 11 SELINA C 10,500 5.00 % Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd. 17/Oct/2024 14/Apr/2025 7 2010 75,700 6,500 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 13/May/2025 12/Jul/2025 8 12 MAERA C 8,400 5.00 % China Resource Chartering Limited 15/Dec/2024 20/Sep/2025-20/Nov/2025 2013 75,403 13 ISMENE 12,650 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd. 13/Sep/2023 24/Apr/2025 2013 77,901 11,000 5.00 % China Resource Chartering Pte. Ltd. 24/Apr/2025 20/Mar/2026 - 20/May/2026 14 CRYSTALIA D 13,900 5.00 % Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4/May/2024 4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 2014 77,525 15 ATALANDI D 14,600 4.75 % Cargill International SA, Geneva 20/Jul/2024 8/Jun/2025 2014 77,529 10,100 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd. 8/Jun/2025 15/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/2026 9 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 16 MAIA E 11,600 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 9/Dec/2024 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 2009 82,193 17 MYRSINI E 13,000 4.75 % Cargill International SA, Geneva 26/Feb/2025 1/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026 2010 82,117 18 MEDUSA E 13,000 4.75 % Cargill International SA, Geneva 16/Mar/2025 15/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026 2010 82,194 19 MYRTO E 12,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 23/Dec/2024 1/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026 2013 82,131 20 ASTARTE 14,000 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 19/Aug/2024 2/Aug/2025 1 2013 81,513 12,500 5.00 % Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd. 2/Aug/2025 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 2 21 LEONIDAS P. C. 17,000 5.00 % Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited 22/Feb/2024 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Sep/2025 4 2011 82,165 4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 22 AMPHITRITE F 12,100 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg 8/Jan/2025 1/Jan/2026 - 15/Mar/2026 10 2012 98,697 23 POLYMNIA F 17,500 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 8/Jun/2024 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Aug/2025 4 2012 98,704 24 ELECTRA G 14,000 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 3/Jun/2024 15/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 2013 87,150 25 PHAIDRA G 12,000 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 12/Oct/2024 31/May/2025 2013 87,146 9,750 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31/May/2025 1/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026 8 Capesize Bulk Carriers 26 SEMIRIO H 16,650 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 11/Feb/2025 15/Feb/2026 - 15/Apr/2026 2007 174,261 27 NEW YORK H 17,600 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11/Jan/2025 15/Jan/2026 - 30/Mar/2026 11,12 2010 177,773 28 SEATTLE I 17,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1/Oct/2023 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 4 2011 179,362 29 P. S. PALIOS I 27,150 5.00 % Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd. 7/May/2024 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 2013 179,134 30 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J 26,800 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 16/Sep/2024 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 2014 179,492 31 SANTA BARBARA J 22,000 5.00 % Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. 27/Dec/2024 20/Oct/2025 - 20/Dec/2025 13 2015 179,426 32 NEW ORLEANS 20,000 5.00 % Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 7/Dec/2023 15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025 13,14 2015 180,960 33 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29/Mar/2022 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 5 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 34 LOS ANGELES K 28,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20/Jul/2024 1/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025 2012 206,104 35 PHILADELPHIA K 22,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 4/Feb/2024 29/May/2025 2012 206,040 21,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 29/May/2025 9/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 36 SAN FRANCISCO L 26,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 1/Mar/2025 25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 2017 208,006 37 NEWPORT NEWS L 20,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20/Sep/2023 16/Jun/2025 2017 208,021 25,000 5.00 % Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd. 16/Jun/2025 1/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1Estimated redelivery date from the charterers. 2Estimated delivery date to the charterers. 3Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking. 4Based on latest information. 5Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 6Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 9, 2025 until April 4, 2025. 7Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 14, 2025 until May 13, 2025. 8Vessel was sold and delivered to her new Owners on July 15, 2025. 9The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period. 10The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period. 11The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period. 12Vessel off hire for drydocking from February 23, 2025 until April 7, 2025. 13Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years. 14Vessel off-hire for about 11.45 days.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 54,688 $ 56,000 $ 109,625 $ 113,648 Voyage expenses 3,114 3,145 6,064 6,413 Vessel operating expenses 20,012 21,269 39,962 42,133 Net income/(loss) 4,542 (2,764) 7,539 (706) Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 3,100 (4,206) 4,655 (3,590) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 37.0 39.0 37.4 39.4 Number of vessels 37.0 39.0 37.0 39.0 Weighted average age of vessels 11.7 10.9 11.7 10.9 Ownership days 3,367 3,549 6,768 7,162 Available days 3,329 3,499 6,632 7,112 Operating days 3,312 3,496 6,602 7,078 Fleet utilization 99.5% 99.9% 99.5% 99.5% AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,492 $ 15,106 $ 15,615 $ 15,078 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,944 $ 5,993 $ 5,905 $ 5,883

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels' profitability.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company's management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company's website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company's website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13754872.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 54,688 $ 56,000 $ 109,625 $ 113,648 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,114 3,145 6,064 6,413 Vessel operating expenses 20,012 21,269 39,962 42,133 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,596 11,004 22,839 22,106 General and administrative expenses 8,944 8,197 17,133 16,729 Management fees to a related party 303 333 636 666 Gain on sale of vessels (4 ) - (1,500 ) (1,572 ) Other operating (income)/loss 299 (104 ) 460 (389 ) Operating income, total $ 10,424 $ 12,156 $ 24,031 $ 27,562 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Interest expense and finance costs (10,812 ) (11,594 ) (21,890 ) (23,650 ) Interest and other income 1,915 2,041 3,778 3,776 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments (67 ) 23 (227 ) 361 Gain/(loss) on related party investments 3,540 (3,467 ) 2,482 (1,351 ) Loss on equity securities (403 ) (403 ) (400 ) Gain/ (loss) on warrants 474 (2,090 ) 515 (6,773 ) Gain(loss) from equity method investments (529 ) 167 (747 ) (231 ) Total other expenses, net $ (5,882 ) $ (14,920 ) $ (16,492 ) $ (28,268 ) Net income/(loss) $ 4,542 $ (2,764 ) $ 7,539 $ (706 ) Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (2,884 ) (2,884 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 3,100 (4,206 ) 4,655 (3,590 ) Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,664,067 115,236,048 110,095,604 112,818,414 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 110,664,067 115,236,048 110,095,604 112,818,414 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income/(loss) $ 4,542 $ (2,764 ) $ 7,539 $ (706 ) Currency translation adjustment 3,208 - 3,208 - Comprehensive Income/(loss) $ 7,750 $ (2,764 ) $ 10,747 $ (706 )

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 149,598** $ 207,166** Investments in equity securities 24,353 - Other current assets 28,803 18,443 Fixed assets 844,658 880,145 Investments in related parties and equity method investments 64,196 47,240 Other noncurrent assets 19,607 18,024 Total assets $ 1,131,215 $ 1,171,018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 610,207 $ 637,525 Other liabilities 28,166 28,436 Total stockholders' equity 492,842 505,057 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,131,215 $ 1,171,018 * The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date. ** Includes time deposits of $66 million and $64 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,623 $ 11,218 $ 25,835 $ 49,183 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (39,877 ) 7,425 (29,333 ) (13,624 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (16,801 ) $ (20,576 ) $ (56,570 ) $ (37,110 )



