MiMedx Group, Inc: MIMEDX Announces Strategic Collaboration with Vaporox, Inc.

MARIETTA, Ga., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") and Vaporox, Inc. ("Vaporox") today jointly announced a collaboration, whereby the companies will co-promote and co-market their wound care offerings. As part of the agreement, MIMEDX has made an investment in Vaporox and the Company has certain exclusivity rights related to potential acquisition discussions.

Vaporox is a privately held, Denver-based company that has developed and is commercializing its patented Vaporous Hyperoxia Therapy ("VHT") device for treating chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. VHT delivers two healing modalities, ultrasonic mist and concentrated oxygen, in a single device and has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") to treat nine types of wounds, including Diabetic Foot Ulcers ("DFUs"), Venous Leg Ulcers ("VLUs") and Pressure Ulcers (bed sores).

"We are thrilled to continue delivering on our strategic goal of greater portfolio diversification through this collaboration with Vaporox," commented Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. "Together with our leading placental allografts, VHT will offer clinicians across numerous care settings another proven option to treat chronic, hard-to-heal wounds. We view this as a highly complementary addition that will help us grow in this important setting, where patients with difficult wounds often begin their recovery."

"Vaporox is excited to partner with a market leader in wound care to expand awareness and adoption of our technology," said Alan Sage, Chief Executive Officer of Vaporox. "We believe co-promotion with MIMEDX will accelerate our market penetration and create a synergistic offering-allowing us to reach more patients with these highly complementary offerings."

VHT has been the subject of three IRB clinical studies, each of which demonstrated wound healing rates exceeding 80% at 20 weeks when combined with standard wound care. Additionally, Vaporox's VHT is an adjunct therapy that has shown promising signs of efficacy in real-world use cases with MIMEDX's Advanced Wound Care products, such as EPIFIX®.

About Vaporox, Inc.

Vaporox's technology represents a breakthrough in treating chronic wounds. The company is focused on superior healing outcomes while reducing costs across a wide range of healthcare settings. With strong clinical results and growing adoption, Vaporox empowers providers to restore hope and healing for patients suffering from chronic wounds.

For additional information, please visit https://www.vaporox.com/.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com