Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces Second Quarter Results, Declaration of Q3 2025 Dividend, and Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the declaration of its Q3 2025 regular dividend of C$0.385 per share, as well as an operational update. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

"Our resilient business model, reinforced by favourable crude differentials and a continued focus on operational efficiency, drove strong financial results in the second quarter," commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"As we enter the second half of the year, strong near-field exploration results in the Southern Llanos, combined with the ramp-up in development drilling, are expected to drive a steady step-up in production through year-end."

Key Highlights

Generated Q2 2025 funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") ( 1) of $105 million and FFO per share ( 2)(3) of $1.08.

of $105 million and FFO per share of $1.08. Progressing to deliver FY 2025 average production guidance of 43,000 to 47,000 boe/d and capital expenditure guidance of $285 to $315 million; July 2025 average production was 44,450 boe/d ( 4) .

. Delivered three successful near-field exploration wells in H1 2025, which combined represent roughly 2,500 bbl/d ( 5) of current production.

of current production. Declared Q3 2025 regular dividend of C$0.385 per share ( 6) or C$1.54 per share annualized.

or C$1.54 per share annualized. Published 11th annual sustainability report, which integrates the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") for the fourth year.



Q2 2025 Results

Average oil & natural gas production was 42,542 boe/d ( 7) .

. Realized net income of $49 million or $0.50 per share basic ( 3) .

. Generated FFO ( 1) of $105 million and FFO per share ( 2)(3) of $1.08.

of $105 million and FFO per share of $1.08. Produced an operating netback ( 2) of $36.25/boe and an FFO netback ( 2) of $26.90/boe from an average Brent price of $66.71/bbl; strong netbacks were supported by favourable oil price differentials and lower production expense, slightly offset by higher current tax.

of $36.25/boe and an FFO netback of $26.90/boe from an average Brent price of $66.71/bbl; strong netbacks were supported by favourable oil price differentials and lower production expense, slightly offset by higher current tax. Current taxes were $9 million; based on the current netback structure, including prevailing Brent crude oil strip pricing, the Company forecasts its FY 2025 effective tax rate to be 5-10%.

Incurred $89 million of capital expenditures ( 8) , primarily from activities at LLA-32, LLA-34, and LLA-74.

, primarily from activities at LLA-32, LLA-34, and LLA-74. Generated $16 million of free funds flow ( 8) ; bank debt was $18 million, and cash $99 million at quarter end.

; bank debt was $18 million, and cash $99 million at quarter end. Paid a C$0.385 per share(6) regular quarterly dividend and repurchased 630,000 shares.

(1) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(3) Based on weighted average basic shares for the period.

(4) Estimated average production for July 1, 2025, to July 28, 2025; light & medium crude oil: ~10,969 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: ~32,439 bbl/d, conventional natural gas: ~6,252 mcf/d; rounded for presentation purposes.

(5) Short-term production rate. See "Oil & Gas Matters Advisory."

(6) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(7) See "Operational and Financial Highlights" for a breakdown of production by product type.

(8) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

Operational and Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2025 2024 2025 2025 Operational Average daily production Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,498 9,541 10,650 10,574 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 31,047 43,229 32,207 31,623 Crude Oil (bbl/d) 41,545 52,770 42,857 42,197 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 5,982 4,788 4,806 5,400 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 42,542 53,568 43,658 43,097 Operating netback ($/boe) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 66.71 85.03 74.98 70.81 Oil & gas sales price ($boe/d)(4) 61.35 75.21 67.29 64.34 Royalties(4) (7.93 ) (12.54 ) (9.22 ) (8.58 ) Net revenue(4) 53.42 62.67 58.07 55.76 Production expense(4) (12.70 ) (12.95 ) (14.41 ) (13.56 ) Transportation expense(4) (4.47 ) (3.40 ) (4.26 ) (4.36 ) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 36.25 46.32 39.40 37.84 Funds flow provided by operations netback ($/boe)(2) 26.90 37.34 30.90 28.91 Financial ($000s except per share amounts) Net income 49,113 3,845 80,629 129,742 Per share - basic(6) 0.50 0.04 0.82 1.33 Funds flow provided by operations(5) 104,821 180,952 121,944 226,765 Per share - basic(2)(6) 1.08 1.77 1.24 2.32 Capital expenditures(3) 88,690 97,797 57,054 145,744 Free funds flow(3) 16,131 83,155 64,890 81,021 EBITDA(3) 124,000 195,940 139,032 263,032 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 127,745 230,547 135,407 263,152 Long-term inventory expenditures (3,667 ) 9,817 (4,648 ) (8,315 ) Dividends paid 27,561 28,528 26,365 53,926 Per share - Cdn$(4)(6) 0.385 0.385 0.385 0.770 Shares repurchased 6,025 21,367 5,239 11,264 Number of shares repurchased (000s) 630 1,298 525 1,155 Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 97,184 101,616 97,814 97,184 Weighted average basic 97,501 102,259 98,115 97,806 Diluted(8) 98,472 102,528 99,105 98,472 Working capital surplus(5) 20,048 34,156 69,040 20,048 Bank debt(7) 18,000 50,000 50,000 18,000 Cash 98,825 119,468 81,025 98,825

(1) References to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(5) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares.

(7) Borrowing limit of $240.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

(8) Diluted shares as stated include common shares and stock options outstanding at period-end. The June 30, 2025 closing stock price was C$13.91 per share.

Operational Update

2025 Corporate Guidance & Outlook

Parex's 2025 corporate guidance of average production of 43,000 to 47,000 boe/d (45,000 boe/d midpoint) and capital expenditures of $285 to $315 million ($300 million midpoint) remains unchanged, as previously disclosed.

July 2025 average production was 44,450 boe/d(1), which was supported by production adds at LLA-74. Incremental growth for the remainder of 2025 is expected to primarily come from LLA-32, Capachos, and near-field exploration activities.

Currently, the Company is benefiting from favourable oil price differentials and lower production expenses driven by reduced energy costs as well as corporate efficiency initiatives. These positive factors are slightly offset by higher current taxes, but remain overall supportive of Parex's forecast funds flow from operations netback.

Activity Update

The Company continues to have an activity plan that supports a growing H2 2025 production profile.

Completed in-fill drilling campaign at LLA-34, with initial production results exceeding expectations and confirming strong reservoir performance.

Continuing secondary recovery efforts at Cabrestero and LLA-34, and advancing polymer injection programs at both blocks.

Progressing a five-well development program at LLA-32 with operations ongoing.

Planning to begin a two-well development campaign in Capachos, starting in Q3 2025.

Achieved milestone of securing initial field access in the Putumayo; started activity with a workover rig in Q2 2025, with drilling activity expected to begin in Q4 2025.

Delivered near-field exploration success with three wells in H1 2025, which combined represent roughly 2,500 bbl/d(2) of current production; two additional prospects located in the Southern Llanos are planned for H2 2025.



(1) Estimated average production for July 1, 2025, to July 28, 2025; light & medium crude oil: ~10,969 bbl/d, heavy crude oil: ~32,439 bbl/d, conventional natural gas: ~6,252 mcf/d; rounded for presentation purposes.

(2) Short-term production rate. See "Oil & Gas Matters Advisory."

Risk Management

For Q3 2025, Parex entered into a Brent crude oil hedge to manage price risk on approximately 50% of planned net crude oil production, utilizing a Brent put spread at $60/bbl and $65/bbl.

Return of Capital Update



Q3 2025 Dividend



Parex's Board of Directors have approved a Q3 2025 regular dividend of C$0.385 per share to shareholders of record on September 8, 2025, to be paid on September 15, 2025. This regular dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Normal Course Issuer Bids



In 2025, Parex has repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares under its normal course issuer bids, for total consideration of roughly $11 million.



ESG Update

Parex is pleased to announce that it has published its 11th annual sustainability report, which integrates TCFD for the fourth year. The full report, including performance metric tables, can be found at www.parexresources.com under Sustainability.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory



This press release uses various "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "supplementary financial measures" and "capital management measures" (as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure), which are described in further detail below. Such measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Parex's performance.



These measures facilitate management's comparisons to the Company's historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Company's performance. Further, management believes that such financial measures are useful supplemental information to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities.



Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures used in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital expenditures, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company uses to describe its capital costs associated with oil and gas expenditures. The measure considers both property, plant and equipment expenditures and exploration and evaluation asset expenditures which are items in the Company's statement of cash flows for the period and is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2025 Property, plant and equipment expenditures $ 49,067 $ 49,214 $ 44,951 $ 94,018 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 39,623 48,583 12,103 51,726 Capital expenditures $ 88,690 $ 97,797 $ 57,054 $ 145,744



Free funds flow, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by funds flow provided by operations less capital expenditures. The Company considers free funds flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's ability to fund return of capital, such as the normal course issuer bid and dividends, without accessing outside funds and is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2025 Cash provided by operating activities $ 142,642 $ 222,782 $ 87,378 $ 230,020 Net change in non-cash assets and liabilities (37,821 ) (41,830 ) 34,566 (3,255 ) Funds flow provided by operations 104,821 180,952 121,944 226,765 Capital expenditures 88,690 97,797 57,054 145,744 Free funds flow $ 16,131 $ 83,155 $ 64,890 $ 81,021



EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for finance income and expenses, other expenses, income tax expense (recovery) and depletion, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on risk management contracts.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be key measures as they demonstrate Parex's profitability before finance income and expenses, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash items. A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2025 Net income $ 49,113 $ 3,845 $ 80,629 $ 129,742 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Finance income (612 ) (1,097 ) (1,297 ) (1,909 ) Finance expense 5,474 3,959 5,056 10,530 Other expenses 12,453 1,462 1,147 13,600 Income tax expense 9,623 130,888 3,078 12,701 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 47,949 56,883 50,419 98,368 EBITDA $ 124,000 $ 195,940 $ 139,032 $ 263,032 Non-cash impairment charges - 4,661 - - Share-based compensation expense 6,476 5,770 2,092 8,568 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,369 ) 24,176 (4,919 ) (7,288 ) Unrealized (gain) on risk management contracts (362 ) - (798 ) (1,160 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,745 $ 230,547 $ 135,407 $ 263,152



Non-GAAP Ratios

Operating netback per boe, is a non-GAAP ratio that the Company considers to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Parex calculates operating netback per boe as operating netback (calculated as oil and natural gas sales from production, less royalties, operating, and transportation expense) divided by the total equivalent sales volume including purchased oil volumes for oil and natural gas sales price and transportation expense per boe and by the total equivalent sales volume excluding purchased oil volumes for royalties and operating expense per boe.

Funds flow provided by operations netback per boe or FFO netback per boe, is a non-GAAP ratio that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash assets and liabilities, divided by produced oil and natural gas sales volumes. The Company considers funds flow provided by operations netback per boe to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability after all cash costs relative to current commodity prices.

Basic funds flow provided by operations per share or FFO per share, is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing funds flow provided by operations by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents basic funds flow provided by operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. The Company considers basic funds flow provided by operations per share or FFO per share to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability after all cash costs relative to the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding.

Capital Management Measures

Funds flow provided by operations, is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash assets and liabilities. The Company considers funds flow provided by operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability after all cash costs. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to funds flow provided by operations is as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2025 Cash provided by operating activities $ 142,642 $ 222,782 $ 87,378 $ 230,020 Net change in non-cash assets and liabilities (37,821 ) (41,830 ) 34,566 (3,255 ) Funds flow provided by operations $ 104,821 $ 180,952 $ 121,944 $ 226,765



Working capital surplus, is a capital management measure which the Company uses to describe its liquidity position and ability to meet its short-term liabilities. Working capital surplus is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

For the three months ended For the six months ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, ($000s) 2025 2024 2025 2025 Current assets $ 239,485 $ 281,846 $ 259,256 $ 239,485 Current liabilities 219,437 247,690 190,216 219,437 Working capital surplus $ 20,048 $ 34,156 $ 69,040 $ 20,048



Supplementary Financial Measures



"Oil and natural gas sales price per boe" is comprised of total commodity sales from oil and natural gas production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total oil and natural gas sales volumes including purchased oil volumes.



"Royalties per boe" is comprised of royalties, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.



"Net revenue per boe" is comprised of net revenue, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and includes purchased oil volumes.

"Production expense per boe" is comprised of production expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volume and excludes purchased oil volumes.



"Transportation expense per boe" is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the total equivalent sales volumes including purchased oil volumes.



"Dividends paid per share" is comprised of dividends declared, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the number of shares outstanding at the dividend record date.



Oil & Gas Matters Advisory



The term "Boe" means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf: 1Bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.



This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including, operating netbacks and FFO netbacks. These oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation; therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. Therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide security holders with measures to compare the Company's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Any reference in this press release to short-term production rates is useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however such rates are not a determination of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and readers are cautioned not to rely on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of Parex.

Distribution Advisory



The Company's future shareholder distributions, including but not limited to the payment of dividends and the acquisition by the Company of its shares pursuant to an NCIB, if any, and the level thereof are uncertain. Any decision to pay further dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith and any special dividends) or acquire shares of the Company will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Parex and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law. Further, the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date of any dividend are subject to the discretion of the Board. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends or repurchase any shares of the Company in the future.

Advisory on Forward Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "prospective", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "guidance", "budget" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Parex's internal projections, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future growth, results of operations, production, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, plans for and results of drilling activity, environmental matters, business prospects and opportunities. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Parex's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex.

In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's focus, plans, priorities and strategies; average production guidance and capital expenditure guidance including its expectations relating to annual average production and capital expenditures; expectations and plans regarding the Company's drilling activity, the Company's production profile, drilling and programs at LLA-34, Cabrestero, LLA-32, Capachos, Putumayo, and prospects in the Southern Llanos; expectations about the Company's FY 2025 tax rate; the anticipated terms of the Company's Q3 2025 regular quarterly dividend, including its expectation that it will be designated as an "eligible dividend"; and the anticipated date and time of Parex's conference call to discuss Q2 2025 results.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and Colombia; an unpredictable tariff and trade environment; prolonged volatility and fluctuations in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced in Canada and Colombia; determinations by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries as to production levels; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; imprecision in reserve, resource and revenue estimates; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities in Canada and Colombia; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and natural gas industries; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; risk that the Company will not be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfill the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; risk of failure to achieve the anticipated benefits associated with acquisitions; failure of counterparties to perform under contracts; the risk that Brent oil prices may be lower than anticipated; the risk that Parex's evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities may not be consistent with its expectations; the risk that Parex may not have sufficient financial resources in the future to provide distributions to its shareholders; the risk that the Board may not declare dividends in the future and that there may not be base dividend growth or that Parex's dividend policy changes; the risk that Parex's risk management strategy may not be an effective means of managing and forecasting cash flow; the risk that Parex may not be responsive to changes in commodity prices; the risk that Parex may not meet its production or capital expenditures guidance for the year ended December 31, 2025; the risk that plans and expectations related to Parex's drilling program as disclosed herein do not materialize as expected and/or at all; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which Management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Parex has made assumptions regarding, among other things: current and anticipated commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the price of oil, including the anticipated Brent oil price; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; royalty rates; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of Parex's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; the status of litigation; timing of drilling and completion of wells; on-stream timing of production from successful exploration wells; operational performance of non-operated producing fields; pipeline capacity; that Parex will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Parex's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Parex will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; that Parex's evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is consistent with its expectations; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of Parex's production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Parex will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfill the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; that Parex will have sufficient financial resources to pay dividends and acquire shares pursuant to its NCIB in the future; that Parex is able to execute its plans with respect to the Company's drilling program as disclosed herein; and other matters.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this document in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Parex's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Parex's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Parex will derive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Company's potential financial position, including, but not limited to; Parex's FY 2025 capital expenditure guidance; Parex 2025 guidance, including anticipated Brent crude oil average prices, funds flow provided by operations netback; funds flow provided by operations, capital expenditures, free funds flow; and the anticipated terms of the Company's Q3 2025 regular quarterly dividend including its expectation that it will be designated as an "eligible dividend", all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl one barrel bbl/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas; one barrel of oil or natural gas liquids for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day W.I. working interest

