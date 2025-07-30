VERSES AI Inc.: VERSES AI Corporation Provides Update on Genius Adoption

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, shared an update on the first three months of the commercial availability of its enterprise intelligence platform, Genius.

"We believe the diversity of use cases for Genius can unlock even more value and validate that Genius fills a void that current AI solutions aren't designed for," said Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Wadden. "Agentic systems that can learn and adapt to different problem spaces and generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions are required across many industries. We're optimistic about the breadth of applications our customers and resellers are exploring with Genius."

Initial customer engagements which include several recognized brands in the following industries:

Advertising & Media: Media Mix Strategy

Aviation: Resource Scheduling

Consulting: Project & Workforce Scheduling

Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Product Recommendations

Electrical Equipment Manufacturing: Custom Motor Design

Environment & Sustainability: Multinational Biodiversity Monitoring

European Government: Public-Private Decision Intelligence

Financial Services: Customer & Credit Risk Modeling

Legal Services: Enterprise Predictive Risk Radar

Manufacturing: Predictive Maintenance

Oil & Gas: Expert Drilling Assistant



VERSES works to empower systems integrators, technology solution companies and consulting firms who serve large enterprise and industrial clients. Many of the customers that the Company has previously announced in recent weeks are direct users as well as resellers such as:

Algo8

Analog

Kaylosys

Prodigii

AI Driller

Soothsayer Analytics

The Company held a webinar on July 29th, a recording of which may be found here: https://www.verses.ai/videos/verses-webinar-making-intelligence-universal

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

