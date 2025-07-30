Prysmian Earns Gold Innovators' Award for Sirocco Extreme Microduct Cables at ISE Expo 2025

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Prysmian a global leader in telecom and energy solutions, was recognized with an ISE Network Innovators' Gold Award for its SiroccoXT Microduct Cable at the ISE EXPO 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our SiroccoXT cables," said Jon Fitz, Director of Advanced Business Solutions for Prysmian North America. "Sirocco Extreme sets a new benchmark for optical fiber density, without compromising reliability or optical performance. Our customers are using SiroccoXT to generate revenue and margins that were impossible with competitors' products."

SiroccoXT offers customers key benefits including:

Dark fiber capabilities: SiroccoXT cables allow our customers to significantly increase fiber density and generate incremental revenue by fitting more fibers into the same space. This is particularly helpful in dense urban settings, or with existing duct that can't be enlarged.

Reliable, high-performance jetting: SiroccoXT has been designed without the use of rigid rods in the jacket, which enhances kink resistance and makes the cable easier to handle and install, reducing the risk of accidental damage. This ensures both durability and long-term usability.

BendBrightXS fiber technology: SiroccoXT microduct cables employ the state-of-the-art BendBrightXS 180µm single-mode (ITU-T G.657.D, G.657.A2) bend-insensitive fiber, ensuring compatibility with existing G.652 fibers and readiness for evolved systems.

Low optical attenuation: With its low optical attenuation, SiroccoXT allows signals to travel longer distances without significant loss, ensuring high-quality transmission.

To meet the growing demand for Sirocco cables in the U.S., Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint, including a $30 million investment in its Jackson, Tennessee, factory. The investments made have retooled the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production. A $50M multi-year modernization project at Prysmian's Claremont fiber facility has also enhanced process capabilities, systems, and technologies to support future growth.

To learn more about Prysmian's Sirocco microduct cables, visit https://na.prysmian.com/sirocco-cable.

L-R, Patrick Jacobi, Jon Fitz

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/prysmian-earns-gold-innovators-award-for-sirocco-extreme-microduct-cables-at-ise-1054235