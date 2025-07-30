Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MP84 | ISIN: IT0004176001 | Ticker-Symbol: AEU
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 17:26
68,42 Euro
+2,36 % +1,58
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRYSMIAN SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRYSMIAN SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,4068,6817:56
68,4068,6817:56
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 16:50 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prysmian Earns Gold Innovators' Award for Sirocco Extreme Microduct Cables at ISE Expo 2025

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Prysmian a global leader in telecom and energy solutions, was recognized with an ISE Network Innovators' Gold Award for its SiroccoXT Microduct Cable at the ISE EXPO 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our SiroccoXT cables," said Jon Fitz, Director of Advanced Business Solutions for Prysmian North America. "Sirocco Extreme sets a new benchmark for optical fiber density, without compromising reliability or optical performance. Our customers are using SiroccoXT to generate revenue and margins that were impossible with competitors' products."

SiroccoXT offers customers key benefits including:

  • Dark fiber capabilities: SiroccoXT cables allow our customers to significantly increase fiber density and generate incremental revenue by fitting more fibers into the same space. This is particularly helpful in dense urban settings, or with existing duct that can't be enlarged.

  • Reliable, high-performance jetting: SiroccoXT has been designed without the use of rigid rods in the jacket, which enhances kink resistance and makes the cable easier to handle and install, reducing the risk of accidental damage. This ensures both durability and long-term usability.

  • BendBrightXS fiber technology: SiroccoXT microduct cables employ the state-of-the-art BendBrightXS 180µm single-mode (ITU-T G.657.D, G.657.A2) bend-insensitive fiber, ensuring compatibility with existing G.652 fibers and readiness for evolved systems.

  • Low optical attenuation: With its low optical attenuation, SiroccoXT allows signals to travel longer distances without significant loss, ensuring high-quality transmission.

To meet the growing demand for Sirocco cables in the U.S., Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint, including a $30 million investment in its Jackson, Tennessee, factory. The investments made have retooled the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production. A $50M multi-year modernization project at Prysmian's Claremont fiber facility has also enhanced process capabilities, systems, and technologies to support future growth.

To learn more about Prysmian's Sirocco microduct cables, visit https://na.prysmian.com/sirocco-cable.

L-R, Patrick Jacobi, Jon Fitz

Prysmian North America
Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations
Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmian.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/prysmian-earns-gold-innovators-award-for-sirocco-extreme-microduct-cables-at-ise-1054235

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.