NuCicer Raises $11.5M to Scale High-Protein Chickpeas and Accelerate Predictive Breeding Platform

Breakthrough high-protein chickpea variety answers rising demand for sustainable and minimally processed protein ingredients.

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / NuCicer, a pioneer in chickpea breeding innovation and sustainable ingredient solutions, today announced the successful close of its $11.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Rhapsody Venture Partners, with participation from Leaps by Bayer and a series of new investors for the company including Illumina Ventures, Better Ventures, Stray Dog Capital, and a leading global food company. The investment will scale production of NuCicer's existing high-protein chickpea variety to meet growing demand for minimally processed flour and protein ingredients as well as fund next-generation chickpea breeding.

NuCicer's breakthrough varieties offer up to 35% protein content - compared to 21% commodity baseline, while also delivering high fiber and lower fat, enabling 2-for-1 fortification strategies for food brands seeking simpler, cleaner-label protein and fiber solutions.

"This funding allows us to scale better chickpeas that enable delicious products, deliver grower value, and support consumer and planetary health," said Kathryn Cook, Co-founder and CEO of NuCicer. "We're replacing heavily processed protein isolates with naturally nutrient-dense flours and milled protein ingredients."

Grower-First

With over 2,500 acres planted in 2025 and plans to 10x by 2026, NuCicer's current high-protein variety is already proving its value in the field. NuCicer's chickpea variety matures 10-20 days earlier than most conventional chickpeas, reducing late-season weather risk and the need for chemical desiccants.

"Our operation is excited to partner with NuCicer as a grower of their innovative, high-protein chickpeas. This type of innovation will help create healthy food and provide domestic demand for a crop that improves our soil and resiliency as a farm business family," said Rick Bronec, a Montana grower.

The company is undergoing research trials for future generation high-protein varieties across Montana, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and the EU, with plans to scale rapidly through licensing partnerships.

Driving the Shift to a Better Food System

As consumers demand more minimally processed foods with fewer additives and higher nutritional density, food brands are seeking ingredients that align with a clean-label, high-functionality approach. NuCicer's high-protein chickpea varieties unlock simply milled protein and flour ingredients - allowing food companies to hit protein and fiber targets without relying on highly processed isolates and other additives.

The company has demonstrated formulation flexibility and excellent flavor profiles proven through work with major pasta and snack brands as well as ingredient manufacturers. NuCicer's protein-rich flour delivers both performance and nutrition in everyday products - from gluten-free pasta and puffs to protein-enriched staples.

"Yellow pea and soy have carried the load until now," said Carsten Boers, Managing Partner at Rhapsody Venture Partners. "But they don't deliver on taste or texture. Chickpeas are the natural successor and NuCicer has the genetics and platform to lead that transformation."

NuCicer's licensing-based model enables rapid scaling through strategic supply chain partners - giving food brands access to next-generation ingredients without disrupting existing infrastructure.

To learn more, visit www.NuCicer.com or contact hello@nucicer.com.

