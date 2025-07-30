Rosenberg Advertising: XS Brokers Elevates Leadership Team to Propel Strategic Expansion

QUINCY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / XS Brokers (XSB), a premier independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, is proud to announce key executive leadership promotions. These strategic appointments are designed to sustain the company's double-digit growth trajectory and reinforce its unwavering commitment to client success.

"These internal appointments reflect the depth of talent within our organization and underscore our ability to execute a business strategy focused on growth, sustainable profitability, and delivering leading-edge solutions to help clients thrive," said Executive Chair, Adam Devine.

"Having worked closely with both Eric and Sean throughout their tenure at XS Brokers, I continue to be impressed by their strategic insight, relentless drive, and unwavering dedication to mentoring employees across all levels of the business. Each of these leaders has played a pivotal role in shaping our culture into one of the most rewarding and dynamic workplaces in the industry. As the newly appointed Executive Chair, I'm proud to be building the next generation of XS Brokers alongside them," Devine added.

Eric Wirkus, who has served as President since 2019, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. "I am honored to succeed Adam in the role of CEO. In my 16 years with XS Brokers, I am proud of having been a part of the expansion of our business. Adam and I both recognize that to thrive and advance in this industry today, we must see the big picture, be decisive and define the long-term strategy. That is our priority," said Eric Wirkus, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited to bring Sean into the fold, as he assumes the role of President. Our collaboration with Sean and other stakeholders will ensure that we continue to grow, expand our reach and innovate our service performance with our trading partners. Toward this cause, Gretchen Jackman remains a pivotal part of our execution strategy as Chief Operating Officer and member of our Executive Committee," Wirkus added.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into the role of President," said Sean McVicker. "XS Brokers has been built on hard work, humility, strong carrier partnerships, and a commitment to delivering expertise and solutions with speed in this fast-paced E&S market. These are the pillars I intend to lean into more than ever - staying true to what's driven our success for our first 46 years, while charting our course towards the bold ambitions we share as an organization. I've had the privilege of growing alongside a remarkable team the past ten years, and I'm excited to continue delivering for our clients while supporting the people who make it happen every day," McVicker added.

Before becoming President, Sean served as XS Brokers' National Brokerage Property & Casualty Practice Leader and excelled as a top-producing broker, delivering tailored risk solutions to retail clients across the country.

