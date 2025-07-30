Made in Europe: Topband's High-Value Manufacturing in Action

TIMI?OARA, Romania, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve European customers, Topband empowers clients through its Romania facility - a strategic hub connecting the European market while meeting local demands for cost-effectiveness, quality, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Established in Timi?oara in 2022 and operational since 2023, the 12,000 m² Topband Romania facility was purpose-built to meet market requirements and complies with stringent RoHS, REACH, WEEE, WCA and RBA directives. As of July 2025, it operates 13 production lines and plans to scale up to 32 by 2027, supporting an annual output of up to 12 million units at full capacity. The facility is positioned to offer efficient, stable, and flexible local manufacturing tailored to European market needs.

Faster Sourcing, Faster Delivery

Leveraging proximity to key manufacturing markets-Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland-it accelerates component sourcing to 1-2 weeks. With quick access to major European markets, end-product delivery takes only 1-3 days, cutting traditional lead times by up to 90%. Compared to shipments from China, it offers superior responsiveness, cost efficiency, and delivery flexibility-helping customers build resilient, localized European supply chains.

Flexible Manufacturing to Meet Evolving Needs

Beyond logistics advantages, the facility features advanced automation-including SMT placement, AOI inspection, wave soldering, and automated dispensing-that supports flexible manufacturing for high-mix, small-batch, and dynamic production. This, combined with its geographic advantage, ensures agile responses and real-time adjustments to customer demands. It also supports customized product development and rapid iteration, accelerating customers' time-to-market and enhancing agility in a fast-evolving market landscape.

Cost Advantages of "Made in Europe"

The "Made in Europe" label brings notable cost advantages. Intra-EU logistics costs are 20%-40% lower than Asian imports. Products manufactured in Romania can also enable customers to benefit from zero tariffs when exporting to EU member states. Compliance with EU environmental and labor laws eases market access and avoids complex import procedures, especially important for electronics manufacturing. This helps customers significantly reduce total landed costs and boost global competitiveness.

Rapid Support, Right Where You Need It

Operationally, shared time zones and cultural alignment enable faster, clearer communication. From on-site inspections to 24-hour issue resolution and rapid product repair or replacement, Topband Romania delivers highly efficient local service.

As capacity steadily increases, Topband's Romania facility is becoming a key bridge linking Europe with Topband's global manufacturing network. Looking ahead, the facility will continue to empower customers with more resilient supply chains, enhanced market agility, and optimized operational costs, creating lasting value and sustainable growth in Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443664/5437722/TOPBAND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/made-in-europe-topbands-high-value-manufacturing-in-action-302517340.html