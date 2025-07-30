DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRU LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2025 / 16:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 150.8878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70916532 CODE: MWRU LN ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRU LN LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 397473 EQS News ID: 2177146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

