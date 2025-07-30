Treehouse Labs: Treehouse Launches TREE Token Across Binance, OKX, Coinbase, and Top Exchanges Following Token Generation Event

With listings on prominent CEXs and DEXs, Treehouse, the Decentralized Fixed Income Layer, activates TREE's first utility via Pre-Deposit Vaults, offering up to 75% APR

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse, a digital assets infrastructure firm with over $550 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), just announced the launch of its native token, TREE, following the successful completion of its Token Generation Event (TGE), code-named Gaia. TREE is now live and available for trading on Tier-1 and major exchanges, including Binance, OKX, Coinbase, Bybit, Bitget, Gate, KuCoin, BitPanda, Kraken, Bitvavo, HTX, and MEXC, with more underway.

As part of the launch, Treehouse activated the token's first utility: Pre-Deposit Vaults , time-limited yield-bearing staking pools linked to the protocol's Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus framework. Token holders can earn a guaranteed 50 to75% APR by staking TREE to support rate forecasting Panelists. Pre-Deposit Vault staking is open for 30 days following TGE, with participation details available in Treehouse's blog and documentation .

Enabling On-Chain Fixed Income: DOR and tAssets

Treehouse is building the foundational infrastructure for fixed income in decentralized finance through Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) and tAssets.

DOR is a consensus framework designed to bring structure and transparency to DeFi yields, similar to what LIBOR and SOFR provided in traditional finance. The protocol's first published benchmark, the Treehouse Ethereum Staking Rate (TESR) , reflects ETH staking yields through daily forecasts from expert contributors, including Staking Rewards, RockX, and LinkPool. These benchmarks enable structured products, lending markets, and interest rate derivatives to emerge and scale on-chain.

Complementing DOR is Treehouse's expanding suite of tAssets-liquid staking primitives such as tETH , which are designed for yield generation and capital efficiency. They integrate staking and rate arbitrage strategies for more than 52,000 tAsset users, while remaining composable across DeFi, supporting broader utility and interoperability within the ecosystem.

Together, DOR and tAssets form the critical infrastructure needed to support transparent, scalable fixed income markets on-chain, bringing transparency, predictability, and capital efficiency to decentralized finance.

About TREE

TREE is the native utility and governance token of the Treehouse Protocol. It serves multiple functions within the ecosystem, including:

Staking to support DOR Panelists via Pre-Deposit Vaults

Participating in governance for protocol upgrades and parameter changes

Earning protocol rewards and consensus payouts based on forecast accuracy

Paying on-chain fees for accessing benchmark rate data

Treehouse is launching the TREE token with a community distribution of 10% via the GoNuts Season 1 rewards program. Eligible users can verify and redeem their allocation through the Treehouse Airdrop Checker on Gaia Foundation .

Token Details

Token Name: Treehouse Token

Symbol: TREE

Token Standard: ERC-20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Initial Circulating Supply: [18.6% or 186,122,448.98]

Contract Address: 0x77146784315Ba81904d654466968e3a7c196d1f3 ( ETH & BNB )

For a full tokenomics breakdown, refer to the Tokenomics Documentation .

Strategy and Vision: The Decentralized Fixed Income Layer

"TREE represents more than a token; it marks the activation of on-chain fixed income infrastructure," said Brandon Goh, Co-founder and CEO of Treehouse Finance. "Treehouse is delivering the foundational infrastructure for real capital markets to thrive on-chain, paving the way for structured products, fixed-term lending, and risk-managed strategies historically limited to traditional finance."

Earlier this year, Treehouse announced its $400 million valuation following a successful funding round, a reflection of the growing institutional interest in fixed income within digital assets and confidence in Treehouse's vision to build the decentralized yield layer for DeFi.

Looking ahead, Treehouse is focused next on expanding tAssets to new base chains and layer-2 networks, while introducing derivative primitives such as Forward Rate Agreements (FRAs), supporting both institutional and DeFi-native use cases at scale.

For more information on TREE, the Pre-Deposit Vaults, or to participate in staking, visit the website , launch the Treehouse dApp , or follow Treehouse on X and Discord .

About Treehouse

Treehouse, a digital assets infrastructure firm and the decentralized arm of the parent company Treehouse Labs, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the decentralized fixed income market. Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income products and primitives, starting with its first tAsset, tETH , a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.

Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products and primitives into digital assets. Treehouse is dedicated to creating safer and more predictable return alternatives for both individual investors and institutions.

Website: https://treehouse.finance

X: https://x.com/TreehouseFi

Discord: https://discord.gg/treehousefi

About Treehouse Labs

Treehouse Labs is the parent company of Treehouse and TRHX . The firm builds products that provide infrastructure, data, and standards, enabling people to invest in digital assets with confidence and foresight.

Established in 2021, Treehouse Labs spans five locations and offers extensive expertise in traditional finance, digital assets, and data. By setting new benchmarks and creating robust financial tools, Treehouse Labs aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Website: https://treehouselabs.xyz

X: https://x.com/TRH_Labs

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/treehouselabs/

