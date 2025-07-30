A global scientific team has designed a novel multigeneration system based on renewable energy and liquid air energy storage, then used soft computing techniques to optimize its operation. The optimized levelized costs of hydrogen (LCoH) were $1. 52/kg and $5. 22/m³. A research team led by scientists from Iran's Toosi University of Technology has proposed a novel multigeneration system that produces electricity, fresh water, hydrogen, heating, cooling, and sodium hypochlorite. It is based on renewable energy with a liquid air energy storage (LAES) system. "The most novel aspect of the work lies ...

