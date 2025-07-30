Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) unveils the shortlist of finalists for the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).
In its 12th year now, the EGAs recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in governance within Canadian organizations and individuals across various sectors.
The 2025 EGA shortlisted companies in each category:
- Engagement
- CIBC
- ATB Financial
- Sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance)/ Purpose
- Purolator
- Vancouver Airport Authority
- Vancity Credit Union
- British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)
- Board/Director Effectiveness
- Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction
- Clean Foundation
- Hospice Wellington
- Vestcor Inc.
- Strategy / Risk Management
- Libro Credit Union
- William Osler Health System
- Calgary West Central Primary Care Network
- Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)
- Vancity Credit Union
- Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment
- Organizational Governance
- Affinity Credit Union
- Canadian Seed Growers' Association
- HealthCare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP)
- Calgary West Central Primary Care Network
- University of Calgary
GPC and the Judges' panel would like to thank all the organizations that submitted nominations to the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards. We recognize the hard work that goes into the EGA nomination process, and we commend those putting their organizations forward to be acknowledged for their dedication to good governance.
GPC would also like to thank the following judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review the submissions.
Our shortlisting judges:
- Jodi Butts, Partner, Watson Board Advisors
- Coro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc.
- Marc Y. Tassé, Strategic Advisor on Governance, Ethics and Financial Crime
- Stephen Rotstein, Bencher, Law Society of Ontario
- Terri Uhrich, Senior Counsel, Commercial Law, SaskPower
As well as our respected panel of final judges composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada:
- Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards
- Sylvia Groves, President and Creative Director, Governance Studio, Final Judges Chair
- Trish Mandewo, President - Synergy Executive & Boards Consulting Group
- Poonam Puri, Full Professor of Law | York Research Chair in Corporate Governance
- Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board Inc.
The winners in each category will be announced at the 12th Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place on November 13th at the Carlu in Toronto.
For more information about the EGAs, please visit GPC's Awards page and register for the 2025 Awards Gala and Ceremony HERE.
For further information contact:
Letricia Fullerton, Manager, Administration, Education & Special Projects
2 St. Clair Ave W, 18Th Floor, Toronto, ON, M4V 1L5, Canada
Phone: 416-921-5449, Ext 306
Email: awards@gpcanada.org
Website: http://www.gpcanada.org/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260683
SOURCE: Governance Professionals of Canada