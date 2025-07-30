Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) unveils the shortlist of finalists for the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs).

In its 12th year now, the EGAs recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in governance within Canadian organizations and individuals across various sectors.

The 2025 EGA shortlisted companies in each category:

Engagement

CIBC

ATB Financial

Sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance)/ Purpose

Purolator

Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancity Credit Union

British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)

Board/Director Effectiveness

Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Clean Foundation

Hospice Wellington

Vestcor Inc.

Strategy / Risk Management

Libro Credit Union

William Osler Health System

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)

Vancity Credit Union

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment

Organizational Governance

Affinity Credit Union

Canadian Seed Growers' Association

HealthCare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP)

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

University of Calgary

GPC and the Judges' panel would like to thank all the organizations that submitted nominations to the 2025 Excellence in Governance Awards. We recognize the hard work that goes into the EGA nomination process, and we commend those putting their organizations forward to be acknowledged for their dedication to good governance.

GPC would also like to thank the following judges, who volunteered their time and effort to review the submissions.

Our shortlisting judges:

Jodi Butts, Partner, Watson Board Advisors Coro Strandberg, President, Strandberg Consulting Inc. Marc Y. Tassé, Strategic Advisor on Governance, Ethics and Financial Crime Stephen Rotstein, Bencher, Law Society of Ontario Terri Uhrich, Senior Counsel, Commercial Law, SaskPower

As well as our respected panel of final judges composed of seasoned governance experts across Canada:

Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards Sylvia Groves, President and Creative Director, Governance Studio, Final Judges Chair Trish Mandewo, President - Synergy Executive & Boards Consulting Group Poonam Puri, Full Professor of Law | York Research Chair in Corporate Governance Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO, Women Get On Board Inc.

The winners in each category will be announced at the 12th Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place on November 13th at the Carlu in Toronto.

