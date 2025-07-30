Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC
LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Transaction in Own Shares
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 85,000 of its own ordinary shares of 5p each at an average price of 779.4706p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
Total issued share capital: 66,381,114
Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 27,833,758
Total voting rights: 38,547,356
The total voting rights figure of 38,547,356 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
email: cosec@junipartners.com
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
30 July 2025