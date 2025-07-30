Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly and Year-To-Date Earnings

AIKEN, S.C., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the "Company") (OTCID: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.4 million, or $0.75 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.66 per common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date net income available to common shareholders was $5.0 million, or $1.56 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million, or $1.20 per common share, during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in both quarterly and year-to-date net income available to common shareholders was primarily due to increases in net interest income and non-interest income, as well as a decrease in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense, provision for income taxes and an increase in the payment of preferred stock dividends during 2025.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 11.1%, to $11.3 million as interest income increased and interest expense decreased.

Total interest income increased $629,000, or 3.3%, to $19.4 million while total interest expense decreased $502,000, or 5.8%, to $8.1 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in interest income was the result of a $1.1 million increase in interest income from loans and a $258,000 increase in income from other interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by a decrease in interest income from investments. Interest expense decreased during the second quarter of 2025 due to lower market interest rates and the payoff of outstanding borrowings with the Federal Reserve, which resulted in a lower average balance of these interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income increased $141,000, or 5.7%, to $2.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in the prior year primarily due to a $106,000 increase in rental income and $62,000 gain on sale of land held for sale. During the first quarter of 2025, we purchased a multi-tenant property resulting in an increase to rental income. The property is intended to be the future site of a full-service branch.

Non-interest expense increased $692,000, or 7.2%, to $10.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same quarter in the prior year primarily due to increases in salaries and expenses for employee benefits, occupancy expense, debit card expenses and cloud services expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease in expenses for advertising and depreciation and maintenance of equipment.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Total interest income $ 19,449 $ 18,820 Total interest expense 8,137 8,639 Net interest income 11,312 10,181 Provision for credit losses - 175 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,312 10,006 Non-interest income 2,595 2,454 Non-interest expense 10,361 9,669 Income before income taxes 3,546 2,791 Provision for income taxes 756 565 Net income 2,790 2,226 Preferred stock dividends 415 97 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,375 $ 2,129 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.75 $ 0.66



Year to Date (Six Months) Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 11.8%, to $22.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3.0%, to $38.7 million while total interest expense decreased $1.2 million, or 7.1%, to $16.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest income increased $264,000, or 5.5%, to $5.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to an increase in rental income.

Non-interest expense increased $898,000, or 4.7%, to $20.2 million.

Six Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Total interest income $ 38,682 $ 37,540 Total interest expense 16,141 17,376 Net interest income 22,541 20,164 Provision for credit losses - 510 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,541 19,654 Non-interest income 5,039 4,775 Non-interest expense 20,202 19,304 Income before income taxes 7,378 5,125 Provision for income taxes 1,582 1,146 Net income 5,796 3,979 Preferred stock dividends 830 97 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,966 $ 3,882 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 1.56 $ 1.20



Credit Quality

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses during the first six months of 2025 compared to a $475,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $35,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $510,000 for the first six months of 2024.

Non-performing assets were $5.9 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.6 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans was 2.00% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% at December 31, 2024.





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 6/30/2024 Non-performing assets $ 5,954 $ 7,636 $ 7,122 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses $ 14,007 $ 13,894 $ 12,958 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 2.00 % 1.98 % 1.95 %



Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025, a year-over-year increase of $82.1 million, or 5.3%, and a $13.5 million, or 0.8%, increase since December 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $36.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 to $142.2 million at June 30, 2025, primarily because of the repayment of borrowings with the Federal Reserve.

Total loans receivable, net was $685.5 million at June 30, 2025, a $1.6 million, or 0.2%, decrease since December 31, 2024.

Investment securities increased $46.8 million, or 7.1%, during the first half of the year to $707.6 million at June 30, 2025, due to the purchases of investment securities exceeding maturities and principal paydowns.

Deposits increased $59.2 million, or 4.5%, during the first half of 2025 to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2025.

Borrowings decreased $53.4 million, or 57.4%, during the first half of 2025 to $39.6 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the repayment of borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank.

Common equity book value per share increased to $34.02 at June 30, 2025, from $31.21 at December 31, 2024.





BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 6/30/2024 Total assets $ 1,625,236 $ 1,611,773 $ 1,543,101 Cash and cash equivalents 142,190 178,277 138,350 Total loans receivable, net 685,501 687,149 655,202 Investment securities 707,609 660,823 662,035 Deposits 1,383,201 1,324,033 1,236,154 Borrowings 39,566 92,964 118,641 Total shareholders' equity 191,279 182,389 175,891 Common shareholders' equity 108,330 99,440 92,942 Common equity book value per share $ 34.02 $ 31.21 $ 29.08 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 20.46 % 19.96 % 19.49 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.20 % 18.71 % 18.24 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.54 % 9.88 % 10.23 % (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

