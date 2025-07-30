INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Tech and Innovation Reshape the Future of Fashion Sourcing at SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / SOURCING at MAGIC forms the foundation of the fashion supply chain, serving as the critical cornerstone where design concepts transform into market-ready creations. The event connects designers and brands with global manufacturing capabilities essential to navigate the entire supply chain journey from initial concept to final production and beyond.

Edwina Kulego, Vice President of SOURCING at MAGIC emphasizes the event's pivotal role in the fashion ecosystem.

"SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas stands as the definitive destination where the world converges to create the next wave of fashion and apparel innovation," states Edwina Kulego, VP of SOURCING, International and Men's. "With representation from over 40 countries across six continents, we are proud to be delivering such a robust and diverse offering all under one roof. Our unique position allows brands of every size from startups to global leaders to access world-class manufacturing solutions in a single location, eliminating the need to travel internationally to build their supply chains. This concentration of global talent and resources simply cannot be found anywhere else in the industry."

For fashion businesses, effective sourcing determines product quality, cost efficiency, production timelines and ultimately, market competitiveness. In today's fast-moving fashion landscape, the ability to quickly adjust production in response to consumer demand is essential. Strategic sourcing relationships allow brands to adapt production volumes, introduce new styles and pivot when market conditions change.

This year's event features expanded international participation with enhanced presence from Turkey and Pakistan, alongside a debut delegation from Colombia, reflecting SOURCING's commitment to providing a truly global offering of manufacturers. Whether launching a new label or scaling an established brand, attendees come to discover the latest in raw materials, construction techniques and color direction while forming essential partnerships that help brands and entrepreneurs to build resilient businesses.

This season there is tremendous interest in swim and athletics manufacturing, reflecting broader consumer trends. The athleisure market continues its remarkable growth trajectory as it continues to intersect with the health and wellness movement, a category projected to reach $662.56 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, Athleisure Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report, 2030). Additionally, SOURCING is expanding home, gift and beauty textile offerings to meet increasing demand as brands look to diversify product ranges through crossover opportunities.

What distinguishes SOURCING at MAGIC is a commitment to education. Entrepreneurs attend not just for manufacturing connections but for the knowledge necessary to thrive in today's fashion landscape. The education program addresses topics from sustainability practices and circular fashion to practical business insights that empower businesses and brands. Attendees also learn how to leverage supply chain optimization, explore small-batch production strategies and navigate international relationships.

The luxury manufacturing sector continues to develop, connecting high-end brands with artisans and producers capable of delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This ensures that SOURCING at MAGIC remains a comprehensive resource for brands across the full spectrum of fashion, from mass market to premium luxury.

The event attracts both emerging talents and established powerhouses, with past and current participants from Egypt, China and Vietnam, as well as brands such as Fenty x Savage from the UK, Nike, Revolve, Fabletics and Alo Yoga -all seeking manufacturing partners who can deliver on their unique visions.

SOURCING Las Vegas's pre-event editorial, "Future Proofing Your Business" , is now available. It features expert insights on embedding sustainability across all business operations, leveraging strategic partnerships, and implementing digital tools that enhance efficiency and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Fashion professionals from across the industry are invited to join SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 18-20, 2025. Registration is now open at www.sourcingatmagic.com .

