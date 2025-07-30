New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency focused on brand strategy, website development, and digital marketing, has announced the successful completion of a custom event website for Retail Summits, a national conference series serving the B2B retail and eCommerce sectors.





Digital Silk Delivers Custom Event Website for Retail Summits to Support Attendee Engagement and Operational Efficiency

The new website was designed to centralize multiple event locations, streamline navigation, and support improved user experiences across devices. Retail Summits sought a scalable solution to manage event content, simplify registration workflows, and increase sponsor visibility through an integrated digital platform.

Event Website Designed to Support Growth and Workflow Optimization

The custom build featured a geo-targeted user experience, modular CMS architecture, and mobile-responsive interface. These updates were implemented to potentially reduce manual administration and improve online engagement for both attendees and sponsors.

"A seamless event website can play a key role in attendee satisfaction and brand perception," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This project aimed to deliver functionality aligned with the evolving needs of national event producers."

Core Website Features Implemented:

Geo-targeted experience based on user location

CMS for multi-event management and real-time updates

Streamlined registration forms for mobile and desktop

Dedicated sponsor showcase functionality

SEO-ready site structure for improved discoverability

Additional Information

Digital Silk continues to deliver tailored web solutions for event producers and B2B organizations seeking to optimize digital infrastructure and user experience.

More details are available at: https://www.digitalsilk.com/case-studies/retail-summits/.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning New York Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. The agency delivers strategic branding, custom web development, and digital marketing services designed to support visibility and engagement across digital platforms.

