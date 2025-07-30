Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) (the "Company" or "Metalero") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced Offering from aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $850,000. The upsized Offering is comprised of the sale of up to 7,083,333 Units of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) common share in the capital of the Company for up to two (2) years from the closing date, at a price of $0.25 per common share for the first year, and at a price of $0.35 per common share for the second year.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration at the Company's flagship Benson Project in central British Columbia, including follow-up work based on recently completed soil sampling and ground geophysical surveys. Funds will also be allocated to general working capital.

Metalero may pay finder's fees to arm's length finders in connection with this placement, and any finder's fees payable will be issued in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with offices in Vancouver and Edmonton. Metalero is nearing completion of a restructuring which has included a management change and new project focus, making its drill-ready gold assets in Nevada available for sale or option.

Metalero is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by exploration professionals who stand for technical excellence, robust project selection and strong corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

