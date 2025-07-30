Clear Drop Launches the First Home Appliance That Helps to Recycle Over 95% of Soft Plastics

Now Available for $200 Down and a Monthly Subscription, the Soft Plastic Compactor (SPC) Gives Households a Simple Way to Recycle Over 95% of Soft Plastics and Keep Them Out of Landfills

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / The average U.S. household generates 1,000 to 1,200 pounds of plastic waste annually. A significant portion of this - an estimated 36 billion pounds nationwide - comes from soft plastics like bags, wrappers, and flexible packaging.

Clear Drop® Soft Plastic Compactor (SPC)



To address the U.S. waste crisis, where only 5% of plastic waste is recycled , Clear Drop® introduces Soft Plastic Compactor (SPC) as a pre-recycling step to process soft plastics directly at home, transforming them into uniform blocks suitable for storage, transport, and guaranteed recycling. This step prepares materials at the point they become waste - before they reach overwhelmed and under-equipped recycling facilities.

"The current U.S. recycling system isn't built to handle soft, flexible plastics," says David Nix, Clear Drop recycling expert and professor at the University of Pittsburgh. "They often jam sorting machines and slow down processing. Clear Drop's SPC turns this tricky waste into something easier for recycling facilities to manage. It also reduces the amount of 'air' being shipped, which means fewer trips and lower emissions."

SPC uses patented plastic-softening technology and has been rigorously tested and is safe for household use. It compresses waste about 10 times more efficiently than collecting soft plastics in bags and can store roughly a month's worth of waste. SPC operates with low energy use, consuming 3.3 kWh per cycle which translates to approximately $0.52 in electricity costs per month for the average household.

Through its logistics network, Clear Drop ensures all compacted blocks are picked up and delivered to vetted recycling facilities, avoiding incineration or landfill entirely.

"We can't reverse the plastic already in our bodies - but we can stop the next piece of trash from blowing in the wind. Everyone who pollutes the Earth daily can't live happily until they change their habits," Ivan Arbouzov, founder of Clear Drop, says. "And Clear Drop can guarantee that the plastic waste will be recycled and returned back to the circular economy instead of flying around or polluting landfills and disrupting our health."

This approach reflects a broader strategy Clear Drop calls pre-recycling: preparing materials for recycling at the source, before they're contaminated or discarded. Traditional recycling systems often transport mostly air, depend on labor-intensive sorting, and lose recyclable materials to landfill or incineration. Pre-recycling helps reduce these inefficiencies by making waste denser, cleaner, and easier to handle from the start.

The Clear Drop Soft Plastic Compactor will be available for purchase upon launch and is now available for pre-order. Recycling pickup and logistics to verified partners are included in the standard $50/month plan. Learn more about Clear Drop and its products at https://onecleardrop.com/.

