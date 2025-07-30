Net profit nearly doubles to QAR 465 million, a 97% YoY increase Driven by international expansions

Revealing an exceptional performance across all key financial metrics, Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, following board approval.

The company reported revenue of QAR 3.073 billion, an 87% year-on-year increase. Gross profit soared by 134% to QAR 1.054 billion, while EBITDA rose 97% to QAR 732 million compared to H1 2024. Net profit reached QAR 465 million, up 97% year-on-year, while earnings per share (EPS) doubled, reaching QAR 0.130.

While Estithmar Holding continues its upward trajectory in its financial and operational indicators across all its financial disclosures, this remarkable leap in results for H1 2025 is mainly attributed to increased revenue through its international expansions across its 4 sectors in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Libya, Maldives, Jordan, and Kazakhstan.

The company's enhanced operational performance also underpinned an EBITDA of QR 732 million, an increase of 97%, driven by disciplined financial and operational policies, which improved the profit margin.

"Our exceptional first-half performance demonstrates the strength of our strategy. By focusing on value creation, sector leadership and disciplined capital allocation, we have delivered greater operational efficiency, robust revenue growth and margin expansion" Juan Leon, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding commented, and added, Sustained and balanced growth across our four clusters remains central to our investment strategy. We continue to drive innovation and adopt advanced operational technologies. With a distinctive blend of capabilities and expertise, Estithmar Holding is well-placed to deliver exceptional stakeholder value and extend our footprint globally."

