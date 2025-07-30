TaxBandits Releases Informational Form 941 E-Book to Help Small Businesses Meet Quarter 2 Deadline on July 31

TaxBandits has released a free e-book, "Everything You Need to Know About Form 941," to help small businesses simplify payroll tax filing and avoid penalties ahead of the July 31 Q2 deadline.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, released an informational Form 941 e-book to help small businesses struggling with the administrative burden of payroll taxes to meet the quarter 2 (Q2) Form 941 deadline on July 31.

Titled "Everything You Need to Know About Form 941," the e-book is now available on the TaxBandits website.

"It can be difficult for small businesses, especially new ones, to learn the ins and outs of payroll taxes and Form 941. With the Q2 deadline this week, we are hearing from a lot of clients who are filing at the last minute. That's why we created an all-in-one guide to help them understand, prepare, and file Form 941 before the deadline tomorrow," said CEO of SPAN Enterprises Naga Palanisamy.

How This Guide Helps Businesses Ahead of the Crucial 941 Deadline

Small businesses have many responsibilities to juggle, and adding payroll taxes on top can make meeting deadlines difficult.

The February 2025 National Small Business Association's survey reported that 24% of small businesses handle payroll internally and that 10% spend 10 or more hours per month handling payroll taxes.

And according to the Q2 2025 US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index , over 40% of small businesses are reporting increased time spent on compliance.

If small businesses are unable to keep up with these burdens and they miss the deadline on July 31, they risk IRS penalties and complications, including 5% of the total tax due for every month the filing is late, up to 25%.

That's why TaxBandits has released their new e-book, "Everything You Need to Know About Form 941." It gives business owners a clear path forward-breaking down what to file, when to deposit and how to avoid errors.

Key Information Covered

This e-book concisely breaks down the key areas that are crucial to 941 reporting in six sections, including:

Overview of Form 941: Explains what information is required on Form 941, who is required to file, and the exceptions.

Form 941 Tax Deposit Requirements: Details tax deposit requirements based on tax liability, when to deposit the taxes, different deposit schedules, and how to deposit 941 taxes.

Methods to File Form 941: Explains the differences between e-filing and paper filing and why the IRS recommends e-filing.

About TaxBandits: Showcases the value in TaxBandits' 941 e-filing solutions and provides a step-by-step guide on how to e-file Form 941 through TaxBandits.

Consequences of Failing to Meet the 941 Deadline: Reveals the penalties and risks associated with filing or depositing late.

How to Correct Errors on a Previously Filed Form 941: Mentions how to correct 941 forms filed with errors by using 941-X.

E-Book Implementation with TaxBandits' Services

In addition to the e-book, TaxBandits offers a full suite of features designed to help last-minute filers meet today's deadline with confidence:

One-click zero reporting: This option allows filers with no tax liability to automatically fill out many fields on the return.

Prefill functionality: Businesses that have filed before with TaxBandits can copy previous quarter information onto their Q2 return to save time and reduce data entry.

Error prevention: The platform automatically checks return data against IRS business rules and flags potential issues before submission.

Schedules included: Schedule B, Form 8974 and Form 941-V are automatically included when applicable. Schedule R is also available for aggregate filers.

Built-in e-signature tools: Filers can e-sign using Form 8453-EMP or an Online Signature PIN directly within the platform.

Real-time IRS updates: Businesses receive timely notifications when their return is accepted, rejected or requires further attention.

No cost corrections : If the filers spot an error after submitting the return, they can make corrections and file a 941-X at no additional cost.

Free retransmission: If the IRS rejects the form for any errors, filers can fix the errors and retransmit at no additional cost.

Flexible payment methods: Payment options include Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW), EFTPS, credit/debit card or check/money order.

TaxBandits also recognizes that for high-volume filers, such as tax pros and aggregate filers, the deadline represents a significant challenge for gathering, evaluating and submitting large amounts of client data to the IRS.

To support these clients, TaxBandits offers additional features designed for efficiency, including: bulk data upload options, methods for requesting numerous client signatures at once and the ability to apply their e-signature to all client forms simultaneously. Additionally, their team members can be given access to a centralized account for easy task delegation.

"From small businesses to CPA's filing for dozens of clients, everyone deserves a streamlined 941 filing experience. We will continue to create content like our e-book and our filing solutions so that one day, every filer has this experience," said Palanisamy.

The e-book "Everything You Need to Know About Form 941" can be downloaded at this link . To file Form 941 before the July 31 deadline, click here .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider dedicated to providing a simplified filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of every size. They specialize in Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941 , 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

