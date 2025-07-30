Petroff Amshen LLP: How to Fix Identity Theft on Your Credit Report - And Why Acting Early Matters

With identity theft cases rising nationwide, more consumers are discovering unfamiliar accounts or inquiries on their credit reports. Petroff Amshen LLP explains how to respond effectively, protect your credit standing, and understand your legal rights - without falling into inaction or misinformation.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / When someone spots a suspicious account or collection on their credit report, it's natural to panic - or worse, to do nothing. But as identity theft becomes increasingly sophisticated, knowing how to fix identity theft on your credit report has become an essential form of personal protection. At Petroff Amshen LLP, attorneys stress that recognizing the issue is only step one. Acting on it - properly and promptly - is what prevents long-term damage.

A Growing Problem with Real Financial Consequences

According to recent data, identity theft continues to trend upward. In 2025 Q1 alone, over 150,000 reports of credit card identity theft were filed across the U.S., along with 56,000 loan or lease fraud cases and 31,000 bank account-related thefts. These incidents aren't isolated - they often start with small signals, like a sudden dip in credit score or a denial of credit based on unknown accounts.

Many of these cases go unaddressed simply because people don't know what to do first.

Start by Getting the Full Picture

Before taking action, individuals need a clear view of what's on their credit record. This means requesting copies from all three major credit bureaus - Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax - and reviewing them carefully. "In many cases, people are surprised to find several unauthorized inquiries or new accounts they've never opened," said Serge F. Petroff, Founding Partner of Petroff Amshen LLP.

Once identity theft is confirmed, filing a report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and creating an identity theft affidavit are key steps. These documents will help initiate the dispute process with credit bureaus and protect the victim's legal position moving forward.

Dispute the Inaccuracies-But Don't Stop There

Fixing identity theft on your credit report doesn't stop at writing a letter. Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), consumers have the right to dispute inaccurate or fraudulent information - but credit bureaus are not always responsive on the first try. Victims may find that the same item reappears or that their disputes are dismissed without investigation.

"Legal support becomes essential when the system doesn't work as it should," added Petroff. "We've seen clients who followed all the right steps, yet the damage remained. That's where we step in - to enforce their rights."

Your Rights Are Stronger Than You Think

When facing credit damage from identity theft, it's important to know that federal law is on your side. The FCRA mandates that both credit bureaus and the companies reporting information - data furnishers - must investigate valid disputes and remove false data promptly. If they fail to do so, legal action may be necessary.

Petroff Amshen LLP emphasizes that you do not have to wait for financial loss to seek help. As soon as fraudulent information appears on your identity theft credit report, you may have grounds for legal recourse, especially if prior disputes have been ignored or mishandled.

Prevention Is as Important as Repair

Fixing identity theft is reactive - but protecting yourself from repeat attacks is equally critical. Consumers are encouraged to freeze their credit, set up fraud alerts, and monitor accounts regularly. If a breach has already occurred, Petroff Amshen LLP urges individuals to store documentation safely and avoid communicating with suspected scammers.

"Identity theft isn't a one-time threat," Petroff warned. "Once your information is out there, it can be used again and again. But if you act early and document every step, you're in a much better position-legally and financially."

Stay Informed, Stay Protected

Petroff Amshen LLP encourages consumers to take identity theft seriously - even at the first signs of suspicious activity. For those who have experienced credit report fraud or had their disputes ignored, legal guidance may be the next necessary step.

To learn more about your rights or what actions you can take, follow Petroff Amshen LLP on social media:

Instagram: @petroffamshen

Facebook: Petroff Amshen LLP

LinkedIn: Petroff Amshen LLP | New York

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-to-fix-identity-theft-on-your-credit-report-and-why-acting-e-1054883