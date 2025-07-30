Foundation Software Helps Construction Contractors Navigate Davis-Bacon Wage Requirements

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, has released a comprehensive guide addressing challenges with federal construction project compliance titled "Five Facts on Davis-Bacon Wages Every Contractor Needs to Know".

The Davis-Bacon Act of 1931 requires contractors on federally funded jobs to pay construction laborers wages and benefits no less than local prevailing rates. The act applies to the construction, alteration or repair of public buildings and public works, along with approximately 60 related statutes governing federal construction projects.

Recently, with the legalization of the final rule and the expanded prevailing wage coverage, expectations around Davis-Bacon have shifted. Foundation's new resource comes at a critical time as many contractors have started avoiding bidding on public works projects due to uncertainty around these complex requirements.

"Understanding Davis-Bacon is crucial for contractors who want to successfully compete for federal construction projects," said Frank Osborn, Foundation Software's Inside Sales Manager. "Our goal is to demystify these complex labor laws and help contractors navigate the requirements with confidence. These are big opportunities and companies shouldn't miss out on them if they don't have to."

The guide directly addresses common contractor frustrations, including classification rules and fringe benefit calculations, through five essential areas:

How Davis-Bacon wages are set federally but applied locally

Worker classification criteria

Contractor influence on wage determinations

Educational resources

Technology solutions for compliance

It's also suggested that proper construction payroll software can manage multiple rate tables, automate fringe benefit calculations and generate required certified payroll reports - all essential for successful Davis-Bacon compliance.

The complete guide is available immediately at https://www.foundationsoft.com/learn/tips-davis-bacon.

