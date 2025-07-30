Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Danville, VA With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens Fourteenth Location in Virginia

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in Virginia with the grand opening of the company's newest location in Danville, VA , at 107 Executive CT .

To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's Danville location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from July 30 to August 6. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to continue our growth in Virginia with the opening of our new Danville location," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "At Tidal Wave, we're passionate about delivering a top-tier car wash experience that goes beyond just a clean vehicle-it's about outstanding service, convenience, and consistency. Our team looks forward to sharing our exceptional car wash experience with Danville and the surrounding communities during opening week and beyond."

Danville, VA Location : 107 Executive Ct, Danville, VA 24541

Nearby Locations: Greensboro, NC, High Point, NC

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 297 express wash locations across the United States, including 14 Virginia locations . Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , plus fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave has your unique car wash needs covered.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 297 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Related Images

Tidal Wave Logo

Official Tidal Wave Auto Spa Navy Blue Logo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-celebrates-grand-opening-in-danville-va-with-free-washes-1054884