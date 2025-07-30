Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven investment platform and licensed exempt market dealer in all provinces of Canada, is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market support services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of TSX Venture Exchange. Integral will assist with shareholder communications and market awareness initiatives with the objective of enhancing the liquidity and visibility of the Company's common shares.

"Engaging Integral represents a thoughtful step in expanding Parvis' public market presence and improving share liquidity," said David Michaud, CEO of Parvis. "We're focused on increasing investor visibility while delivering on our capital markets roadmap."

This engagement aligns with Parvis' broader strategy to scale investor participation and improve capital markets access. The Company and Integral will coordinate a series of announcements over the coming months, including updates related to investment opportunities, issuer growth, and strategic hires, designed to support public market presence and investor engagement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive CAD $6,000 per month, payable in advance. The agreement is for a 12-month term, effective August 1, 2025, and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. Integral and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and as of the date of the agreement, neither Integral nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

About Integral

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a Canadian investment dealer and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). With offices across the country, Integral provides a full suite of capital markets services, including institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, and market-making. The firm specializes in supporting small- and mid-cap public companies through liquidity solutions and strategic capital markets advisory.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Agreement. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

