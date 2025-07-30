Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 20:38 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LHH Recruitment Solutions Named Leader in Everest's US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

The industry report recognizes LHH Recruitment Solutions U.S. for its talent strategy across IT, Engineering and Business & Professionals categories, bringing together staffing, career mobility and technology-upskilling to help organizations build more agile, future-ready workforces.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / LHH, a global leader in integrated talent solutions and global business unit of the Adecco Group, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions 2025 Report for IT, Engineering, and Business and Professionals. Earning the Leader honor in the PEAK Matrix Assessment for the third year in a row, LHH sets the industry standard and continues to invest in innovation to meet the evolving needs of clients and talent throughout the career journey.

LHH Recruitment Solutions offers unmatched expertise and a wide range of services, using interconnected strategies driven by innovation and human care, to strengthen hiring for professional contingent workers. Its proven talent-matching approach integrates advanced technology with large-scale delivery to create tailored solutions for both employers and candidates.

The report explores the contingent staffing provider landscape in the United States and its market impact in 2025 for white-collar workers across IT, Engineering, as well as Business & Professionals industries. Providing the market's overview and analysis on different contingent talent and strategic solutions providers, LHH Recruitment Solutions is noted as a differentiator based on the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix evaluation. This marks LHH's third back-to-back leadership honor in the Everest PEAK Matrix Contingent Talent & Strategic Solutions assessment, as LHH previously ranked a Leader and Star Performer in 2024, and a Leader in 2023.

"This continued recognition highlights the value we are delivering to organizations navigating today's complex workforce challenges," said Nicole Gable, President of Recruitment Solutions, North America. "With ongoing talent shortages and a growing demand for flexibility, companies need more than just staffing, they need a partner who can optimize how contingent talent is sourced, managed and deployed with care and quality. Our intentionally developed suite of recruitment solutions, specialized expertise and vast networks, combined with keeping relationships at the heart, sets us apart. By taking a strategic approach that supports workforce agility across the full talent lifecycle, we are helping clients build smarter, more resilient organizations that place talent faster and more consistently."

"LHH has been named a Leader on Everest Group's US Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025, due to its strong capabilities to source talent across the breadth and depth of skills, including high-skilled professional skills. Its investments in AI-powered tools such as LHH Career Studio enable personalized, data-driven career guidance, while the LHH app simplifies job search and assignment management. Through initiatives such as EZRA and Hire-Train-Deploy model with General Assembly, LHH also demonstrates comprehensive upskilling and reskilling capabilities. Its robust delivery model and access to The Adecco Group's global infrastructure reinforces its position," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

As the world of work evolves, LHH Recruitment Solutions supports organizations and professionals at every stage of the talent lifecycle, reshaping the recruitment experience through innovation and impact. With tailored digital career coaching, accessible virtual learning, real-time labor market intelligence and smart AI-enabled resources, LHH empowers people and businesses to adapt with confidence.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is an objective, data-driven evaluation framework of global service providers based on market impact and delivery capabilities. Providers are categorized as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants, with Star Performers recognized for strong year-over-year progress based on performance, innovation and client feedback.

To read the full US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 - IT, Engineering, and Business and Professionals Report, visit the Everest Group website.

###

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

Media Contact
PR@lhh.com

SOURCE: LHH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lhh-recruitment-solutions-named-leader-in-everests-us-contingent-1054742

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.