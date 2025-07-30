LHH Recruitment Solutions Named Leader in Everest's US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

The industry report recognizes LHH Recruitment Solutions U.S. for its talent strategy across IT, Engineering and Business & Professionals categories, bringing together staffing, career mobility and technology-upskilling to help organizations build more agile, future-ready workforces.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / LHH, a global leader in integrated talent solutions and global business unit of the Adecco Group, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions 2025 Report for IT, Engineering, and Business and Professionals. Earning the Leader honor in the PEAK Matrix Assessment for the third year in a row, LHH sets the industry standard and continues to invest in innovation to meet the evolving needs of clients and talent throughout the career journey.

LHH Recruitment Solutions offers unmatched expertise and a wide range of services, using interconnected strategies driven by innovation and human care, to strengthen hiring for professional contingent workers. Its proven talent-matching approach integrates advanced technology with large-scale delivery to create tailored solutions for both employers and candidates.

The report explores the contingent staffing provider landscape in the United States and its market impact in 2025 for white-collar workers across IT, Engineering, as well as Business & Professionals industries. Providing the market's overview and analysis on different contingent talent and strategic solutions providers, LHH Recruitment Solutions is noted as a differentiator based on the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix evaluation. This marks LHH's third back-to-back leadership honor in the Everest PEAK Matrix Contingent Talent & Strategic Solutions assessment, as LHH previously ranked a Leader and Star Performer in 2024, and a Leader in 2023.

"This continued recognition highlights the value we are delivering to organizations navigating today's complex workforce challenges," said Nicole Gable, President of Recruitment Solutions, North America. "With ongoing talent shortages and a growing demand for flexibility, companies need more than just staffing, they need a partner who can optimize how contingent talent is sourced, managed and deployed with care and quality. Our intentionally developed suite of recruitment solutions, specialized expertise and vast networks, combined with keeping relationships at the heart, sets us apart. By taking a strategic approach that supports workforce agility across the full talent lifecycle, we are helping clients build smarter, more resilient organizations that place talent faster and more consistently."

"LHH has been named a Leader on Everest Group's US Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025, due to its strong capabilities to source talent across the breadth and depth of skills, including high-skilled professional skills. Its investments in AI-powered tools such as LHH Career Studio enable personalized, data-driven career guidance, while the LHH app simplifies job search and assignment management. Through initiatives such as EZRA and Hire-Train-Deploy model with General Assembly, LHH also demonstrates comprehensive upskilling and reskilling capabilities. Its robust delivery model and access to The Adecco Group's global infrastructure reinforces its position," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

As the world of work evolves, LHH Recruitment Solutions supports organizations and professionals at every stage of the talent lifecycle, reshaping the recruitment experience through innovation and impact. With tailored digital career coaching, accessible virtual learning, real-time labor market intelligence and smart AI-enabled resources, LHH empowers people and businesses to adapt with confidence.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is an objective, data-driven evaluation framework of global service providers based on market impact and delivery capabilities. Providers are categorized as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants, with Star Performers recognized for strong year-over-year progress based on performance, innovation and client feedback.

To read the full US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 - IT, Engineering, and Business and Professionals Report, visit the Everest Group website.

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology, and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable, and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

