Eviva Partners Launches New Think Tank, Exposes Attack on Aluminum-Containing Vaccines

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviva Partners, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening public understanding of medical evidence, is proud to announce the launch of Protecting Our Health (POH), a new think tank that brings together international experts in communication, public health and misinformation to confront the rise of pseudoscience.

"Medical research has generated a tremendous number of evidence-based interventions, but these are not universally adopted, leading to gaps in care," said Eviva CEO and founder Alex Morozov, a physician-scientist, writer and former pharmaceutical executive. "Our goal is to empower people to make evidence-based decisions. This is more important now than ever. POH was launched to counteract the assault on science and health - and to reach people before deceptive tactics take hold."

Eviva and POH are grounded in three principles:

Bringing the public back to science: POH aims to empower individuals to distinguish solid medical evidence from pseudoscience.

Inclusion: Understanding the needs of diverse communities and empowering them through evidence and two-way communication.

Understanding the needs of diverse communities and empowering them through evidence and two-way communication. No industry funding, ever: Eviva is currently self-funded and is building a coalition of philanthropists.

On Sunday, MSNBC published an op-ed by Morozov, leading vaccinologist Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris and Eviva board member Professor Stephan Lewandowsky.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others … appear to be orchestrating a strategic attack on aluminum-containing vaccines," the op-ed says.

But the science does not support aluminum as the culprit. In a major new study involving more than 1.2 million children, Danish researchers found no link between aluminum in vaccines and 50 chronic diseases, including autism.

The op-ed warns: "If anti-vaccine activists successfully undermine aluminum-containing vaccines despite research findings like the Danish study, the consequences will be catastrophic. Vaccine-preventable diseases - such as diphtheria, meningitis, hepatitis and cancers of the liver, cervix and penis - will bounce back, causing tremendous death and suffering. And rates of autism will remain unchanged, as they have for decades."

Protecting Our Health is not just a campaign. It is a call to action. By combining evidence, storytelling and community engagement, Eviva and POH seek to undo the damage caused by misinformation and chart a path forward - one rooted in evidence, empowerment and health for all.

To learn more or to support the campaign, visit www.evivapartners.org .

