Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 20:42 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eviva Partners Launches New Think Tank, Exposes Attack on Aluminum-Containing Vaccines

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviva Partners, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening public understanding of medical evidence, is proud to announce the launch of Protecting Our Health (POH), a new think tank that brings together international experts in communication, public health and misinformation to confront the rise of pseudoscience.

"Medical research has generated a tremendous number of evidence-based interventions, but these are not universally adopted, leading to gaps in care," said Eviva CEO and founder Alex Morozov, a physician-scientist, writer and former pharmaceutical executive. "Our goal is to empower people to make evidence-based decisions. This is more important now than ever. POH was launched to counteract the assault on science and health - and to reach people before deceptive tactics take hold."

Eviva and POH are grounded in three principles:

  • Bringing the public back to science: POH aims to empower individuals to distinguish solid medical evidence from pseudoscience.
  • Inclusion: Understanding the needs of diverse communities and empowering them through evidence and two-way communication.
  • No industry funding, ever: Eviva is currently self-funded and is building a coalition of philanthropists.

On Sunday, MSNBC published an op-ed by Morozov, leading vaccinologist Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris and Eviva board member Professor Stephan Lewandowsky.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others … appear to be orchestrating a strategic attack on aluminum-containing vaccines," the op-ed says.

But the science does not support aluminum as the culprit. In a major new study involving more than 1.2 million children, Danish researchers found no link between aluminum in vaccines and 50 chronic diseases, including autism.

The op-ed warns: "If anti-vaccine activists successfully undermine aluminum-containing vaccines despite research findings like the Danish study, the consequences will be catastrophic. Vaccine-preventable diseases - such as diphtheria, meningitis, hepatitis and cancers of the liver, cervix and penis - will bounce back, causing tremendous death and suffering. And rates of autism will remain unchanged, as they have for decades."

Protecting Our Health is not just a campaign. It is a call to action. By combining evidence, storytelling and community engagement, Eviva and POH seek to undo the damage caused by misinformation and chart a path forward - one rooted in evidence, empowerment and health for all.

To learn more or to support the campaign, visit www.evivapartners.org.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eviva-partners-launches-new-think-tank-exposes-attack-on-aluminum-containing-vaccines-302517718.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.