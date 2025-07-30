Celligence / Angel Ai: In Support of the US-Japan Trade Agreement, Sun West Mortgage, Celligence, and SWIT Unite to Bring AI-Powered Mortgage Innovation to Japanese Investors

In a landmark move poised to reshape global mortgage investing, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (SWM) and its affiliate Celligence International, LLC, creators of the advanced AngelAi technology, today announced the debut of Sun West Investments Trust (SWIT). This partnership marks a strategic expansion of AI-powered mortgage-backed assets into international markets, beginning with Japan.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / At the heart of SWIT is AngelAi, a proprietary AI platform that revolutionizes loan manufacturing by replacing human judgment and outdated workflows with autonomous "intelligent cells." These virtual robots build mortgage assets with high-speed precision, zero-defect compliance, and full transparency, addressing long-standing pain points in global credit markets. SWIT completed its first bulk mortgage acquisition this month, backed by investor Gary Y. Ito, who emphasized the confidence AngelAi brings to cross-border capital deployment.

"With AI at the helm, we're not just optimizing lending-we're rebuilding trust and delivering a new class of investment product," said Ito.

Scaling Innovation and Restoring Confidence in Global Credit

AngelAi has processed over $30 billion in mortgages over the last seven years, subjected to 27 federal audits from HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, USDA, and VA. The collective audit results were unprecedented with no loan defects - a flawless record. SWIT now plans to invest $1 billion initially, aiming for $10 billion long-term, offering Japanese investors reliable yield in contrast to persistently low domestic interest rates.

By removing bias, intermediaries, and defects from mortgage origination, AngelAi empowers homeowners with fair access to credit while enabling investors to customize portfolios with chat-based transparency, even in multiple languages. "We are the Toyota of mortgage investing," the SWIT team stated. "As Toyota produces flawless cars, we searched for a system that could produce flawless credit assets -and now we've found it."

Pavan Agarwal, CEO of AngelAi, added: "This isn't just innovation-it's a new standard for mortgage origination. Through AI and blockchain, we are making secure, scalable, and sustainable income accessible to all investors." AngelAi has a long, proven track record and is owned by the tech giant Celligence that has been valued in the tens of billions."

The initiative also aligns with national ambitions, highlighted by the AI Innovation Association's Steve Kinard, who said AngelAi is "a model of American ingenuity and a pillar of the Trump Administration's AI Action Plan - laying the groundwork for renewed leadership and prosperity in global finance."

About Sun West Investment Trust (SWIT)

SWIT is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage.

Sun West Investment Trust is a Delaware Statutory trust established to provide global investors with access to high-quality, AI-curated mortgage-backed assets. In collaboration with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. and Celligence International, LLC, the Trust leverages advanced automation and artificial intelligence to acquire and manage residential mortgage portfolios with unmatched precision, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

By combining institutional-grade underwriting with groundbreaking technology, Sun West Investments Trust delivers stable, collateral-backed income and brings a new level of transparency and efficiency to the mortgage investment landscape. Designed for global accessibility, the Trust is initially focused on serving investors in Japan and expanding opportunities in the U.S. real estate credit market.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. AngelAi technology empowers us to offer an unprecedented high speed and error free experience to our homeowners, regulators, and securities investors.

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Sun West's culture of ethics and discipline pervades through the organization and has been celebrated by hundreds of thousands of customers over its 45 year history.

About AngelAi and Celligence:

AngelAi has been developed by Celligence International, LLC, a Puerto Rico-based fintech and A.I. research organization. Celligence has engineered a novel AI foundational model that is based on evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems. This advanced architecture is required in financial services where 100% accurate and trustworthy responses are required.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in data science and AI-based process automation, and is continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

About AI Innovation Association

The AI Innovation Association (AIIA) is the leading non-profit industry association that serves as a forum for policymakers, academic researchers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs to gather as stakeholders in building a free and prosperous future through the expanded adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning. We are educating and building the workforce of tomorrow, developing and implementing real world solutions, and advocating for greater transparency, decentralization, and ethical considerations.

