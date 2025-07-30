MLG Capital Expands National Investor Reach, Adds Six New Vice Presidents of Private Wealth to Growing Team

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / MLG Capital - a national leader in private real estate investments - today announced the hiring of six new Vice Presidents on the Private Wealth and Family Office teams, expanding its footprint and deepening its relationships with accredited individuals, RIAs, and family offices across the United States. The move reflects MLG's commitment to serving its expanding investor base with experienced, regionally based professionals.

The new team members also build on the firm's strategic growth and follow other key leadership announcements earlier this year, including the appointments of Principal and President Billy Fox, Principal and Chief Investment Officer Dan Price and three additional new Principals.

The newly appointed Vice Presidents include:

Samantha Lauer, Vice President - Central Region

Based in St. Louis, Lauer joins MLG with extensive experience in capital raising and client relations. She previously served at Palmer Square Capital Management, where she was responsible for prospecting new capital from RIAs and family offices across the Midwest for the firm's structured credit products. She earned her degree from Drake University and holds her FINRA Series 7 and 63 certifications.

Conor Donohue, Vice President - Texas Region

Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Donohue brings a strong track record in capital raising, working closely with high-net-worth individuals, family offices and RIAs in previous roles at Caliber Companies and The Mather Group. Donohue earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and holds his FINRA Series 7 and 63 certifications.

John Humphreys, Vice President - Western Region

Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., Humphreys is a Certified Financial Advisor (CFA) with a background in institutional investment consulting, previously holding roles with Meketa and Greystar. His expertise and market insights will support MLG's continued success on the west coast. Humphreys graduated from the University of Louisville.

Brett Tracy, Vice President - Southeast Region

Based in Charleston, S.C., Tracy has a wealth of experience leading institutional investor relations from his time at Wellington Management and Inland Securities Corporation. Tracy studied at the University of Miami and London School of Economics and Political Science and has obtained his FINRA Series 7 and 63 certifications.

John Yannone, Vice President - Northeast Region

Based in Boston, Yannone brings deep expertise in capital raising and distribution strategy. He previously held roles as Director of Business Development with Harbor Funds and Senior Vice President with Premier Investments. He earned an MBA from Suffolk University and holds his FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, 26, and 63 certifications.

Michael Anthony, Vice President - Family Office

Based in Boston, Anthony brings decades of experience in capital introduction, family office advisory and alternative investments. He most recently led business development and relationship management at Boston Family Office Consultants, where he worked with high net-worth individuals, RIAs, and institutional investors to raise capital for private equity, credit, and direct investments. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut and his FINRA Series 7, 63, and 79 licenses.

"Alternative Investments continue to be an area of growth for the RIAs and Family Offices. MLG's offerings represent a fantastic option for these investors to work with an experienced manager with a track record of delivering attractive, tax-efficient results for investors. We're excited about the ways our growing team will be able to reach a larger audience and expand the impact we can have," said Nathan Clayberg, Senior Vice President, who leads the MLG capital raise team.

Founded in 1987, MLG Capital's mission is to serve as the premier private real estate investment manager for high-net-worth individuals, RIAs, and family office advisors by sourcing, managing, and improving real estate property investments that best meet clients' capital and after-tax goals.

The firm focuses exclusively on private real estate through its Private Fund series and its unique Legacy Fund solution. MLG has historically acquired ±50.7 million total square feet of commercial property including over 44,000 multifamily units, representing a total market value* of ±7.94B as of 3/31/2024.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 3/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 3/31/2025. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Katie Whitlock

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

kwhitlock@laughlin.com

414-270-7225

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/mlg-capital-expands-national-investor-reach-adds-six-new-vice-presidents-of-private-wea-1054950