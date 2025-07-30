Anzeige
30.07.2025 21:18 Uhr
Silva Injury Law, Inc.: Silva Injury Law Launches New Livestock Accident Legal Resource to Help Injured Victims Nationwide

Offering Legal Support for Victims of Livestock Accidents Across the U.S.

TURLOCK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Silva Injury Law, a trusted personal injury firm based in the Central Valley of California, has launched a new national legal resource, LivestockAccidentLaw.com, to help individuals involved in serious motor vehicle accidents caused by livestock on roadways. The website is designed to educate the public about their rights and provide access to legal information and support in the wake of livestock-related collisions.

Silva Injury Law - Lawyers

Silva Injury Law - Lawyers
Silva Injury Law - Group Photo of Lawyers

The site offers detailed guidance on five specific types of accidents involving loose or escaped animals, including:

  • Cow Accidents,

  • Escaped Livestock Accidents,

  • Goat, Sheep, and Other Animal Accidents,

  • Horse Accidents, and

  • Livestock-Related Wrongful Death.

LivestockAccidentLaw.com provides state-specific resources and answers to common questions about who may be liable for damages after an accident, what steps victims can take immediately afterward, and how claims involving livestock are typically handled in civil court.

The site is intended for use by injured motorists, their families, and attorneys seeking background information on livestock accident liability or representation in a livestock accident claim. Visitors can also find information on wrongful death claims arising from these incidents.

For more details or to learn more about potential legal options following a livestock-related accident, visit https://livestockaccidentlaw.com.

About Silva Injury Law:

Silva Injury Law is a California-based personal injury firm that advocates for individuals harmed due to the negligence of others. The firm handles a broad range of cases, including motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death claims, dog bite injuries, livestock accidents, and other serious personal injury matters. Founded by attorney Michael Joe Silva, a native of California's Central Valley and graduate of BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School, Silva Injury Law is dedicated to providing clients with clear communication, personalized legal support, and committed representation throughout the recovery process.

Contact Information:

Silva Injury Law, Inc.
2857 Geer Rd., Suite B
Turlock, CA 95382
Phone: (209) 600-4389
ilvainjurylawsandiego@lawyermarketingexperts.com

.

SOURCE: Silva Injury Law, Inc.



