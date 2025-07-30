Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Reports Operating Results for Second Quarter 2025

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 versus Second Quarter 2024:

  • Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.16 versus $0.27.

  • Consolidated sales increased 1.3% to $181.0 million. Comparable store sales decreased 2.3%.

  • Gross profit margin was 60.8% compared to 60.4%.

Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO said, "In the second quarter of 2025, we delivered year-over-year sales growth for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2022, while also achieving strong gross margins, positive traffic trends, and improved conversion rates. Although we continue to navigate a challenging environment, including a soft housing market, low consumer confidence, and tariff uncertainty, we are encouraged by the positive sales and operational trends we are seeing across our business. Our improved sales results reflect the effectiveness of our new marketing and promotional strategies, the dedication of our teams, and the value of the experience we've gained in our 140-year history."

Second Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Compared to Same Period of 2024

  • Total sales up 1.3%, comp-store sales down 2.3% for the quarter. Total written business increased 0.4% and comp-store written business decreased 2.1% for the quarter.

  • Design consultants accounted for 33.4% of written business in 2025 and 36.0% in 2024.

  • Gross profit margins increased to 60.8% in 2025 from 60.4% in 2024.

  • SG&A expenses were 59.3% of sales versus 57.7% and increased $4.2 million. The primary drivers of this change are:

    • increase in administrative expenses of $3.4 million primarily from increased salaries, performance-based incentive compensation and stock compensation costs.

    • increase in occupancy costs of $1.5 million largely due to costs related to new locations.

    • increase in advertising costs of $1.1 million driven by increased spending on television and interactive marketing.

    • decrease in warehouse and delivery costs of $1.1 million driven by lower salaries and related benefit costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 are $113.8 million.

  • Generated $13.4 million in cash from operating activities primarily from earnings and changes in working capital including a $9.9 million increase in inventories and a $1.4 million decrease in customer deposits.

  • Invested $11.7 million in capital expenditures.

  • Purchased approximately 94,000 shares of common stock for $2.0 million.

  • Paid $10.4 million in quarterly cash dividends.

  • No debt outstanding at June 30, 2025, and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

  • Our 2025 guidance includes tariffs currently in effect as of July 30, 2025, but excludes the effects of additional proposed tariffs that have not been finalized by the Trump Administration. We are closely monitoring the tariff developments and evaluating the impact to minimize the effects on our business.

  • Our expectations for gross profit margins for 2025 are unchanged from our prior guidance and are between 60.0% to 60.5%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence.

  • Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2025 are expected to be in the $291.0 to $293.0 million range, unchanged from our previous guidance. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2025 are anticipated to be in the 18.5% to 18.8% range, a decrease from our previous guidance driven by lower warehouse and delivery costs.

  • Our effective tax rate for 2025 is expected to be 26.5%, excluding the impact from discrete items and any new tax legislation.

  • Planned capital expenditures for the full year of 2025 are approximately $24.0 million. We expect retail square footage at the end of 2025 to remain consistent with 2024.

Key Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales

$

181.0

$

178.6

$

362.6

$

362.6

Gross Profit

110.1

108.0

221.2

219.0

Gross profit as a % of sales

60.8

%

60.4

%

61.0

%

60.4

%

SGA

Variable

33.3

34.7

67.0

71.8

Fixed

74.0

68.4

147.5

140.7

Total

107.3

103.1

214.5

212.5

SGA as a % of sales

Variable

18.4

%

19.4

%

18.5

%

19.8

%

Fixed

40.9

%

38.3

%

40.7

%

38.8

%

Total

59.3

%

57.7

%

59.2

%

58.6

%

Pre-tax income

4.3

6.5

9.6

9.6

Pre-tax income as a % of sales

2.4

%

3.6

%

2.7

%

2.6

%

Net income

2.7

4.4

6.5

6.8

Net income as a % of sales

1.5

%

2.5

%

1.8

%

1.9

%

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS")

$

0.16

$

0.27

$

0.39

$

0.41

Other Financial and Operations Data

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

EBITDA (in millions)(1)

$

18.7

$

16.8

Sales per square foot

$

161

$

166

Average ticket

$

3,350

$

3,332

Liquidity Measures

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Free Cash Flow

2025

2024

Cash Returns to Shareholders

2025

2024

Operating cash flow

$

13.4

$

17.5

Share repurchases

$

2.0

$

-

Dividends

10.4

10.1

Capital expenditures

(11.7

)

(16.0

)

Cash returns to shareholders

$

12.4

$

10.1

Free cash flow

$

1.7

$

1.5

Cash at period end

$

113.8

$

116.1

(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$

181,025

$

178,636

$

362,592

$

362,633

Cost of goods sold
(exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

70,923

70,652

141,407

143,630

Gross profit

110,102

107,984

221,185

219,003

Expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

107,333

103,099

214,535

212,455

Other income, net

(65

)

(101

)

(223

)

(78

)

Total expenses

107,268

102,998

214,312

212,377

Income before interest and income taxes

2,834

4,986

6,873

6,626

Interest income, net

1,492

1,467

2,746

3,022

Income before income taxes

4,326

6,453

9,619

9,648

Income tax expense

1,637

2,015

3,152

2,817

Net income

$

2,689

$

4,438

$

6,467

$

6,831

Basic earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

0.17

$

0.27

$

0.40

$

0.42

Class A Common Stock

$

0.15

$

0.25

$

0.37

$

0.39

Diluted earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

0.16

$

0.27

$

0.39

$

0.41

Class A Common Stock

$

0.15

$

0.25

$

0.37

$

0.39

Cash dividends per share:

Common Stock

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.64

$

0.62

Class A Common Stock

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.60

$

0.58

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

June 30,
2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

107,357

$

120,034

$

109,942

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,414

6,280

6,125

Inventories

93,270

83,419

92,401

Prepaid expenses

15,775

14,576

16,445

Other current assets

13,332

14,587

15,497

Total current assets

236,148

238,896

240,410

Property and equipment, net

181,227

182,622

177,449

Right-of-use lease assets

192,265

194,411

195,000

Deferred income taxes

17,048

17,075

15,478

Other assets

15,984

15,743

13,768

Total assets

$

642,672

$

648,747

$

642,105

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

16,464

$

14,914

$

18,058

Customer deposits

39,351

40,733

38,731

Accrued liabilities

37,436

39,635

37,090

Current lease liabilities

37,263

36,283

36,561

Total current liabilities

130,514

131,565

130,440

Noncurrent lease liabilities

180,045

182,096

176,940

Other liabilities

27,242

27,525

27,627

Total liabilities

337,801

341,186

335,007

Stockholders' equity

304,871

307,561

307,098

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

642,672

$

648,747

$

642,105

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

6,467

$

6,831

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

11,831

10,147

Share-based compensation expense

3,986

4,130

Other

1,156

1,314

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories

(9,851

)

1,555

Customer deposits

(1,382

)

2,894

Other assets and liabilities

658

916

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

512

(10,245

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,377

17,542

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Capital expenditures

(11,702

)

(15,952

)

Proceeds from sale of land, property and equipment

19

52

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,683

)

(15,900

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Dividends paid

(10,353

)

(10,070

)

Common stock repurchased

(2,000

)

-

Taxes on vested restricted shares

(1,884

)

(3,282

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,237

)

(13,352

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents during the period

(12,543

)

(11,710

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

126,314

127,777

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

113,771

$

116,067

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

Income before income taxes, as reported

$

9,619

$

9,648

Interest income, net

(2,746

)

(3,022

)

Depreciation and amortization

11,831

10,147

EBITDA

$

18,704

$

16,773

Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.?

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

Conference Call Information

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on July 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, ir.havertys.com. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.?

Safe Harbor

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations for retail and operating margins, selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2025, our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans, and our efforts and initiatives to execute our strategic plan.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: competition from national, regional and local retailers of home furnishings; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; our ability to successfully implement our growth and other strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; importing merchandise from foreign sources; fluctuations and volatility in the cost of raw materials and components; our dependence on third-party producers to meet our requirements; our vendors' ability to meet our quality control standards or comply with changes to the legislative or regulatory framework regarding product safety; risks in our supply chain, including price, availability and quality of raw materials and components utilized in the products we sell and our ability to forecast our supply chain needs; our reliance on third-party transportation vendors for product shipments from our suppliers; the effects of labor disruptions or labor shortages; and our ability to attract and retain key employees; the rise of oil and gasoline prices; increased transportation costs; damage to one of our distribution centers; the vulnerability of our information technology infrastructure to cyber-attacks, breaches and other disruptions; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions, and changing government policies, laws and regulations; pending or unforeseen litigation; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.?

Contact:
Havertys Furniture 404-443-2900
Tiffany Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
investor.relations@havertys.com

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-furniture-reports-operating-results-for-second-quarter-2025-1054885

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
