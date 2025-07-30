Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter Consolidated Revenues of $2.53 billion, up 5% on a Reported basis and 4% on an Organic (non-GAAP) 1 basis over the prior year period

GAAP Net Income Attributable to Bausch Health Companies of $148 million and GAAP Net Income of $128 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies (non-GAAP)1 of $842 million, up 6% on a Reported basis over the prior year period

BAUSCH HEALTH EXCLUDING BAUSCH + LOMB SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Delivered ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 growth, with 5% both Reported and Organic (non-GAAP) 1 Revenue growth, and 10% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 growth

Announced upcoming repayment of approximately $900 million dollars of debt using cash on hand after quarter-end

Entered into an agreement to acquire DURECT Corporation in July, which if all closing conditions are satisfied and the acquisition closes, will enable Bausch Health to use its hepatology expertise to seek to gain approvals and commercialize DURECT's main treatment for alcohol-induced hepatitis

Reaffirming full-year 2025 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1, and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (non-GAAP)1 guidance

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results and other key updates from the quarter.

"In the second quarter, we achieved our ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health, excluding Bausch + Lomb. This consistent performance highlights our operational excellence and the strength of our diverse portfolio across therapeutic areas and geographies. As we look toward the second half of 2025, we remain focused on executing against our strategic priorities to drive continued growth and unlock long-term value for our shareholders," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

Second Quarter 2025 Revenue Performance

Total consolidated reported revenues were $2.53 billion for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $2.40 billion in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $127 million, or 5%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $21 million, acquisitions of $6 million, and divestitures and discontinuations which negatively impacted the prior year by $2 million, revenue increased 4% on an organic1 basis compared with the second quarter of 2024.

1 This is a non-GAAP measure or a non-GAAP ratio. For further information on non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Information" section of this news release. Please also refer to tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures and ratios to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reported revenues by segment were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Reported Change Change at Constant Currency1 Change in Organic Revenue1 (in millions) 2025 2024 Amount Pct. (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Total Bausch Health Revenues $ 2,530 $ 2,403 $ 127 5 % 4 % 4 % Bausch Health (excl. B+L) $ 1,252 $ 1,187 $ 65 5 % 5 % 5 % Salix segment $ 627 $ 558 $ 69 12 % 12 % 12 % International segment $ 278 $ 276 $ 2 1 % - 1 % Solta Medical segment $ 128 $ 102 $ 26 25 % 26 % 26 % Diversified segment $ 219 $ 251 $ (32 ) (13 %) (13 %) (13 %) Bausch + Lomb segment $ 1,278 $ 1,216 $ 62 5 % 3 % 3 %

Salix Segment

Salix segment reported revenues were $627 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $558 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $69 million, or 12%. Excluding divestitures and discontinuations, which negatively impacted the prior year by $4 million, segment revenues increased 12% on an organic1 basis compared with the second quarter of 2024. Xifaxan® was the primary driver of segment growth, with 10% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the prior year period.

International Segment

International segment reported revenues were $278 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $276 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2 million, or 1%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $1 million and divestitures and discontinuations of $2 million, segment revenues increased 1% on an organic1 basis compared with the second quarter of 2024, led by growth in Canada and EMEA.

Solta Medical Segment

Solta Medical segment reported revenues were $128 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $102 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $26 million, or 25%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $1 million, segment revenues increased on an organic1 basis by 26% compared with the second quarter of 2024, led by growth in South Korea.

Diversified Segment

Diversified segment reported revenues were $219 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $251 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $32 million, or 13%. Excluding divestitures and discontinuations, which negatively impacted the prior year by $2 million, segment revenues decreased 13% on an organic1 basis compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Bausch + Lomb Segment

Bausch + Lomb segment reported revenues were $1.28 billion for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $1.22 billion for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $62 million, or 5%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $21 million, acquisitions of $6 million and divestitures and discontinuations of $2 million, segment revenues increased 3% on an organic1 basis compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated Operating Income

Consolidated operating income was $444 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $389 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $55 million, attributable to increase in contribution, partially offset by higher selling, advertising and promotion expenses, primarily in the Bausch + Lomb segment.

Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Bausch Health

Consolidated Net income attributable to Bausch Health for the second quarter of 2025 was $148 million, compared with $10 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $138 million.

Consolidated Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1

Consolidated Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1 for the second quarter of 2025 was $335 million, compared with $328 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $7 million, primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by higher interest expense, selling, general, and administrative expenses and cost of goods sold.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share Attributable to Bausch Health

Consolidated GAAP earnings per share attributable to Bausch Health for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.40, compared with $0.03 for the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1 was $842 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $798 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $44 million.

Consolidated Cash Provided by Operating Activities

The Company generated $289 million of cash from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 24% from $380 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2025:

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $1,727 million.

Bausch Health (excluding Bausch + Lomb) had availability under its revolving credit facility entered into in April 2025 of approximately $475 million and Bausch + Lomb had availability under its revolving credit facility entered into in June 2025 of approximately $760 million.

Bausch Health (excluding Bausch + Lomb) has an accounts receivable credit facility which provides for up to $600 million of availability, subject to certain borrowing base tests, $300 million of which was drawn as of June 30, 2025.

Bausch Health continues to focus on strengthening its balance sheet and delivering value to shareholders.

Bausch Health (excluding Bausch + Lomb) R&D Update

CABTREO ® : triple combination product for the treatment of acne vulgaris Submitted for approval with EMA (EU)

RED-C: prevention and delay of first episode of hepatic encephalopathy Both global Phase 3 studies are in the treatment phase On track for top-line Phase 3 results anticipated by early 2026

Amiselimod (S1P modulator): once-daily oral treatment of mild- to moderate- ulcerative colitis Internal review of opportunity ongoing

Thermage ® FLX: radio-frequency technology to help tighten and improve the smoothness and texture of skin's surface Medical device license clearance granted by Health Canada in April 2025

Clear + Brilliant ® Touch: fractionated laser device for skin rejuvenation Awaiting European response to regulatory submission

Fraxel FTX: fractional laser system targeting treatment in skin rejuvenation, addressing common skin concerns such as sun damage, wrinkles, acne scars, and pigmentation irregularities Launched in the U.S. in April 2025



Focus on Strategic Priorities

The Company delivered strong financial momentum in the first half of the year, with revenue and earnings growth across multiple segments, and it successfully completed a major refinancing initiative to significantly improve its debt maturities profile. The Company remains committed to evaluating all options for unlocking shareholder value, including maximizing the value of our Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb assets.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company increased its Consolidated full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance for 2025.

Bausch Health (excluding Bausch + Lomb) reaffirmed its full year Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1, and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (non-GAAP)1 guidance, which includes the currently estimated impact of applicable tariffs as of the date of this release.

Current Guidance (as of July 30, 2025) BHC BHC (excl. B+L) B+L Revenues (in Billions) $10.000 - $10.250 $4.950 - $5.100 $5.050 - $5.150 Revenue growth vs. Prior Year 2% - 6% Adjusted EBITDA1 (in Billions) $3.485 - $3.635 $2.625 - $2.725 $0.860 - $0.910 Adj. EBITDA1 growth vs. Prior Year 3% - 7% Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations1 $0.825 - $0.875

Other than with respect to GAAP revenues, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because deductions (such as restructuring, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and litigation and other matters) used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1. These statements represent forward-looking information and may represent a financial outlook, and actual results may vary. Please see the risks and assumptions referred to in the "Forward-looking Statements" section of this news release. The guidance in this news release is only effective as of the date it is given and will not be updated or affirmed unless and until the Company publicly announces updated or affirmed guidance. The rapid recent developments in the evolving landscape of tariffs, non-tariff barriers and counter-measures and other responses have resulted in uncertainty regarding these matters and the effects they may have. We continue to assess the direct and indirect impacts on our businesses of such tariffs, non-tariff barriers, retaliatory tariffs and other trade protectionist measures as the situation develops, and there can be no assurance that such impacts will not be adverse.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT Webcast: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's future prospects and performance, financial guidance, research and development efforts and anticipated timing or results thereof, proposed plan to separate its eye health business, including the timing thereof, the transaction with DURECT Corporation (the "Transaction"), management of its balance sheet, generation of cash, ability to launch and commercialize new products, including the timing of regulatory processes with respect to the Company's product pipeline, ability to enforce and defend its Xifaxan® intellectual property rights, ability to execute its growth strategies and strategic priorities generally, as well as other corporate and strategic transactions and the potential impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") and the selection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") of Xifaxan® for the second round of negotiation under the drug price negotiation program for initial price applicability in 2027, as well as our ability to negotiate and mitigate the effects of pricing controls. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and positive and negative variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements, including the full-year guidance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management. The Company's 2025 financial outlook and full-year guidance are included to provide further information about management's expectations about the Company's future business operations, activities and results and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of current market and economic conditions in one or more of the Company's markets; the impact of inflation and other macroeconomic factors on the Company's business and operations; the impact of pricing controls, and social or governmental pressure to lower the cost of drugs, such as legislation including the IRA, drug pricing control programs and our ability to negotiate and mitigate the effects of pricing controls; the ability to complete the separation of Bausch + Lomb, including the timing and structure thereof, and to achieve the expected benefits thereof, and other risks and uncertainties relating to such separation, including actual and potential litigation related thereto; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; challenges to the Company's ability to enforce and defend against challenges to its patents; the impact of patent expirations and the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; our substantial debt and current and future debt service obligations; the impact of potential imposition of and adverse changes to duties, tariffs and other trade protection measures (including any retaliations to such measures); uncertainties relating to the timing of the consummation of the proposed Transaction; the possibility that any or all of the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived; the failure to obtain requisite stockholder approval of DURECT, the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on Parties' ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, and other business partners; the impact of the Transaction if consummated on Bausch's business, financial position and results of operations, including with respect to expectations regarding margin expansion, accretion and deleveraging; and risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from the Parties' ongoing business operations; and other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors, risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. There can be no assurance that the conditions to closing the Transaction will be satisfied or that the Transaction will be consummated.

Additional information regarding certain of these material factors and assumptions may be found in the Company's filings described above. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios to provide supplemental information to readers. Management uses these non-GAAP measures and ratios as key metrics in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP measures and ratios address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors, and in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors.

However, these measures and ratios are not prepared in accordance with GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures and ratios. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used by other companies. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and ratios, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures and ratios. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to the most directly comparable financial measures and ratios calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below. However, as indicated above, for guidance purposes, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to projected GAAP Net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Specific Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA (non-GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)

EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest expense, net, (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other items described below. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) is Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) as defined below.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP), along with the GAAP measures used by management, most appropriately reflect how the Company measures the business internally and sets operational goals and incentives. In particular, the Company believes that these metrics focus management of the Company's underlying operational results and business performance. As a result, the Company uses these metrics to assess the financial performance of the Company and to forecast future results as part of its guidance. Management believes these metrics are a useful measure to evaluate current performance. These metrics are intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors. In addition, cash bonuses for the Company's executive officers and other key employees are based, in part, on the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) targets.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and the following items:

Goodwill impairments: The Company excludes the impact of goodwill impairments. When the Company has made acquisitions where the consideration paid was in excess of the fair value of the net assets acquired, the remaining purchase price is recorded as goodwill. For assets that we developed ourselves, no goodwill is recorded. Goodwill is not amortized but is tested for impairment. The amount of goodwill impairment is measured as the excess of a reporting unit's carrying value over its fair value. Management excludes these charges in measuring the performance of the Company and the business.

Asset impairments : The Company has excluded the impact of impairments of finite-lived and indefinite-lived intangible assets, as well as impairments of assets held for sale, as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions and divestitures. The Company believes that the adjustments of these items correlate with the sustainability of the Company's operating performance. Although the Company excludes impairments of intangible assets and assets held for sale from measuring the performance of the Company and the business, the Company believes that it is important for investors to understand that intangible assets contribute to revenue generation.

Restructuring, integration and transformation costs : The Company has incurred restructuring costs as it implemented certain strategies, which involved, among other things, improvements to its infrastructure and operations, internal reorganizations and impacts from the divestiture of assets and businesses. With regard to infrastructure and operational improvements which the Company has taken to improve efficiencies in the businesses and facilities, these tend to be costs intended to right size the business or organization that fluctuate significantly between periods in amount, size and timing, depending on the improvement project, reorganization or transaction. Additionally, the Company is launching certain transformation initiatives that will result in certain changes to and investment in its organizational structure and operations. These transformation initiatives arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and, as is the case with the Company's restructuring efforts, costs associated with these transformation initiatives are expected to fluctuate between periods in amount, size and timing. These out-of-the-ordinary-course charges include third-party advisory costs, as well as certain severance-related costs. Investors should understand that the outcome of these transformation initiatives may result in future restructuring actions and certain of these charges could recur. The Company believes that the adjustments of these items provide supplemental information with regard to the sustainability of the Company's operating performance, allow for a comparison of the financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance and, as a result, provide useful supplemental information to investors.

Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets) : The Company has excluded the impact of acquisition-related costs and fair value inventory step-up resulting from acquisitions as the amounts and frequency of such costs and adjustments are not consistent and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of its acquisitions. In addition, the Company excludes acquisition-related contingent consideration non-cash adjustments due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to fair value estimates, and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of the Company's acquisitions, as well as the nature of the agreed-upon consideration.

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt : The Company has excluded gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt as this represents a gain or loss from refinancing our existing debt and is not a reflection of our operations for the period. Further, the amount and frequency of such amounts are not consistent and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt financing transactions and other factors in the debt market out of management's control.

Share-based compensation : The Company has excluded costs relating to share-based compensation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Share-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Separation costs and separation-related costs: The Company has excluded certain costs incurred in connection with activities regarding the separation of the eye-health business. Separation costs are incremental costs directly related to effectuating the separation of the eye-health business, and include, but are not limited to, legal, audit and advisory fees. Separation-related costs are incremental costs indirectly related to the separation of the eye-health business and include, but are not limited to, rebranding costs and costs associated with facility relocation and/or modification. As these costs arise from events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations, the Company believes that the adjustments of these items provide supplemental information with regard to the sustainability of the Company's operating performance, allow for a comparison of the financial results to historical operations and forward-looking guidance and, as a result, provide useful supplemental information to investors.

Other adjustments : The Company has excluded certain other amounts, including legal and other professional fees incurred in connection with legal and governmental proceedings, investigations and information requests regarding certain of our legacy distribution, marketing, pricing, disclosure and accounting practices, litigation and other matters, and net (gain) loss on sale of assets or other disposition of assets. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. In addition, as opposed to more ordinary course matters, the Company considers that each of the recent proceedings, investigations and information requests, given their nature and frequency, are outside of the ordinary course and relate to unique circumstances. The Company has also excluded IT infrastructure investments that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. The Company has also excluded certain other costs, including professional fees associated with contemplated, but not completed, strategic transactions. The Company excluded these costs as the consideration of such matters are outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and are infrequent in nature. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors. However, investors should understand that many of these costs could recur and that companies in our industry often face litigation.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) is Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for the portion of the adjustments described above attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) and Adjusted Net Income attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is Net income (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure), adjusted for asset impairments, goodwill impairments, restructuring, integration and transformation costs, acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, separation costs and separation-related costs and other non-GAAP adjustments as these adjustments are described above, and amortization of intangible assets and write down of financing fees as described below:

Amortization of intangible assets : The Company has excluded the impact of amortization of intangible assets, as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. The Company believes that the adjustments of these items correlate with the sustainability of the Company's operating performance. Although the Company excludes the amortization of intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, the Company believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Write down of financing fees: In addition to excluding Gain on extinguishment of debt, the Company has excluded the impact of the write down of financing fees from Adjusted net income (non-GAAP). The amount and frequency of such amounts are not consistent and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt financing transactions and other factors in the debt market out of management's control. In addition, the Company excluded these costs as they are outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and are infrequent in nature. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.

Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) is Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP). Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for the portion of the adjustments described above attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Historically, management has used Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. This non-GAAP measure excludes the impact of certain items (as described above) that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, it is management's intention to provide investors with a meaningful, supplemental comparison of the Company's operating results and trends for the periods presented. Management believes that this measure is also useful to investors as such measure allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate past performance and prospects for future performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is useful to investors in their assessment of the Company's operating performance. It is also noted that, in recent periods, our GAAP Net income (loss) was significantly lower than our Adjusted net income (non-GAAP).

Organic Revenue (non-GAAP) and Change in Organic Revenue (non-GAAP)

Organic revenue (non-GAAP) and Change in organic revenue (non-GAAP), are defined as GAAP Revenue and change in GAAP Revenue (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures), adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates (if applicable) and excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, divestitures and discontinuations, as defined below. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) is impacted by changes in product volumes and price. The price component is made up of two key drivers: (i) changes in product gross selling price and (ii) changes in sales deductions. The Company uses organic revenue (non-GAAP) and change in organic revenue (non-GAAP) to assess performance of its reportable segments, and the Company in total. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they provide a supplemental period-to-period comparison.

The adjustments to GAAP Revenue to determine Organic Revenue (non-GAAP) and Change in Organic Revenue (non-GAAP) are as follows:

Foreign currency exchange rates: Although changes in foreign currency exchange rates are part of our business, they are not within management's control. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, however, can mask positive or negative trends in the business. The impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.

Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinuations: In order to present period-over-period organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth/change on a comparable basis, revenues associated with acquisitions, divestitures and discontinuations are adjusted to include only revenues from those businesses and assets owned during both periods. Accordingly, organic revenue and change in organic revenue exclude from the current period, revenues attributable to each acquisition for twelve months subsequent to the day of acquisition, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable prior period. Organic revenue and change in organic revenue exclude from the prior period, all revenues attributable to each divestiture and discontinuance during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.

Constant Currency

Changes in the relative values of non-U.S. currencies to the U.S. dollar may affect the Company's financial results and financial position. To assist investors in evaluating the Company's performance, we have adjusted for the effects of changes in foreign currencies. The impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined by comparing the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.

Please also see the reconciliation tables below for further information as to how these non-GAAP measures and ratios are calculated for the periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP) is Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) adjusted to remove Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP) is Income (loss) before income taxes of our Bausch + Lomb segment (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for the portion of the Company's interest expense, depreciation, amortization and other adjustments as described above, allocated or attributable to Bausch + Lomb.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Bausch + Lomb is not intended to be, and may not be, representative of income from continuing operations (for Bausch Health excluding Bausch + Lomb) or from discontinued operations (for Bausch + Lomb) in accordance with GAAP, as: (i) the criteria for that accounting has not been met and (ii) certain cost allocations to Bausch Health excluding Bausch + Lomb and Bausch + Lomb are not in accordance with the criteria for that accounting. As such, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP) as included herein may not be indicative of the results of the operations or Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) in the future, or if Bausch + Lomb met the criteria to be treated as a discontinued operation during any of the periods presented.

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP)

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP) is Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (non-GAAP) adjusted to remove Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations attributable to Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP). Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (non-GAAP) is Cash generated from operations (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for: (i) payments of legacy legal settlements, net of insurance recoveries and restitution payments received, (ii) payments of transformation costs, (iii) payments for separation costs and separation-related costs, (iv) interest payments charged against premium, and (v) financing fees paid in connection with the debt refinancing transactions. Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations attributable to Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP) is Cash Flow from Operations of our Bausch + Lomb segment (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for the portion of the Company's payment of separation costs, separation-related costs and other adjustments as described above, allocated or attributable to Bausch + Lomb.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP) and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations excluding Bausch + Lomb (non-GAAP), along with the GAAP and other non-GAAP measures used by management, most appropriately reflects how the Company measures the business internally and sets operational goals and incentives. In particular, the Company believes that these metrics focus management on the Company's underlying operational results and business performance. As a result, the Company uses these metrics to assess the actual financial performance of the Company and to forecast future results as part of its guidance. Management believes these metrics are a useful measure to evaluate current performance. These metrics are intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Product sales $ 2,504 $ 2,379 $ 4,731 $ 4,508 Other revenues 26 24 58 48 2,530 2,403 4,789 4,556 Expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization and impairments of intangible assets) 748 708 1,431 1,336 Cost of other revenues 16 11 34 23 Selling, general and administrative 894 832 1,761 1,626 Research and development 159 156 302 307 Amortization of intangible assets 256 270 512 544 Asset impairments - 5 - 6 Restructuring, integration and separation costs 31 12 32 24 Other (income) expense, net (18 ) 20 (3 ) 20 2,086 2,014 4,069 3,886 Operating income 444 389 720 670 Interest income 13 8 24 17 Interest expense (465 ) (350 ) (795 ) (705 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 178 12 178 23 Foreign exchange and other (30 ) (11 ) (34 ) (26 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 140 48 93 (21 ) Provision for income taxes (12 ) (49 ) (51 ) (57 ) Net income (loss) 128 (1 ) 42 (78 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 20 11 48 24 Net income (loss) attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. $ 148 $ 10 $ 90 $ (54 )

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 2 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 128 $ (1 ) $ 42 $ (78 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: (a) Amortization of intangible assets 256 270 512 544 Asset impairments - 5 - 6 Restructuring, integration and transformation costs 52 26 81 45 Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets) (6 ) 17 6 35 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of write down of financing fees (126 ) (12 ) (126 ) (23 ) IT infrastructure investment 4 10 12 20 Separation costs and separation-related costs 2 4 7 10 Legal and other professional fees 11 8 14 14 Gain on sale of assets, net - (1 ) - (5 ) Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions 8 21 5 27 Other 33 4 34 11 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (23 ) (17 ) (38 ) (48 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 211 335 507 636 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 339 334 549 558 Adjusted net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) (4 ) (6 ) 6 (9 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP) $ 335 $ 328 $ 555 $ 549

(a) The components of and further details respecting each of these non-GAAP adjustments and the financial statement line item to which each component relates can be found on Table 2a.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 2a Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization and impairments of intangible assets) $ 748 $ 708 $ 1,431 $ 1,336 Fair value inventory step-up resulting from acquisitions (a) (21 ) (20 ) (43 ) (40 ) Adjusted cost of goods sold (excluding amortization and impairments of intangible assets) (non-GAAP) $ 727 $ 688 $ 1,388 $ 1,296 Selling, general and administrative reconciliation: GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 894 $ 832 $ 1,761 $ 1,626 IT infrastructure investment (b) (4 ) (10 ) (12 ) (20 ) Legal and other professional fees (c) (11 ) (8 ) (14 ) (14 ) Separation-related costs (d) (2 ) (3 ) (7 ) (8 ) Transformation costs (e) (21 ) (15 ) (49 ) (22 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP) $ 856 $ 796 $ 1,679 $ 1,562 Research and development reconciliation: GAAP Research and development $ 159 $ 156 $ 302 $ 307 Separation-related costs (d) - - - (1 ) Adjusted research and development (non-GAAP) $ 159 $ 156 $ 302 $ 306 Amortization of intangible assets reconciliation: GAAP Amortization of intangible assets $ 256 $ 270 $ 512 $ 544 Amortization of intangible assets (f) (256 ) (270 ) $ (512 ) (544 ) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - Asset impairments reconciliation: GAAP Asset impairments $ - $ 5 $ - $ 6 Asset impairments (g) - (5 ) - (6 ) Adjusted asset impairments (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - Restructuring, integration and separation costs reconciliation: GAAP Restructuring, integration and separation costs $ 31 $ 12 $ 32 $ 24 Restructuring and integration costs (e) (31 ) (11 ) (32 ) (23 ) Separation costs (d) - (1 ) - (1 ) Adjusted restructuring, integration and separation costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ -

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 2a (continued) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Other (income) expense, net reconciliation: GAAP Other (income) expense, net $ (18 ) $ 20 $ (3 ) $ 20 Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions (h) (8 ) (21 ) (5 ) (27 ) Acquisition-related contingent consideration (a) 29 4 40 6 Gain on sale of assets, net (i) - 1 - 5 Acquisition-related costs (j) (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Adjusted other expense, net (non-GAAP) $ 1 $ 3 $ 29 $ 3 Gain on extinguishment of debt reconciliation: GAAP Gain on extinguishment of debt $ 178 $ 12 $ 178 $ 23 Gain on extinguishment of debt (k) (178 ) (12 ) (178 ) (23 ) Adjusted gain on extinguishment of debt (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - Interest expense reconciliation: GAAP Interest expense $ (465 ) $ (350 ) $ (795 ) $ (705 ) Write-down of financing fees (l) (52 ) - (52 ) - Adjusted Interest expense (non-GAAP) $ (517 ) $ (350 ) $ (847 ) $ (705 ) Foreign exchange and other reconciliation: GAAP Foreign exchange and other $ (30 ) $ (11 ) $ (34 ) $ (26 ) Other professional fees (m) (33 ) (2 ) (34 ) (9 ) Other (m) - (2 ) - (2 ) Adjusted foreign exchange and other (non-GAAP) $ (63 ) $ (15 ) $ (68 ) $ (37 ) Provision for income taxes reconciliation: GAAP Provision for income taxes $ (12 ) $ (49 ) $ (51 ) $ (57 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (n) (23 ) (17 ) (38 ) (48 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ (35 ) $ (66 ) $ (89 ) $ (105 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest reconciliation: GAAP Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 20 $ 11 $ 48 $ 24 Noncontrolling interest portion of amortization of intangible assets (o) (8 ) (9 ) (16 ) (17 ) Noncontrolling interest portion of all other adjustments (o) (16 ) (8 ) (26 ) (16 ) Adjusted net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) $ (4 ) $ (6 ) $ 6 $ (9 )

(a) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)" (see Table 2).

(b) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "IT infrastructure investment" (see Table 2).

(c) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Legal and other professional fees" (see Table 2).

(d) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Separation costs and separation-related costs" (see Table 2).

(e) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Restructuring, integration and transformation costs" (see table 2).

(f) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Amortization of intangible assets" (see Table 2).

(g) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Asset impairments" (see Table 2).

(h) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions" (see Table 2).

(i) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Gain on sale of assets, net" (see Table 2).

(j) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Acquisition-related costs" (see Table 2).

(k) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Gain on extinguishment of debt" (see Table 2).

(l) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Write-down of financing fees" (see Table 2).

(m) Represents the components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Other and other professional fees" (see Table 2).

(n) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments" (see Table 2).

(o) Represents the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (see Table 2).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 2b Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 128 $ (1 ) $ 42 $ (78 ) Interest expense, net 452 342 771 688 Provision for income taxes 12 49 51 57 Depreciation and amortization 307 318 612 638 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 899 708 1,476 1,305 Adjustments: Asset impairments - 5 - 6 Restructuring, integration and transformation costs 52 26 81 45 Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets) (6 ) 17 6 35 Gain on extinguishment of debt (178 ) (12 ) (178 ) (23 ) Share-based compensation 46 36 89 69 Separation costs and separation-related costs 2 4 7 10 Other adjustments: Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions 8 21 5 27 IT infrastructure investment 4 10 12 20 Legal and other professional fees (a) 11 8 14 14 Gain on sale of assets, net - (1 ) - (5 ) Other 33 4 34 11 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 871 826 1,546 1,514 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) (b) (29 ) (28 ) (43 ) (51 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP) $ 842 $ 798 $ 1,503 $ 1,463

(a) Legal and other professional fees incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 in connection with recent legal and governmental proceedings, investigations and information requests related to, among other matters, our distribution, marketing, pricing, disclosure and accounting practices.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest adjusted for the noncontrolling interest portion of the adjustments above as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 20 $ 11 $ 48 $ 24 Noncontrolling interest portion of adjustments for: Interest expense, net (16 ) (12 ) (28 ) (23 ) Depreciation and amortization (13 ) (13 ) (26 ) (25 ) All other adjustments (20 ) (14 ) (37 ) (27 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) $ (29 ) $ (28 ) $ (43 ) $ (51 )

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 3a Organic Growth (non-GAAP) - by Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Calculation of Organic Revenue for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change in GAAP Revenues Change in Organic Revenue (in millions) Revenue as Reported Changes in Exchange Rates(a) Acquisitions Organic Revenue (Non-GAAP)(b) Revenue as Reported Divestitures and Discontinuations Organic Revenue

(Non-GAAP)(b) Amount Pct. Amount Pct. Bausch Health (excl. B+L) Salix $ 627 $ - $ - $ 627 $ 558 $ 4 $ 562 $ 69 12 % $ 65 12 % International 278 (1 ) - 277 276 (2 ) 274 2 1 % 3 1 % Solta Medical 128 1 - 129 102 - 102 26 25 % 27 26 % Diversified Neuro 118 - - 118 128 - 128 (10 ) (8 )% (10 ) (8 )% Dermatology 55 - - 55 74 - 74 (19 ) (26 )% (19 ) (26 )% Generics 21 - - 21 24 2 26 (3 ) (13 )% (5 ) (19 )% Dentistry 25 - - 25 25 - 25 - - % - - % Total Diversified 219 - - 219 251 2 253 (32 ) (13 )% (34 ) (13 )% Bausch Health (excl. B+L) revenues 1,252 - - 1,252 1,187 4 1,191 65 5 % 61 5 % Bausch + Lomb Vision Care 753 (14 ) - 739 697 (1 ) 696 56 8 % 43 6 % Surgical 216 (5 ) (6 ) 205 209 - 209 7 3 % (4 ) (2 )% Pharmaceuticals 309 (2 ) - 307 310 (1 ) 309 (1 ) - % (2 ) (1 )% Total Bausch + Lomb revenues 1,278 (21 ) (6 ) 1,251 1,216 (2 ) 1,214 62 5 % 37 3 % Total Bausch Health Companies Inc. revenues $ 2,530 $ (21 ) $ (6 ) $ 2,503 $ 2,403 $ 2 $ 2,405 $ 127 5 % $ 98 4 %

(a) The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.

(b) To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the body of the news release to which these tables are attached. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is calculated as revenue as reported adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates (previously defined in this news release) and acquisitions. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 3b Organic Growth (non-GAAP) - by Segment For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change in GAAP Revenues Change in Organic Revenue (in millions) Revenue as Reported Changes in Exchange Rates(a) Acquisitions Organic Revenue (Non-GAAP)(b) Revenue as Reported Divestitures and Discontinuations Organic Revenue

(Non-GAAP)(b) Amount Pct. Amount Pct. Bausch Health (excl. B+L) Salix $ 1,169 $ - $ - $ 1,169 $ 1,057 $ 14 $ 1,071 $ 112 11 % $ 98 9 % International 540 13 - 553 541 (5 ) 536 (1 ) - % 17 3 % Solta Medical 241 5 - 246 190 - 190 51 27 % 56 29 % Diversified Neuro 236 - - 236 231 - 231 5 2 % 5 2 % Dermatology 101 - - 101 124 2 126 (23 ) (19 )% (25 ) (20 )% Generics 39 - - 39 49 2 51 (10 ) (20 )% (12 ) (24 )% Dentistry 48 - - 48 49 - 49 (1 ) (2 )% (1 ) (2 )% Total Diversified 424 - - 424 453 4 457 (29 ) (6 )% (33 ) (7 )% Bausch Health (excl. B+L) revenues 2,374 18 - 2,392 2,241 13 2,254 133 6 % 138 6 % Bausch + Lomb Vision Care 1,409 (1 ) - 1,408 1,332 (2 ) 1,330 77 6 % 78 6 % Surgical 430 (1 ) (12 ) 417 406 - 406 24 6 % 11 3 % Pharmaceuticals 576 - - 576 577 (1 ) 576 (1 ) - % - - % Total Bausch + Lomb revenues 2,415 (2 ) (12 ) 2,401 2,315 (3 ) 2,312 100 4 % 89 4 % Total Bausch Health Companies Inc. revenues $ 4,789 $ 16 $ (12 ) $ 4,793 $ 4,556 $ 10 $ 4,566 $ 233 5 % $ 227 5 %

(a) The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.

(b) To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the body of the news release to which these tables are attached. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is calculated as revenue as reported adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates (previously defined in this news release) and acquisitions. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 4 Other Financial Information (unaudited)

(in millions) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,727 $ 1,181 Restricted cash 16 20 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,743 $ 1,201 (in millions) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Debt Obligations Senior Secured Credit Facilities: Revolving Credit Facilities $ - $ 110 AR Credit Facility 300 300 Term Loan Facilities 5,816 5,518 Senior Secured Notes 10,322 9,305 Senior Unsecured Notes 4,700 5,235 Other 12 12 Total long-term debt and other, net of premiums, discounts and issuance costs 21,150 20,480 Plus: Unamortized premiums, discounts and issuance costs 588 1,136 Total long-term debt and other $ 21,738 $ 21,616 (in millions) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Maturities of Debt Obligations (at principal amount) Remainder of 2025 $ 29 $ 2,380 2026 660 767 2027 701 6,963 2028 6,223 7,168 2029 1,663 1,609 2030 4,018 1,130 2031 - 2032 7,856 463 Total debt obligations $ 21,150 $ 20,480

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 289 $ 380 $ 500 $ 591

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Table 5 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions) Bausch Health Companies, Inc. Bausch + Lomb Corporation Bausch Health (excluding B+L) Bausch Health Companies, Inc. Bausch + Lomb Corporation Bausch Health (excluding B+L) Net Income (Loss) $ 128 $ (58 ) $ 186 $ (1 ) $ (148 ) $ 147 Interest expense, net 452 125 327 342 99 243 Provision for income taxes 12 (89 ) 101 49 72 (23 ) Depreciation and amortization 307 107 200 318 110 208 EBITDA(1) 899 85 814 708 133 575 Adjustments: Asset impairments - - - 5 5 - Restructuring, integration and transformation costs 52 49 3 26 6 20 Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets) (6 ) 5 (11 ) 17 21 (4 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (178 ) 9 (187 ) (12 ) - (12 ) Share-based compensation 46 30 16 36 22 14 Separation costs and separation-related costs 2 - 2 4 1 3 Other adjustments: Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries and restitutions 8 6 2 21 - 21 IT infrastructure investment 4 4 - 10 10 - Legal and other professional fees 11 6 5 8 12 (4 ) Gain on sale of assets, net - - - (1 ) (1 ) - Other 33 1 32 4 3 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1),(2) $ 871 $ 195 $ 676 $ 826 $ 212 $ 614

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Management considers the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health (excl. B+L) (non-GAAP) to be meaningful information and utilizes it in decision making and for compensation purposes. Adjusted EBITDA for Bausch Health Excluding B+L (non-GAAP) is not intended to be representative of GAAP continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA for B+L is not intended to be representative of discontinued operations as the criteria for that accounting has not been met. As such, Adjusted EBITDA excluding B+L (non-GAAP) as included herein may not be indicative of the results of the operations or Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) in the future, or if B+L met the criteria to be treated as a discontinued operation during any of the periods presented.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) above includes Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. For Bausch Health Companies Inc., this amounted to $29 million and $28 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, which includes $4 million and $3 million, respectively related to B+L.

