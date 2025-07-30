Net Income of $680 million and Net Operating Income of $734 million

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its second quarter 2025 results.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income of $680 million; Net Operating Income of $734 million

Total Shareholder Return of 14.8% annualized 1 ; Annualized 18.2% Net Income ROE and 19.6% Net Operating Income ROE

; Annualized 18.2% Net Income ROE and 19.6% Net Operating Income ROE $4.7 billion in gross written premium, a year-over-year decrease of 0.7% for the Group, an increase of 1.6% for Reinsurance, and a decrease of 3.3% for Insurance on a comparable basis; Growth in property and specialty lines across both segments was offset by reductions in certain casualty lines

Combined ratios of 90.4% for the Group, 85.6% for Reinsurance and 102.0% for Insurance. Aviation losses associated with the Russia Ukraine war contributed 2.5 points and 3.2 points to the Group and Reinsurance combined ratios, respectively.

Attritional combined ratios of 88.6% for the Group, 84.1% for Reinsurance and 100.7% for Insurance

Net favorable development of approximately $39 million in prior year loss reserves in Reinsurance, resulting in a 1.0 point decrease on the combined ratio for the Group.

Pre-tax underwriting income (loss) of $385 million for the Group, $436 million for Reinsurance, ($18) million for Insurance, and ($33) million for Other

$20 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums for the Group versus $135 million in Q2 2024

Net investment income increased to $532 million versus $528 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting strong alternative investment returns in both periods.

Operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.1 billion versus $1.3 billion in Q2 2024

(1) Denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR". Annualized TSR is calculated as year to date growth in book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities plus year-to-date dividends per share.

"Everest delivered a strong second quarter, with solid contributions from both underwriting income and net investment income, resulting in an annualized operating ROE of approximately 20%," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "Our Reinsurance business continues to deliver outstanding results, further supported by favorable reserve development this quarter. In Insurance, the execution of our 1-Renewal Strategy is nearly complete, positioning our portfolio to generate improved results over time. As we move through the second half of 2025, we are squarely focused on execution, while at the same time, actively managing our capital to benefit shareholders."

Summary of Second Quarter 2025 Net Income and Other Items

Net income of $680 million, equal to $16.10 per diluted share versus second quarter 2024 net income of $724 million, equal to $16.70 per diluted share

Net operating income of $734 million, equal to $17.36 per diluted share versus second quarter 2024 net operating income of $730 million, equal to $16.85 per diluted share

The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Everest Group Net income (loss) 680 890 724 1,457 Net operating income (loss) (2) 734 1,010 730 1,439 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 16.10 20.93 16.70 33.57 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (2) 17.36 23.75 16.85 33.17 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 18.2% 11.9% 19.6% 20.1% After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) (2) 19.6% 13.5% 19.7% 19.8% Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Beginning shareholders' equity 14,140 13,875 13,628 13,202 Net income (loss) 680 890 724 1,457 Change URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 308 597 (60) (213) Dividends to shareholders (84) (169) (86) (163) Purchase of treasury shares (200) (400) (65) (100) Other 176 227 41 (1) Ending shareholders' equity 15,019 15,019 14,182 14,182 Common shares outstanding 41.9 43.3 Book value per common share outstanding 358.08 327.68 Less: URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities (6.02) (21.62) Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) (3) 364.10 349.30 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 12.1% 8.9% Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 14.8% 20.0% Common share dividends paid last 12 months 8.00 7.25 Notes (3) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to book value per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table above. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Group Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 4,680 9,071 4,725 9,136 (0.9)% (0.7)% Net written premium 4,119 7,853 4,084 7,984 0.8% (1.6)% Loss Ratio: Current year 60.0% 60.6% 58.5% 58.7% 1.5 pts 1.9 pts Prior year (1.0)% (0.5)% (1.0) pts (0.5) pts Catastrophe 0.5% 7.1% 4.1% 3.2% (3.6) pts 3.8 pts Russia/Ukraine war losses 2.5% 1.3% 2.5 pts 1.3 pts Total Loss ratio 61.9% 68.4% 62.6% 61.9% (0.7) pts 6.5 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 22.0% 21.7% 21.4% 21.4% 0.7 pts 0.3 pts Other underwriting expenses 6.4% 6.3% 6.3% 6.2% 0.1 pts 0.1 pts Combined ratio 90.4% 96.4% 90.3% 89.6% 0.1 pts 6.8 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 88.6% 89.4% 86.6% 86.5% 2.0 pts 2.9 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 20 492 135 220 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine war losses 98 98 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development (39) (39) Notes (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums increased 1.6% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $3.2 billion.

, to approximately $3.2 billion. Growth was primarily led by a 15.2% increase in Property Catastrophe XOL and a 8.5% increase in Property Pro-Rata, partially offset by a 14.9% decrease in Casualty Pro-Rata, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.

Attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio both improved 30 basis points over last year to 56.7% and 84.1%, respectively 4

Aviation losses associated with the Russia Ukraine war of $98 million ($84 million net of reinstatement premiums) contributed 3.2 points to the Reinsurance combined ratio.

Net favorable prior year development of $39 million, driven by well-seasoned attritional property reserves

Catastrophe losses were benign in the quarter. Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $120 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums in the prior year quarter.

Risk-adjusted returns remain attractive, particularly in property and specialty lines.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,243 6,463 3,209 6,385 1.1% 1.2% Net written premium 3,077 5,888 3,033 5,975 1.4% (1.5)% Loss Ratio: Current year 56.4% 57.4% 56.7% 56.9% (0.3) pts 0.5 pts Prior year (1.3)% (0.7)% (1.3) pts (0.7) pts Catastrophe 8.8% 5.0% 4.0% (5.0) pts 4.8 pts Russia/Ukraine war losses 3.2% 1.7% 3.2 pts 1.7 pts Total Loss ratio 58.3% 67.2% 61.7% 60.9% (3.4) pts 6.3 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.8% 24.6% 24.6% 24.6% 0.2 pts pts Other underwriting expenses 2.5% 2.5% 2.6% 2.6% (0.1) pts (0.1) pts Combined ratio 85.6% 94.3% 88.9% 88.1% (3.3) pts 6.2 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 84.1% 85.6% 84.4% 84.4% (0.3) pts 1.2 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 461 120 200 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine war losses 98 98 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (39) (39) Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums decreased 3.3% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $1.4 billion as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio. We executed on our strategy to improve the business mix and portfolio quality of our North American business, while our International business continued its strong growth trajectory.

, to approximately $1.4 billion as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio. We executed on our strategy to improve the business mix and portfolio quality of our North American business, while our International business continued its strong growth trajectory. Everest Insurance grew by 39.7% in Other Specialty and 24.1% in Accident and Health. Growth was offset by decreases of 27.3% in Specialty Casualty, primarily reflecting the execution of our 1-Renewal Strategy focused on U.S. casualty lines, and 7.2% in Workers' Compensation.

The 1-Renewal Strategy is on track to be completed in 3Q'25.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $10 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, a slight decrease over the prior year quarter.

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,414 2,559 1,459 2,618 (3.1)% (2.3)% Net written premium 1,022 1,919 1,009 1,905 1.3% 0.7% Loss Ratio: Current year 68.9% 68.9% 63.0% 62.9% 5.9 pts 6.0 pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 1.1% 1.1% 1.6% 1.1% (0.5) pts pts Russia/Ukraine war losses pts pts Total Loss ratio 69.9% 70.0% 64.7% 64.0% 5.2 pts 6.0 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 13.1% 12.7% 12.2% 12.1% 0.9 pts 0.6 pts Other underwriting expenses 18.9% 18.5% 16.9% 16.8% 2.0 pts 1.7 pts Combined ratio 102.0% 101.3% 93.8% 92.9% 8.2 pts 8.4 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 100.7% 99.9% 92.1% 91.7% 8.6 pts 8.2 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 10 20 15 20 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine war losses Pre-tax net prior year reserve development Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Other Segment

Gross written premiums reflect a limited number of renewed and new policies written on the Company's paper by the purchaser of the sports and leisure business, for a finite period of time post-closing.

The segment included current accident year losses from intellectual property business that we have exited.

Underwriting information Other segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Gross written premium 22 50 57 133 Net written premium 20 47 42 103 Net premiums earned 35 67 52 104 Incurred losses and LAE Current year 47 77 39 85 Prior year Catastrophes 10 10 Russia/Ukraine war losses Total incurred losses and LAE 58 87 39 85 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 7 11 7 13 Other underwriting expenses 3 6 8 16 Underwriting income (loss) (33) (36) (2) (10)

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of June 30, 2025

Total invested assets and cash of $44.3 billion versus $41.5 billion on December 31, 2024

Shareholders' equity of $15.0 billion vs. $13.9 billion on December 31, 2024, including $252 million of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity, available for sale securities

Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $15.3 billion versus $14.7 billion on December 31, 2024

Book value per share of $358.08 versus $322.97 at December 31, 2024

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $364.10 versus $342.74 at December 31, 2024

Common share repurchases of $200.0 million during the quarter, representing 580,883 shares at an average price of $344.30 per share.

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $2.00 per common share equal to $84.0 million

Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including after-tax net operating income (loss), after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share, attritional combined ratio, gross written premiums presented on a comparable basis, net operating income return on equity ("ROE"), underwriting income, and book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)"). The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. The Company believes that such measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that these measures are a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies within or outside of the insurance industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, or superior to, the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable corresponding GAAP financial measures is included below.

After-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share

After-tax net operating income (loss) (also referred to in this release as net operating income) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), as shown below:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share After-tax net operating income (loss) 734 17.36 730 16.85 1,010 23.75 1,439 33.17 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (3 (0.08 (14 (0.32 (10 (0.23 (20 (0.45 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (50 (1.18 7 0.17 (110 (2.59 37 0.86 Net income (loss) 680 16.10 724 16.70 890 20.93 1,457 33.57 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax net operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax net operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Attritional Loss Ratio and Attritional Combined Ratio

The loss ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The combined ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission and brokerage expenses, and other underwriting expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio are defined as the loss ratio and the combined ratio, respectively, adjusted to exclude catastrophe losses, net catastrophe reinstatement premiums, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. The Company believes the attritional ratios are useful to management and investors because the adjusted ratios provide for better comparability and more accurately measure the Company's underlying underwriting performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of the loss ratio and attritional loss ratio, and the combined ratio and attritional combined ratio for the periods noted:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Loss ratio 58.3 69.9 61.9 61.7 64.7 62.6 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (1.1 (0.5 (5.0 (1.6 (4.1 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.3 0.3 Adjustment for prior year development (6) 1.3 1.0 Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses (3.2 (2.5 Adjustment for other items 0.3 (0.2 0.2 Attritional loss ratio 56.7 68.7 60.1 57.0 63.0 58.8 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Combined ratio 85.6 102.0 90.4 88.9 93.8 90.3 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (1.1 (0.5 (5.0 (1.6 (4.1 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.5 0.4 Adjustment for prior year development (6) 1.3 1.0 Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses (3.2 (2.5 Adjustment for other items 0.4 (0.3 0.3 Attritional combined ratio 84.1 100.7 88.6 84.4 92.1 86.6 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Combined ratio 94.3 101.3 96.4 88.1 92.9 89.6 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (8.8 (1.1 (7.1 (4.0 (1.1 (3.2 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.2 Adjustment for prior year development (6) 0.7 0.5 Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses (1.7 (1.3 Adjustment for other items 0.2 (0.3 0.1 Attritional combined ratio 85.6 99.9 89.4 84.4 91.7 86.5 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.) Notes (6) Prior-year development includes the impact of COVID-19 losses.

Gross Written Premium on a Comparable Basis

The Company has included in this Press Release certain changes in gross written premium on a comparable basis, reflecting constant currency basis and excluding reinstatement premiums. Constant currency basis excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company provides change in gross written premium on a comparable basis to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of gross written premium and period-over-period changes on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP comparable basis for the periods noted:

(Dollars in millions) Quarter-to-Date June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change (unaudited) Gross Written Premium Gross Written Premium Impact Group 4,680 4,725 (0.9 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (2 (18 0.3 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 3 (0.1 Group (comparable basis) 4,678 4,709 (0.7 Reinsurance 3,243 3,209 1.1 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (2 (18 0.5 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect Reinsurance (comparable basis) 3,241 3,191 1.6 Insurance 1,414 1,459 (3.1 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 3 (0.2 Insurance (comparable basis) 1,414 1,462 (3.3 Other 22 57 (60.5 Other (comparable basis) 22 57 (60.5 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Net Operating Income Return On Equity ("ROE")

Net Operating Income ROE (also referred to as operating ROE) is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. A reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to net operating income is presented above. The Company believes net operating income ROE is a useful measure for management and investors as it allows for better comparability and removes variability when assessing the results of operations. A reconciliation of Net Operating Income ROE and Net Income ROE is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in millions) June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning of period shareholders' equity 14,140 13,628 13,875 13,202 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 561 876 849 723 Adjusted beginning of period shareholders' equity 14,700 14,504 14,724 13,925 End of period shareholders' equity 15,019 14,182 15,019 14,182 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 252 936 252 936 Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity 15,272 15,118 15,272 15,118 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 14,986 14,811 14,998 14,521 After-tax net operating income (loss) 734 730 1,010 1,439 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (3 (14 (10 (20 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (50 7 (110 37 Net income (loss) 680 724 890 1,457 Return on equity (annualized) After-tax net operating income (loss) 19.6 19.7 13.5 19.8 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (0.1 (0.4 (0.1 (0.3 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (1.3 0.2 (1.5 0.5 Net income (loss) 18.2 19.6 11.9 20.1 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is calculated as net premiums earned, less (1) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, (2) commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and (3) other underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes underwriting income is a useful measure for management and investors when assessing the performance of the Company's reinsurance and insurance business segments. A reconciliation of Underwriting Income and Net Income is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Other Consolidated Group Reinsurance Insurance Other Consolidated Group Net premiums earned 3,037 920 35 3,991 2,731 910 52 3,693 Less: Incurred losses and LAE 1,772 643 58 2,472 1,684 588 39 2,311 Less: Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 753 121 7 880 672 111 7 790 Less: Other underwriting expenses 76 174 3 254 72 154 8 234 Underwriting income (loss) 436 (18 (33 385 303 56 (2 358 Net investment income 532 528 Net gains (losses) on investments (5 (17 Corporate expenses (31 (22 Interest, fee and bond issue cost amortization expense (38 (37 Other income (expense) (27 23 Income tax benefit (expense) (135 (108 Net income (loss) 680 724 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)") is calculated as reported shareholders' equity less URA(D), divided by common shares outstanding. Book value per share is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and investors as it shows the value of shareholder returns on a per share basis after eliminating the variability of investments held at fair value. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

Annualized Total Shareholder Return

Annualized TSR ("TSR") is calculated as year-to-date growth in book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) plus year-to-date dividends per share. As further discussed above, book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,991 3,693 7,843 7,345 Net investment income 532 528 1,023 985 Net gains (losses) on investments (5 (17 (12 (24 Other income (expense) (27 23 (100 54 Total revenues 4,491 4,227 8,754 8,360 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,472 2,311 5,366 4,548 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 880 790 1,704 1,571 Other underwriting expenses 254 234 492 458 Corporate expenses 31 22 52 44 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 38 37 76 75 Total claims and expenses 3,676 3,395 7,690 6,696 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 815 832 1,064 1,664 Income tax expense (benefit) 135 108 173 207 NET INCOME (LOSS) 680 724 890 1,457 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") of securities arising during the period 301 (70 585 (227 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 7 9 12 14 Total URA(D) of securities arising during the period 308 (60 597 (213 Foreign currency translation and other adjustments 164 228 (38 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) (8 24 (8 25 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period (8 24 (8 25 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 465 (36 817 (227 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 1,145 688 1,707 1,230 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 16.10 16.70 20.93 33.57 Diluted 16.10 16.70 20.93 33.57

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share) 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2025, $33,791; 2024, $29,934, credit allowances: 2025, $(40); 2024, $(36)) 33,464 28,908 Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2025, $657; 2024, $759, net of credit allowances: 2025, $(7); 2024, $(8)) 651 757 Equity securities, at fair value 177 217 Other invested assets 5,602 5,392 Short-term investments 2,503 4,707 Cash 1,902 1,549 Total investments and cash 44,300 41,531 Accrued investment income 430 368 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(62); 2024, $(54)) 6,301 5,378 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(44); 2024, $(41)) 296 207 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 3,209 2,915 Funds held by reinsureds 1,291 1,218 Deferred acquisition costs 1,576 1,461 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 941 869 Income tax asset, net 946 1,223 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(9); 2024, $(9)) 1,230 1,171 TOTAL ASSETS 60,519 56,341 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 32,476 29,889 Unearned premium reserve 7,643 7,324 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 15 27 Amounts due to reinsurers 918 701 Losses in course of payment 262 241 Senior notes 2,351 2,350 Long-term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 1,019 1,019 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 22 22 Unsettled securities payable 45 84 Other liabilities 532 590 Total liabilities 45,500 42,466 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2025) 74.4 and (2024) 74.3 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,818 3,812 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(53) at 2025 and $(177) at 2024 (321 (1,138 Treasury shares, at cost; 32.5 shares (2025) and 31.3 shares (2024) (4,508 (4,108 Retained earnings 16,030 15,309 Total shareholders' equity 15,019 13,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 60,519 56,341

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 890 1,457 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (662 (685 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (79 (66 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables 199 (236 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 152 4 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums 85 (130 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,688 1,388 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 63 744 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers 12 258 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 12 122 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (140 (177 Distribution of limited partnership income 74 60 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (249 (292 Non-cash compensation expense 26 33 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (78 (65 Net (gains) losses on investments 12 24 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,007 2,439 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 2,129 1,707 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 280 1,085 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 105 109 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold held to maturity 10 Proceeds from equity securities sold 54 15 Distributions from other invested assets 223 209 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (5,767 (4,475 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (4 (36 Cost of equity securities acquired (2 (35 Cost of other invested assets acquired (303 (314 Net change in short-term investments 2,299 (299 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (38 18 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,014 (2,016 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (19 (21 Purchase of treasury shares (400 (100 Dividends paid to shareholders (169 (163 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (20 (21 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (608 (305 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (32 14 Net increase (decrease) in cash 352 133 Cash, beginning of period 1,549 1,437 Cash, end of period 1,902 1,570 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 16 203 Interest paid 75 74 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Non-cash limited partnership distribution 23 Non-cash restructure of fixed maturity securities available for sale and other invested assets 39

