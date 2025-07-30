Loop Industries Announces Launch of Twist, its High-Performance Polyester Resin Brand for Textile and Apparel Customers

A branded, circular polyester resin made entirely from textile waste and completely traceable from feedstock to final product.

Virgin-quality resin for high-performance applications including fashion, sportswear, and home textiles.

Low environmental footprint with significant reduction of CO2 emissions.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP), a clean technology company accelerating circularity in plastic and fiber markets, today announced the launch of Twist, a branded circular polyester resin made entirely from textile waste. Loop is currently advancing its discussions with apparel brands for offtake from its planned India JV and will supply Twist as its branded product offering. Originally developed as Loop's fiber-grade PET resin, the product has now been rebranded to reflect its role in helping the textile industry transition from linear to circular systems, shifting away from virgin materials and from bottle-to-textile recycling, to give global brands a high-performance solution that embodies both sustainability and next-gen material innovation.

Utilizing Loop's globally patented depolymerization technology, Twist is produced by breaking down polyester textile waste into its base monomers, DMT and MEG, which are then purified back to their initial purity, before being polymerized into Twist resin. This process removes all dyes, colorants, contaminants, and blends, delivering a resin that is chemically identical to virgin polyester. Textile-to-textile recycling allows apparel companies to mitigate the increasing environment impact of textile waste.

Twist achieves the highest purity, color and dyability consistency and increases production efficiency, making it fully compatible with existing spinning and manufacturing infrastructure.

The production of Twist saves up to 418,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually1 and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 81%2 when compared to fossil fuel-based resin. This has been independently validated by Franklin Associates, a division of ERG who completed an LCA study of Loop's technology. 418,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions are the equivalent of more than 1 billion miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle.

Twist is set to transform textile recycling as the first textile-to-textile polyester resin offering complete traceability. Embedded chemical tracers allow customers to track finished products directly back to their original waste textile inputs. This transparency meticulously verifies every step of the recycling and manufacturing process, building crucial trust in the circular economy and setting a new standard for accountability in sustainable textile production. With full traceability from waste input to finished product, Twist empowers brands to confidently meet growing regulatory, and consumer demands for transparency and circularity.

Twist will be expanded from Loop's Terrebonne facility and produced at the Infinite Loop India facility, a strategically located manufacturing platform designed to serve global textile and apparel brands. The facility will provide Twist at competitive pricing levels. This combination of performance, price, traceability and sustainability positions Twist as a key material for brands seeking to lead on circularity and meet evolving sustainability targets.

"Twist represents a major step forward in closing the loop for textiles," said Giovanni Catino, Chief Revenue Officer of Loop Industries. "It supports the textile industry's shift toward a circular model and provides a unique product offering which meets the needs of Loop's customers as we secure agreements for the offtake of our India JV."

1A 70,000 tonne Infinite Loop facility could save up to 418,600 tonnes / year of CO2 compared to virgin PET.

2Life Cycle Assessment of an Infinite Loop facility in India done by Franklin Associates, a division of ERG, compares kg for kg Loop PET vs. Virgin PET. CO2 savings are compared to the production of virgin PET made from fossil fuels and the avoided incineration of waste used as a feedstock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging, and textiles such as carpets and clothing into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

