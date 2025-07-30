Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 30, 2025.
Annual General Meeting Results
A total of 146,630,083 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 61.166% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Circular") dated June 20, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.
Item 1. Election of Directors
At the Meeting all director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company.
|Director
|Vote Type
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Daniel MacInnis
|For
Withheld
|137,939,938
200
|100%
0%
|Alessandro Bitelli
|For
Withheld
|137,939,938
200
|100%
0%
|Brendan Cahill
|For
Withheld
|137,863,271
76,867
|99.944%
0.056%
|Bart Jaworski
|For
Withheld
|137,666,671
273,467
|99.802%
0.198%
|Franz Bollmann
|For
Withheld
|137,929,938
10,200
|99.993%
0.007%
|Michael Gentile
|For
Withheld
|137,909,938
30,200
|99.978%
0.022%
Item 2. Appointment of Auditor
Davidson & Company, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.
|Votes For
|% of Votes
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes
|146,529,768
|99.932%
|100,315
|0.068%
Item 3. Approval of Stock Option Plan
|Equity Plan
|Vote Type
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Stock Option Plan
|For
Against
|137,535,416
404,722
|99.707%
0.293%
Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed Bart Jaworski as CEO, Jamine Lau as CFO, David Furlong as COO, Daniel MacInnis as Chairman (independent) and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary. Group Eleven would like to sincerely thank the Company's shareholders for their continued strong support.
About Group Eleven Resources
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514
