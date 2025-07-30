Anzeige
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 20:17
3,274 Euro
+0,99 % +0,032
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2503,31023:00
3,2413,31422:01
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 23:14 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming Canaccord Genuity conference

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conference:

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference- Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00am ET, John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer will join Canaccord Genuity for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



