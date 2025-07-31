Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Eastside Limousine, a family-founded luxury transportation provider serving the Greater Seattle area since 1995, today announced the launch of its newly designed website https://eastsidelimos.com and a significantly expanded service portfolio. The update reflects the company's commitment to modernization and client-centric enhancements as it continues to meet the evolving demands of transportation.

Eastside Limousine unveils a new website and extended transportation offerings

The new website offers a more intuitive user experience, streamlined booking functionality, and comprehensive information about the company's extensive variety of services. From airport transfers and wedding limousines to corporate roadshows and private city tours, Eastside Limousine now offers over 20 categories of transportation solutions adapted for business professionals, event planners, and leisure travelers alike.

"Our digital refresh and expanded service options are about aligning with what clients need today: reliability, clarity, and accessibility," said Emil Matveyev, who took over leadership of the company in 2001. "We've built a reputation on excellence since my father founded Eastside Limousine, and this is the next step in that journey."

The fleet features a range of vehicles to accommodate diverse travel needs, including the Mercedes Sprinter, Chevrolet Suburban, Lincoln MKT, and a classic Stretch Limousine. Each vehicle delivers comfort and discretion, hallmarks of the company's enduring service promise.

The service area encompasses Bellevue, Redmond, and the broader Seattle region, catering to a wide scope of transportation needs. Eastside Limousine provides business and event-related travel, airport transfers, group shuttles, and services for weddings, brewery tours, cruise terminals, sporting events, and more. With an array of offerings that include hourly service, private city tours, and concert transportation, the company continues to address varied travel demands. Notably, Eastside Limousine continues to stand out as a trusted provider of Seattle Limo Service, recognized for its attention to detail and professional chauffeurs.

By expanding its offerings, the company addresses the growing demand for customized transportation across industries and occasions. These enhancements position Eastside Limousine to support both individual and group mobility solutions with ease and refinement.

Founded on a family tradition of service excellence, the company remains committed to blending tradition with innovation. The digital and service expansions reflect Eastside Limousine's readiness to continue setting standards in premium ground transportation well into its third decade of operation.

About Eastside Limousine:

Established in 1995, Eastside Limousine is a Bellevue-based luxury transportation company renowned for its professional chauffeur services throughout the Greater Seattle area. The company serves a diverse clientele, providing transportation for corporate, social, and personal events. With a legacy rooted in family values and customer satisfaction, Eastside Limousine continues to evolve while upholding the highest standards of reliability and discretion.

