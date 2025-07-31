Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
31.07.2025 00:06 Uhr
MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: SO TECHAFRICA and Mindhyve.ai Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Agentic AI for National Development in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation, capacity building, and digital transformation across Nigeria, SO TECHAFRICA LTD and U.S.-based Mindhyve.ai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in critical development sectors including education, healthcare, and public sector transformation.

Mindhyve.ai and SO TECHAFRICA unite to bring agentic AI to the forefront of Nigeria's innovation and development agenda.

This forward-looking alliance will pioneer real-world applications of Mindhyve.ai's cutting-edge agentic AI systems-beginning with ArthurAI (focused on educational enablement) and ChironAI (enhancing healthcare delivery and diagnostics).

"Nigeria's youth, entrepreneurs, and public institutions deserve world-class tools that match their potential. This partnership with Mindhyve.ai brings us one step closer to that vision," said Engr Seton Senu, FITD, CEO of SO TECHAFRICA.

Empowering Innovation Across Key Sectors

The collaboration will initially anchor around the Abuja AI Hub Programme, taking place August 19-21, 2025, and is designed to evolve into scalable national programs. Core objectives include:

  • Education Enablement: Deploy ArthurAI to enhance digital literacy and AI skilling among youth.

  • Healthcare Innovation: Integrate ChironAI to support clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.

  • Civil Service Transformation: Utilize agents like Skyler and Eli to support data-driven governance and financial forecasting.

  • SME Support: Help early-stage ventures leverage AI for market insights, operational efficiency, and growth.

  • STEM Enrichment: Introduce robotics and personalized AI-driven learning to align with Nigeria's education policy goals.

"This partnership with SO TECHAFRICA reflects our deep belief that AI must serve people-especially the next generation of builders, leaders, and problem solvers across Africa. We're proud to bring Ava-Fusion to this mission," said Bill Faruki, CEO of Mindhyve.ai.

About SO TECHAFRICA LTD
A Nigeria-based innovation firm, SO TECHAFRICA drives digital transformation through regional hubs in Lagos and Abuja, empowering youth, startups, and institutions through technology adoption.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and now soon in Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741379/MindHYVE_ai_x_SO_TECHAFRICA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730797/MindHYVE_ai_Logo_MindHYVE_ai_SQ_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/so-techafrica-and-mindhyveai-forge-strategic-alliance-to-advance-agentic-ai-for-national-development-in-nigeria-302517895.html

