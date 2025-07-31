New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Elle Caruso Fitzgerald, a leading voice from VettaFi's ETF Investing Channel, has announced the publication of her latest article, highlighting how active management can add an edge to options-based ETFs. Looking at The Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF (FHEQ), Fitzgerald Fidelity's fund is designed to offer investors both growth potential and a meaningful reduction in market volatility and exposure to drawdowns.

Why Active Management is Key for Options-Based ETFs

FHEQ is actively managed. Fidelity designed FHEQ to offer investors both growth potential and a meaningful reduction in market volatility and exposure to drawdowns. It achieves this through two main components: an equity allocation and a diversified allocation of exchange-traded S&P 500 Index put options.

