31.07.2025
StoneCastle Securities, LLC Appoints Colin Ives as Managing Director to Bolster Private-Credit Trading

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneCastle Securities, a leading broker-dealer specializing in private-credit trading with institutional investors, today announced that Colin Ives has joined the firm as Managing Director. In this role, Ives will enhance the firm's reach and capability in private credit trading, and will report to Richard Lopez, Managing Director and head of Credit Trading. Ives will also oversee distressed and leveraged loan trading and will be responsible for the firm's valuation platform in those sectors.

Lopez said, "Colin's deep expertise in the esoteric credit markets and long-standing relationships with institutional investors make him the ideal trader to expand our pre-eminent position in the private credit space."

Prior to joining StoneCastle Securities, Ives served as a Managing Director at Imperial Capital, where he focused on less liquid credit instruments in both the distressed and performing assets. Earlier in his career, Ives held senior trading roles at CRT/Cowen and Lehman Brothers.

StoneCastle Securities is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer dedicated to facilitating transparent, efficient, and confidential secondary trading of private-credit instruments for insurance companies, asset managers, hedge funds, and endowments. StoneCastle maintains longstanding relationships with many of the top investors in private credit and strives to provide value to these customers every day. With its headquarters in New York City, the firm executes approximately $1.5 -$2 billion in annual transaction volume between individual customers in esoteric private credit making it a leader in secondary private credit trading.

For more information, visit www.StoneCastleSecurities.com.

