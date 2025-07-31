Anzeige
Tortoise Capital Releases Combined 2025 Closed-End Fund Semi-Annual Report
31.07.2025
Tortoise Capital Releases Combined 2025 Closed-End Fund Semi-Annual Report

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Tortoise Capital today announced the release of the combined 2025 semi-annual stockholders' report for the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) and Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF). The semi-annual report is available online at cef.tortoisecapital.com. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoisecapital.com to request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

About Tortoise Capital
With approximately $9.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseCapital.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoisecapital.com.

Safe harbor statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Media Contacts
Craft & Capital
Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com
Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital



