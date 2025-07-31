Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Rider Justice, the motorcycle advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm, is proud to sponsor Poker Run on the Docks, a summer charity event benefitting two essential emergency response organizations serving Northern Colorado: the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team (LCDRT) and Poudre Fire Authority Station #9.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Inlet Bay Marina, this event invites the community to an evening of fun, camaraderie, and community impact.

Supporting Local Rescue Heroes

Larimer County Dive Rescue Team (LCDRT)

For more than four decades, LCDRT has served Larimer County as an all-volunteer, nonprofit dive rescue unit specializing in water-related emergencies. From ice rescues to open-water dives and swiftwater recovery missions, these dedicated professionals respond across the county and beyond. LCDRT also educates the public at major events like the Horsetooth Swim and Polar Plunge, reinforcing safe recreation practices on local waters.

Larimer County Dive Rescue Team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/260699_f0e99715e494e8f0_003full.jpg

Poudre Fire Authority Station #9

Stationed near W County Road 38E and South Shoreline Drive, this fire and EMS crew serves the Horsetooth Reservoir area with dedication and heart. Previous fundraising has helped secure life-saving gear and training. Uniquely, this team also gives back by placing AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) in public spaces and offering community training on their use-making everyone safer.

Poudre Fire Authority Station #9

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/260699_f0e99715e494e8f0_004full.jpg

Event Details

Event: Poker Run on the Docks

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Inlet Bay Marina, Horsetooth Reservoir

Proceeds Benefit: LCDRT & Poudre Fire Authority Station #9

Activities: Dockside poker run, raffle prizes, refreshments, music, and safety demos

"Poker Run on the Docks is more than just a poker event-it's a celebration of community, courage, and the people who protect us," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "We're proud to sponsor an event for a cause that keeps our waters and wilderness safer for all."

Participants will collect poker cards at dock stops and compete for prizes-all while contributing to two remarkable teams of first responders. Whether you arrive by motorcycle, car, or boat, everyone is welcome to join the festivities and support a meaningful mission.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is the legal and advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm, serving Colorado's motorcycle community with unwavering commitment. Through safety education, legal representation, and charitable outreach, Rider Justice empowers riders and protects their rights on and off the road.

About Rider Justice and Scott O'Sullivan

Rider Justice is at the forefront of championing biker rights and is dedicated to protecting and empowering motorcyclists. Through legal advocacy, community support, and education, we strive to make the roads safer and more enjoyable for all adventure enthusiasts. From event sponsorship to comprehensive legal representation, Rider Justice is a full-service personal injury law firm dedicated to serving the biker community.

With over 25 years of experience, Scott O'Sullivan is a renowned Colorado personal injury attorney who has tirelessly helped bikers rebuild their lives after motorcycle accidents.

-end-





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/260699_f0e99715e494e8f0_006full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260699

SOURCE: The O'Sullivan Law Firm