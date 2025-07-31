Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
LG Electronics: "MMCA×LG OLED SERIES" KICKS OFF TO BRING DIGITAL ART CLOSER TO THE PUBLIC

Featuring 88 LG OLED Screens, Inaugural Exhibition by Artist TZUSOO
Transforms MMCA's Central Seoul Box into a Gateway for Digital Art

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces "MMCA×LG OLED Series 2025 -TZUSOO," the inaugural exhibition of a multi-year partnership with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA). This forward-looking project explores the creative possibilities at the intersection of art and technology - beginning with a large-scale digital installation by Korean media artist TZUSOO, on view at MMCA Seoul's iconic Seoul Box from August 1, 2025, through February 1, 2026.

Photograph by Hong Cheolki, image provided by MMCA (2)

The "MMCA×LG OLED Series" transforms Seoul Box - a soaring, publicly accessible space at the heart of MMCA - into a dedicated platform for contemporary media art. Each year, the series will present a new work by a leading contemporary artist, with LG as the title sponsor providing technical support to help bring ambitious artistic visions to life.

For the inaugural edition, TZUSOO presents "Agarmon Encyclopedia: Leaked Edition," a multimedia installation comprising the sculpture "Agarmon" alongside the two-channel video work "The Eight Spirits of Flesh." Known for her distinct voice rooted in digital-native culture and her explorations of gender and identity, TZUSOO engages themes of life, desire, and generative cycles through a hybrid of organic forms and digital avatars.

The installation is powered by 88 55-inch LG OLED screens, arranged into two towering media walls specifically designed to fill the Seoul Box space. With perfect blacks and vivid colors, LG OLED displays enhance the visual intensity of "The Eight Spirits of Flesh," immersing viewers in a world where digital creatures shift and interact across screens. The scale and technical sophistication of the installation mark a significant moment for media art at MMCA - and underscore LG OLED's digital canvas as a powerful and creative medium.

"It's an honor to support the first of many exhibitions of the MMCA×LG OLED Series by helping bring the artist's bold visual experiment to life through the immersive power of our LG OLED technology," said Kate Oh, head of Experiential Marketing at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "We hope this series offers audiences a deeper, more sensory experience of contemporary art and expands the possibilities for how it can be expressed and appreciated by art enthusiasts on a digital canvas."

"As the first artist selected for the MMCA×LG OLED Series, TZUSOO's multifaceted spirit of experimentation vividly reflects the creativity and innovation this project aims to foster," said Kim Sunghee, Director of MMCA. "We look forward to this exhibition introducing new possibilities for contemporary art at the intersection of technology and artistic vision."

LG OLED has a longstanding history of supporting artists at the intersection of art and technology. To learn more about LG's global art collaborations, visit http://www.LGOLEDART.com.

# # #

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG OLED ART

LG OLED celebrates the merging of ground-breaking technical essence and top-line artistic creativity to inspire the art we see around us today and tomorrow. Under the LG OLED ART initiative, artists reinvent or reinterpret their artform through LG OLED's digital canvas. We redefine the artist's canvas, by introducing the brilliance of LG OLED as their ideal medium with stunning color precision and unrivaled clarity. Our motto, "We inspire art," reflects our vision to support all artists who seek to engage with digital art, embrace new forms of creativity and transcend traditional artistic boundaries. LG OLED ART has collaborated with over 40 globally acclaimed artists, including Anish Kapoor, Damien Hirst, Suh Do Ho, Kim Whanki (1913-1974), Barry X Ball, Kevin McCoy, and Six N. Five. To follow the journey of LG OLED ART, visit www.LGOLEDART.com.

Photograph by Hong Cheolki, image provided by MMCA (3)

Photograph by Hong Cheolki, image provided by MMCA (4)

Photograph by Hong Cheolki, image provided by MMCA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740978/Photograph_by_Hong_Cheolki__image_provided_by_MMCA__2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740979/Photograph_by_Hong_Cheolki__image_provided_by_MMCA__3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740980/Photograph_by_Hong_Cheolki__image_provided_by_MMCA__4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740981/Photograph_by_Hong_Cheolki__image_provided_by_MMCA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mmcaOlg-oled-series-kicks-off-to-bring-digital-art-closer-to-the-public-302517232.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
