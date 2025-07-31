TOKYO, July 31, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) participated in a practical training exercise held on July 17 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Asaka Garrison (Nerima-ku, Tokyo), aimed at improving response capabilities in the event of an earthquake centered on the Tokyo metropolitan area. The training was conducted by the JGSDF Eastern Army in cooperation with local governments, with MHI joining at the request of the Japan UAS Industrial Development Association (JUIDA). MHI conducted training to transport relief supplies to isolated disaster victims using its medium-sized multirotor uncrewed aerial vehicle (hereinafter "medium-sized UAV") currently being developed by its Commercial Aviation Systems division, and the VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) UAV being developed by the Integrated Defense & Space Systems division.The medium-sized UAV is being developed for a variety of purposes, such as transporting relief supplies in the event of a disaster, providing logistics support to remote islands and mountainous areas, and conveying materials for construction work on power transmission towers. It has conveyance functionality with enhanced wind resistance during takeoff and cruising, and an automatic unloading function that allows the cargo to be lowered at the destination with a winch from a hovering state without having to land. For this exercise, MHI conducted a loading demonstration of relief supplies, and a flight demonstration. Going forward, MHI will pursue further functional improvements such as incorporation of satellite communication capabilities, and extension of the cruising range with a hybrid power system.(Note)The VTOL UAV is being developed for the purpose of quickly delivering relief supplies to remote islands and ships in transit. It is capable of high speed flight over long distances of up to 1,000 kilometers, and can take off and land even in places without runways. For this exercise, MHI took advantage of the maneuverability and vertical take-off and landing capabilities of the VTOL UAV to demonstrate quick delivery of medicines to disaster areas.MHI will continue to pursue the development of dual-use UAVs with consideration for both civil and defense applications, and through their use, work to provide solutions for various societal challenges.Note: Using an engine to generate electricity.Specifications of the Medium-Sized UAVPayload (maximum): 200kgCruising range: 15km (battery type), 200km (hybrid type under development)Dimensions: Overall length approx. 6mMotive power: Battery type, Hybrid type (under development)Ease of transport: Can be transported by truck to takeoff/landing pointsAdditional equipment for demonstration testing: Automatic unloading system using a winch, relief supplies transport containerSpecifications of the VTOL UAVPayload (maximum): 5kgCruising range: 1,000kmDimensions: Overall length approx. 2.4m, main wingspan 3.4mMotive power: For fixed-wing propulsion: EngineFor multicopter: Electric motorsAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.