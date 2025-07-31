Avolta AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Delivering on all KPIs with +7.1% CER revenue growth, a CORE EBITDA margin of 9.3%, EPS growth of +28.7% and CHF 216m EFCF. Avolta reaffirms its medium-term outlook.
H1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
H1 2025 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated reported turnover totalled CHF 6,734m with CORE turnover of CHF 6,613m representing growth of +7.1% CER. Organic growth totalled +5.7%. In Q2, organic growth was +6.0%. This momentum underscores our strong and resilient business performance, driven by sustained growth in passenger numbers and spend per passenger.
H1 2025 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
The first half of 2025 was marked by continued operational improvements, successful business development, and welcome recognition of our industry leading position.
OUTLOOK
Avolta confirms its organic growth target of 5%-7% p.a. and is committed to delivering +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion p.a.. At current exchange rates, 2025 currency translation is expected to be -3%.
1CER Constant Exchange Rate.
