Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, now supports RLUSD, the upcoming stablecoin from Ripple Labs, as a native payment method across its growing application ecosystem. This integration is designed to improve access to monetization tools and streamline participation for creators and users alike.

By leveraging RLUSD's stable and transparent architecture, Imagen offers creators an accessible and secure way to transact without worrying about volatility. Whether unlocking personalized feeds, activating AI tools, or purchasing token-gated content, users can now engage directly using RLUSD across connected wallets and supported platforms.

The RLUSD addition also aligns with Imagen's broader strategy to simplify peer-to-peer engagement across multiple chains. It brings new possibilities for tipping systems, subscription models, and social rewards powered by scalable, real-world assets. Imagen's AI infrastructure adapts in real time to deliver personalized experiences funded by seamless, user-friendly transactions.

As Imagen continues to scale its creator-first model, the RLUSD integration lays the groundwork for increased financial empowerment within the AI-powered decentralized web.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

