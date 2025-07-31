Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Medacta Group SA reports continued above-market revenue growth of 19.8% in constant currency in H1 2025 and upgrades its FY 2025 and mid-term guidance



31-Jul-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Medacta Group SA reports continued above-market revenue growth of 19.8% in c.c.1 in H1 2025 and upgrades its FY 2025 and mid-term guidance H1 2025 revenue accelerated to Euro 344.1 million, up 19.8% in c.c. 1 or 19.2% in Euro

Substantial revenue growth across all geographic markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America growing respectively, 25.3% and 21.5% in c.c. 1

Sustained notable performance in all business lines, particularly in Knee up 23.8% c.c. 1 , Extremities up 44.0% c.c. 1 and continued acceleration in Spine

Upgraded guidance for both, FY 2025 and mid-term outlook CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 31 July 2025 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces today the first semester 2025 preliminary unaudited revenue. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "We are very pleased with our sustained strong performance, across all business lines and geographies. Our growth once again highlights the unique position of Medacta. Our focus on out-of-the-box thinking innovations as well as on surgeon-specific medical education is driven by our commitment to improve patient outcome. I am proud of the ongoing achievement of the entire Medacta team."

In H1 2025, Medacta recorded Group revenue of Euro 344.1 million, a rise of 19.8% in constant currency and of 19.2 % in Euro. The excellent growth was delivered across all business lines and geographies due to the continued launch of out-of-the-box thinking innovations across all business lines, the attraction of new surgeons supported by our enlarged sales force and our constant efforts in medical education. At the beginning of March, Medacta announced the acquisition of Parcus Medical, a Florida based specialist provider of sports medicine and arthroscopy solutions. The acquisition excellently complements Medacta's portfolio in sports medicine. Parcus Medical is integrated in Medacta's Sportsmed within the Extremities business line. As part of the acquisition, Medacta also took over Parcus' Medical US manufacturing site in Sarasota (Florida), allowing Medacta to be also vertically integrated in Sportsmed and to have the first non-Swiss based manufacturing plants. The acquisition of Parcus Medical contributed approximately 1.2% to Group revenue in H1 2025.

Continued superior revenue growth across all geographic areas Medacta achieved considerable growth rates across all geographies. The largest contributions to growth came from Asia Pacific and North America. North America rose 21.5% in c.c., driven almost entirely by the US. Asia Pacific climbed 25.3% in c.c., with outstanding growth rates from both of the two largest markets, Australia and Japan. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) again advanced in the mid-teens at 15.8% in c.c. with excellent contributions from Spain and the UK. The smallest region, Latin America, augmented by 47.7% in c.c.. Revenue distribution by geographic area:

(Euro million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency EMEA* 167.7 144.2 16.2% 15.8% North America 102.3 84.9 20.4% 21.5% Asia Pacific 66.7 54.3 22.7% 25.3% Latin America 7.6 5.2 46.4% 47.7% TOTAL 344.1 288.6 19.2% 19.8% * Europe, Middle East and Africa





Sustained above-market revenue expansion across all product lines Hip revenues increased by a magnificent 11.5% in c.c., to Euro 137.0 million, with good performance in all geographies, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific. The growth was mainly the result of Medacta's excellent Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) platform, which offers an easily reproducible technique that delivers significant benefits to patients, surgeons as well as healthcare systems. [1,2,3] Knee revenues rose by an outstanding 23.8% in c.c. to Euro 143.0 million. All geographic regions contributed to this growth, mainly attributable to North America, EMEA as well as Asia Pacific. The outstanding growth is primarily linked to the consolidation of the Kinematic Alignment (KA) platform, which continues to find a growing consensus within the orthopedic community. This technique, which was first promoted by Medacta, is embodied in a comprehensive technological platform (MyKA) and perfectly integrated with the GMK SpheriKA, the first knee implant specifically designed for Kinematic Alignment. Extremities, which include both, Shoulder and Sportsmed, delivered another remarkable revenue growth of 44.0% in c.c. to Euro 35.7 million. The outstanding progress was the result of both, Shoulder and Sportsmed. In particular, Medacta Shoulder System, supported by advanced technologies such as Medacta's MyShoulder patient-specific cutting guidesas well as NextAR Shoulder Augmented Reality surgical application delivered an excellent performance, achieving market leading position in key geographies. Spine revenues accelerated by 18.7% in c.c. to Euro 28.5 million. The superior growth was strongly sustained by Medacta's technologies, particularly by MySpine and NextAR Spine, which supports surgeons in designing the optimal surgical strategy based on each patient's individual anatomy and helps to streamline the surgical workflow. An expansion was seen across all geographies, particularly in key markets in EMEA, Asia Pacific and North America. Revenue distribution by business line:

(Euro million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency Hip 137.0 123.7 10.7% 11.5% Knee 143.0 116.1 23.2% 23.8% Extremities** 35.7 24.8 43.6% 44.0% Spine 28.5 24.0 18.8% 18.7% TOTAL 344.1 288.6 19.2% 19.8% ** Extremities include Shoulder and Sportsmed revenues

These preliminary revenue figures are unaudited for the period ending 30 June 2025 and, therefore, are subject to change. The Group will announce its H1 2025 results on 08 September 2025. Upgraded outlook 2025 Medacta is now targeting a revenue growth in the range of 16% to 18% (previously: 13% to 15%) in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 28% (previously: 27%) before any currency effects, including the recent Parcus acquisition, subject to unforeseen events. Upgraded mid-term outlook Revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) (2024-2027E) in constant currency is expected to be in the range of 10% to 14% (previously: low double-digit range), and an adjusted EBITDA margin targeted to be around 28% (previously: around the 2024 reported EBITDA margin) before any currency effects.

Webcast Today at 03:00 pm (CEST) Medacta Group SA will present its H1 2025 preliminary unaudited revenue during a webcast today at 03:00 p.m. (CEST). The call will be hosted by Francesco Siccardi (CEO) and Corrado Farsetta (CFO) and will be held in English. Live-Link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/medacta250731.html Dial-in numbers for conference call only: Belgium: +32 28948063

Denmark: +45 32727525

France: +33 170918704

Germany: +49 6917415712

Ireland: +353 15269444

Italy: +39 02 802 09 11

Spain: +34 917699498

Sweden: +46 850510030

Switzerland: +41 225954728

UK: +44 1 212818004

USA: +1 718 7058796

Contact Medacta Anja Pomrehn

Group VP Sustainability and Investor & Media Relations

Phone: +41 91 696 14 95

pomrehn@medacta.ch About Medacta Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 70 countries. Follow us on Medacta.com , Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn and X . Disclaimer This media release has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ('Medacta' and together with its subsidiaries, 'we', 'us' or the 'Group'). The information contained in the media release does not purport to be comprehensive and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding Medacta.



Forward-looking information This media release has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for its business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect its future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as 'expects', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'plans', 'outlook' or similar expressions. Although Medacta believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. Related Trademarks Medacta Group Related Trademarks are registered at least in Switzerland. The products and services listed below may not be all-inclusive, and other Medacta products and services not listed below may be covered by one or more trademarks. The below products and services may be covered by additional trademarks not listed below. Note that Swiss trademarks may have foreign counterparts. AMIS®, GMK® SpheriKA, MyShoulder®, MySpine®, NextAR, MyKA. Notes 1)Alternative Performance Measures: This press release contains certain information that it refers to as "constant currency" or c.c., which is a non-IFRS financial measure and represents the total change between periods excluding the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Group believes that the reconciliations of changes in constant currency provide useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Furthermore, the Group believes that constant currency measures provide additional useful information on the Group's operational performance and is consistent with how the business performance is measured internally. Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures and reconciliations between such measures and their IFRS counterparts may be found on the financial reports available on our website at: https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reportsand-presentations . References [1] Vasina PG, Rossi R, Giudice GM, Palumbi P. Hip arthroposthesis through the anterior minimally invasive approach. Sphera 2010;6(12) - Speciale Ortopedia [2] Christofilopoulos P, Roussos C, Lädermann A, Lübbeke A, Hoffmeyer P. Socioeconomic aspects of total hip arthroplasty. A comparison between anterior minimally invasive surgery and standard lateral approach. Poster at the 12th EFORT Congress, Copenhagen, Denmark: 1-4 June 2011. [3] Sebecic B, Starešinic M, Culjak V, Japjec M. Minimally invasive hip arthroplasty: advantages and disadvantages. Med Glas (Zenica). 2012 Feb;9(1):160-5. PMID: 22634930.

End of Inside Information